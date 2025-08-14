Apple’s tabletop robot, ring-like home security camera expected to debut in 2026

Apple is preparing a major return to the artificial intelligence race with a new range of products, as reported by Bloomberg. The new devices are expected to include a tabletop robot, a more lifelike Siri, a smart speaker with a display, and advanced home security cameras and doorbell.

Apple tabletop robot and smart display

The most exciting product is a tabletop robot, planned for release in 2027. It will have an iPad-like screen attached to a movable arm that can turn to face people as they move. The robot is designed to follow users around, help with video calls and respond naturally using a completely upgraded Siri.

Before the robot launches, Apple is expected to introduce a simpler smart display in mid-2026. This version will not have a moving arm but will still work as a home control hub. It will handle tasks such as playing music, making video calls, taking notes, and browsing the internet.

Both the devices, the tabletop robot and the smart display, will reportedly run on a new operating system called Charismatic, which can recognise multiple users.

Apple home security cameras and doorbell

Apple is also working on smart home security devices. These include battery-powered cameras with facial recognition and automation features, such as turning off lights when a room is empty or playing music for a specific person. The batteries could last from several months to a year on a single charge. A doorbell with similar facial recognition features is also said to be in development.

At the centre of all these devices will be an upgraded version of Siri, internally called Linwood, expected to launch in early 2026. This version will use advanced AI models to remember details, hold natural conversations, and adapt to each user. Apple is reportedly testing its own AI models as well as tools from companies like Anthropic.

