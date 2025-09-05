Apple’s new search tool: A bold challenge to ChatGPT with Google’s expertise

Apple plans to launch a new tool in 2025, internally dubbed 'World Knowledge Answers.’ This tool aims to enhance Siri and challenge competitors like ChatGPT, marking a bold step into the search space. This new platform promises a richer search experience, easily integrating into Apple’s ecosystem for more personalised results.

What sets this new tool apart from traditional search engines is its ability to leverage personal information from users. It will pull information from texts, photos, videos, and even local points of interest, offering contextually relevant answers. Apple is also incorporating a summarisation feature, which will allow users to quickly digest search results, making interactions with Siri more intuitive and effective than ever before.

Apple’s surprise partnership with Google leverages its deep expertise in advanced technology to build this new tool. This partnership could provide Apple with the competitive advantage it needs to disrupt the market and challenge entrenched players. Given Google’s dominance in search and tech innovation, this collaboration could prove to be a game changer for Apple.

With OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Perplexity AI making waves, Apple's entry into the search space couldn’t come at a better time. It could shake up the tech landscape, especially if Siri catches up. Siri has often been seen as lagging behind its competitors, criticised for not living up to the intelligence of assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa. This tool could finally allow Apple to close the long standing gap between Siri and its competitors. However, given Apple’s past challenges in the AI space, many will be watching closely to see if this bold move meets expectations.

Looking ahead, the launch of the iPhone 17 and the iOS 26.4 update could reveal more about this ambitious project. If successful, this new search engine could position Apple as a formidable player in both the voice assistant and search engine markets. The integration of Google’s technology could lead to a major shift in how voice assistants and search engines are used together.

This move into search technology could be the crucial step Apple needs to remain relevant in a market that’s changing faster than ever. With the backing of Google’s technology, the potential for this search engine to succeed is significant, and it could change the way we interact with technology in ways we haven’t yet imagined.

Why does this matter? Apple is stepping into smart search technology to keep up with companies like Google and OpenAI. Partnering with Google could help make Siri smarter and better at understanding what users need. If it works, this could change how we use Siri and search for information on the internet.

