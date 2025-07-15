Apple’s foldable iPhone may not be as expensive as expected: All details

Apple is reportedly developing a book-style foldable iPhone, which could likely debut next year or in early 2027. If true, this could be Apple’s first foldable innovation, competing with brands like Samsung, Google, Vivo, and others. As Apple is gradually finalising several components of the foldable iPhone, tipsters have been on a mission to reveal every possible information about the smartphone. However, this time, we may get a close look at the foldable iPhone price. Earlier, it was speculated that the foldable iPhone could be priced as high as $2400. Whereas, the new finding contradicts the price claims.

Apple’s foldable iPhone price An Investment firm, UBS, has revealed Apple's Bill of Materials (BOM) for the upcoming iPhone Fold, which is priced at $759 ( approximately Rs. 65000). It is further reported that Apple is saving a huge amount of money in memory, application processors, and camera modules. Additionally, it will develop as many units as the standard iPhone models, and will likely limit the production of its foldable to around 10 million to 15 million units.

Earlier, it was anticipated that Apple could launch its foldable iPhone priced between $2,000 and $2,400. Now, the UBS report claims that the foldable could be priced around $1,800 and $2,000 (approximately Rs. 171000) during the launch. Despite the lower than expected price, the iPhone Fold could launch as the most expensive folding phone.

The report further highlights that the iPhone Fold could feature a 7-inch OLED main display. Apple has also been rumoured to achieve a crease-free display technology that uses laser drilling that help improve stress distribution and crease resistance. The smartphone could feature a titanium casing and a liquid metal hinge. Suppliers like Samsung Display, LG Display, Lens Technology, Amphenol, and Hon Hai (Foxconn) could play a major role in providing these crucial components.