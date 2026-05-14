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Apple Watch Ultra too expensive? These top 5 smartwatch alternatives make more sense in 2026

Not everyone wants to charge a smartwatch daily anymore. These Apple Watch Ultra alternatives focus on battery life, fitness tracking, and lower prices.

Published14 May 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Check out these top 5 alternatives to the Apple Watch Ultra to keep your health in check in 2026.
Check out these top 5 alternatives to the Apple Watch Ultra to keep your health in check in 2026. (Apple)
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By MD Ijaj Khan

Ijaj Khan is a Senior Tech Journalist and Content Producer at Live Mint, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories.

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Buying a smartwatch in 2026 is no longer about choosing between Apple and “everything else.” Battery life, fitness tracking, offline features, and cross-platform support now matter more than logo loyalty. That shift is pushing many buyers to look beyond the Apple Watch Ultra series, especially users who want multi-day battery life, detailed health insights, or a watch that works just as well with Android phones.

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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

After reviewing dozens of wearables for fitness tracking, recovery insights, and day-to-day usability, one thing is clear: buyers now care more about battery life and health accuracy than brand loyalty. For this guide, I compared current-generation models based on battery performance, workout accuracy, software support, GPS reliability, comfort, and ecosystem flexibility. I also referred to long-term feedback from runners, cyclists, and outdoor users who rely on these watches daily instead of treating them as secondary gadgets.

While the Apple Watch Ultra 3 still leads in terms of app support and iPhone integration, it is no longer the top recommendation for all buyers. Here are five alternatives worth considering in 2026.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the closest Android equivalent to the Apple Watch Ultra. It is built around a 47mm titanium case and includes LTE connectivity, dual-frequency GPS, and Samsung’s Galaxy AI-backed wellness tracking.

The 1.5-inch AMOLED display remains readable outdoors, including during cycling or running sessions under direct sunlight. Samsung has also improved recovery tracking and sleep analysis, making the watch more useful for people who train regularly instead of casually counting steps.

Battery life is better than that of older Galaxy Watch models, largely due to the 590mAh battery. In real-world usage with GPS and notifications enabled, it can comfortably last beyond a day without forcing users into aggressive battery-saving modes.

One feature I found useful during testing was the customizable Quick Button. It allows instant access to workouts, navigation tools, or emergency alerts without digging through menus. For Android users already inside Samsung’s ecosystem, this is currently one of the most complete smartwatch packages available.

Specifications

Display
1.5-inch Super AMOLED (3,000 nits, Sapphire Crystal)
Processor
3nm Exynos W1000
Battery Life
Up to 100 hours (Power Saving) / 48 hours (Exercise Power Saving)
Durability
10ATM + IP68 water resistance; MIL-STD-810H
Connectivity
LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, Dual-frequency GPS

Reason to buy

Military-grade durability

Peak 3,000 nits brightness

Dual-frequency GPS

Advanced health AI

Reason to avoid

Bulky design

Samsung ecosystem locked

Premium price tag

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users are thrilled with the rugged build quality and the exceptionally bright screen. The addition of the customizable Quick Button and improved battery life over previous models are frequently praised.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you are an outdoor adventurer or athlete who needs a watch that can survive extreme conditions. It is perfect for those who want the most powerful Wear OS experience with pro-level fitness metrics.

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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The Pixel Watch 3 focuses less on rugged styling and more on making health tracking feel natural and easy to use. Google has increased the display size and brightness, making daily navigation smoother compared to earlier Pixel Watch generations.

Fitness tracking is where the watch improves the most. During runs, the watch provides pace guidance, custom workout support, recovery insights, and form metrics through Fitbit integration. Google’s AI-based recommendations also adjust based on sleep quality, previous activity, and recovery readiness.

In my usage, the interface felt cleaner and faster than many Wear OS rivals. Features like offline Google Maps, Wallet support, camera controls, and Pixel Buds integration make the watch practical beyond fitness.

Battery life remains the compromise here. While Battery Saver mode stretches usage considerably, users who depend heavily on GPS and always-on display features will still find themselves charging daily or every other day.

Still, for Android users who want a smartwatch that behaves like an extension of their phone instead of a standalone fitness device, the Pixel Watch 3 is one of the strongest options available.

Specifications

Display
1.43-inch Actua AMOLED (2,000 nits, 60Hz)
Processor
Snapdragon W5 Gen 1
Battery Life
24 hours (Always-on) / 36 hours (Battery Saver)
Sensors
Multi-path HR, SpO2, ECG, cEDA (Stress), Skin Temp
Storage
32GB eMMC flash; 2GB SDRAM

Reason to buy

Stunning Actua display

Deep Fitbit integration

Comprehensive Google ecosystem

Fast charging

Reason to avoid

Durability concerns

Battery life

Fitbit Premium

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the smooth 60Hz screen and the elegant, minimalist design. Many note that the new 45mm size finally makes the Pixel Watch a viable option for those who found previous versions too small.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want a stylish, "smart-first" watch that doubles as a high-quality fitness tracker. It’s the best choice for Android users who want the most fluid and helpful Google Assistant experience on their wrist.

Garmin has quietly become the preferred smartwatch brand for users who care more about fitness accuracy than app ecosystems. The Venu 3 continues that trend.

