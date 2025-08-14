Apple unveils Beats Pill by Kiko Kostadinov with unique cultural pattern grille and custom Thracian inspired design

Beats has joined forces with acclaimed fashion designer Kiko Kostadinov to launch an exclusive edition of the Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker. This release blends cutting-edge technology with rich cultural references, offering consumers a product that is both functional and highly collectible. The special edition will only be available at the Kiko Kostadinov store in Tokyo, enhancing its rarity and desirability.

Inspired by ancient Thracian craftsmanship The design draws from Kostadinov’s Bulgarian heritage, featuring a custom grille patterned with intricate geometric shapes reminiscent of Thracian art. These patterns are steeped in cultural significance and reflect the designer’s interest in the symbolism found within traditional craftsmanship. The body of the speaker is finished in the distinctive “Kiko grey” tone, which adds a contemporary and minimal feel to the overall aesthetic.

Braided straps accompany the speaker, inspired by Bulgarian ritual threads and amulets. These elements bring both texture and storytelling to the design, creating a piece that communicates cultural depth alongside modern style.

Enhanced features for a modern audience This limited edition is based on the most recent version of the Beats Pill, released in June 2024. The latest model brought significant improvements to the series, including a USB-C port, longer battery performance, enhanced sound quality, and a water-resistant build. A built-in lanyard also increases portability, making it ideal for everyday use and travel.

By combining these technical upgrades with the distinctive Kostadinov design, the collaboration results in a speaker that appeals to both technology enthusiasts and design collectors. It serves as a statement piece while still delivering the dependable performance that the Beats brand is known for.

Part of a wider collaborative tradition Beats has consistently partnered with prominent figures in music, fashion, and culture to create unique versions of its products. Past collaborations have included partnerships with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and special colour releases for major retailers. These projects aim to produce limited-run products that merge popular culture with high-quality technology.

The Kiko Kostadinov collaboration stands out by focusing deeply on heritage and symbolic design rather than relying solely on contemporary trends. This creates a product that bridges past and present, artistry and utility.

Exclusivity that elevates appeal The special edition’s availability is restricted to a single physical location, making it a highly desirable collector’s item. While this design is limited, the standard Beats Pill continues to be offered worldwide in Matte Black, Champagne Gold, and Statement Red for those seeking more traditional styling.