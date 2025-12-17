Apple TV app for Android now lets you cast shows to Chromecast and Google TV

Apple TV showing up on Android earlier this year was a welcome change, but the app still lacked one everyday feature Android users rely on. You could open a show, hit play, and then hit a wall when it came to getting it onto the big screen. Without Google Cast, there was no quick way to stream to a Chromecast or Google TV, which made the experience feel behind the curve for Android.

That gap is now closed. Apple TV app version 2.2 adds Google Cast support, and the change is simple. A Cast button appears in the top right during playback. Tap it, choose a Chromecast, Google TV, or Android TV device, and the video moves to the TV while your phone becomes the remote. Once casting begins, the app switches to a mini player view on your phone. It shows what is playing, which device it is streaming to, and a progress bar. Controls are limited here: play, pause, and skip forward or back in 10 seconds at a time. It works for quick adjustments, but it can feel restrictive if you like scrubbing through a scene.

Tap the mini player, and the app opens a full screen casting view with better control. You get cover art for the title, a proper scrubber, and buttons for audio and subtitles. Playback stays basic, but this is the screen you will likely use if you are watching for a while or changing subtitle and audio settings midstream.

The main win is that Apple TV on Android now works the way most Android streaming apps do. You start on your phone and send it to the nearest screen without workarounds or switching devices. If you already pay for Apple TV Plus, it also makes catching up easier. Ted Lasso and Slow Horses remain two of the easiest places to start.