Unlike many smartwatches that focus on notifications first and health tracking second, the Venu 3 prioritises recovery data, workout readiness, sleep tracking, and long-term activity analysis. Garmin’s Body Battery feature remains one of the more useful wellness tools I’ve tested because it explains energy levels in a way that actually helps users plan workouts.

The AMOLED display finally gives Garmin a more modern interface without sacrificing the company’s strong battery performance. Depending on usage, the watch can last several days on a single charge, which still gives Garmin a major advantage over most Wear OS devices.

GPS tracking is accurate, heart-rate monitoring is reliable for most activities, and Garmin’s training metrics are far deeper than what casual smartwatch users may expect. The addition of wheelchair tracking and sleep coaching also makes the device more accessible to a wider group of users.

The biggest limitation is the lack of LTE support. Users still need a connected smartphone for many smart features. But for fitness-focused buyers, the Venu 3 remains one of the most balanced smartwatches in this category.

Specifications

Display
1.4-inch AMOLED (Gorilla Glass 3)
Battery Life
Up to 14 days (Smartwatch mode) / 26 hours (GPS mode)
Health Features
HRV Status, Sleep Coach, Morning Report, Meditation
Water Rating
5 ATM (Swimming)
Sensors
Garmin Elevate Gen 5 HR, Pulse Ox, Altimeter, Compass

Reason to buy

Incredible battery life

On-wrist calls

Advanced recovery tools

Inclusive features, including dedicated tracking modes for wheelchair users.

Reason to avoid

Limited app store

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Interface

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Reviews highlight the reliable health data and the relief of not having to charge the watch every night. Users also appreciate that it is lightweight and comfortable enough for 24/7 sleep tracking.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if health and battery longevity are your top priorities. It’s ideal for people who want a serious fitness tool that still offers basic smart features like phone calls and contactless payments.

The Amazfit Active 2 proves that buyers no longer need to spend flagship-level money for a capable smartwatch experience. Priced under Rs. 15,000, the watch includes built-in GPS, health sensors, over 160 sports modes, offline maps, and AI-backed workout guidance. During testing, the lightweight design and battery life stood out immediately. The watch can comfortably run for several days without demanding constant charging.

Its strength training mode automatically detects exercises, which is still uncommon at this price range. The Zepp operating system is simpler than Wear OS or watchOS, but it is easy to navigate and handles daily tasks without unnecessary complexity. The AMOLED display is responsive, visibility remains consistent outdoors, and Bluetooth connectivity works smoothly across Android and iPhone devices.

Health tracking accuracy does not consistently match premium Garmin or Apple devices, especially during intense workouts, but considering the price difference, the compromise feels reasonable instead of frustrating. For buyers moving away from expensive flagship wearables, the Amazfit Active 2 offers one of the strongest value-for-money options currently available.

Specifications

Display
1.32-inch AMOLED (2,000 nits, 353 PPI)
Battery Life
Up to 10 days (Typical use)
Construction
Stainless Steel middle frame; 5 ATM water resistance
Navigation
5-satellite positioning systems; Offline map support
Smart Tech
Zepp OS 4; Zepp Flow AI Assistant

Reason to buy

Excellent value for money

Premium materials

Offline maps

AI Voice Assistant

Reason to avoid

Inconsistent syncing

Third-party app support

Haptic feedback

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users are impressed by the premium look that rivals much more expensive watches. The long battery life and the accuracy of the GPS for the price point are common positive themes.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want a premium-looking watch on a budget. It’s a great entry-level option for those who want GPS navigation and long battery life without spending on a flagship device.

The Fitbit Sense 2 continues to appeal to users who care more about health monitoring than smartwatch apps. It includes built-in GPS, stress tracking through cEDA sensors, skin temperature monitoring, heart-rate tracking, and support for more than 40 exercise modes. Fitbit’s health-focused software remains easier to understand than many competing fitness dashboards that overload users with raw data.

Battery life is another major advantage. In regular usage, the Sense 2 can comfortably reach close to six days per charge, which still puts it ahead of many premium smartwatches in this category. The watch also supports Google Wallet and Amazon Alexa integration, making it practical for daily use beyond fitness tracking. Water resistance adds support for swimming and outdoor workouts as well.

The software experience feels less app-heavy compared to Apple or Samsung watches, but for users who mainly want health tracking, recovery data, and dependable battery life, that simplicity may actually work in its favour.

Specifications

Display
1.58-inch AMOLED
Battery Life
6+ days; Fast charging (1 day in 12 mins)
Stress Management
All-day Body Response tracking (cEDA)
Health Sensors
ECG (Heart Rhythm), SpO2, Skin Temp, HR
Compatibility
iOS 15+ & Android 9+

Reason to buy

Best-in-class stress tracking

Thin and lightweight

The multi-day battery

Universal compatibility

Reason to avoid

No third-party apps

Lacks Google Assistant

Slow interface

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Most users praise the stress and sleep insights, finding them more actionable than other brands. However, some long-time Fitbit fans express frustration over the removal of certain smart features found in older models.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if your primary goal is managing stress and mental wellness. It is the best "lifestyle" tracker for users who want deep health insights without the complexity or bulk of a full-blown smartwatch.

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Like all independent tech journalists, I evaluate devices without influence from brands, retailers, or affiliate partnerships. Editorial recommendations are based on usability, reliability, long-term value, and real-world performance rather than commercial relationships.

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