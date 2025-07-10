Apple’s Vision Pro is getting new version this year with a faster chip and more: Here’s what to expect

Apple is preparing a refresh for its Vision Pro headset that’s expected to arrive as soon as later this year. Yes, you read that right - Apple Vision Pro’s latest iteration could be released in 2025. While this update will not be a complete overhaul, it marks an important step for a product that has struggled to gain mainstream traction since its launch.

What’s changing in the new Vision Pro The most significant change will be the move to Apple’s M4 chip, replacing the M2 found in the original model. The M4 brings a more powerful CPU and GPU, along with a Neural Engine featuring more cores. This should translate to faster performance, smoother multitasking, and improved handling of AI-driven features within visionOS. The update is also expected to improve efficiency, though the real-world impact will only be clear once the device is in users’ hands.

Another notable change is a redesigned strap. While the headset’s weight is expected to remain largely the same, the new strap is designed to distribute pressure more evenly, which would reduce neck strain and head discomfort during longer sessions. This addresses one of the original Vision Pro’s most common complaints, as many users found the headset heavy and uncomfortable after extended use.

The original Vision Pro’s struggles The original Vision Pro launched as Apple’s first foray into “spatial computing,” with the goal to blend virtual and augmented reality in a single device. It featured dual micro-OLED displays with a combined 23 million pixels, along with advanced eye and hand tracking, and a unique “Optic ID” iris authentication system. Audio was handled by spatial audio pods, and the device ran on Apple’s visionOS, supporting both immersive AR experiences and more traditional apps in a virtual space.

Despite its technical achievements, the Vision Pro has struggled in the market. Sales have reportedly only reached a few hundred thousand units, a modest figure for an Apple product. The main issues cited are the high price, starting at $3,500 (about ₹3 lakhs) in the US along with comfort concerns, with the headset weighing around 600 to 650 grams plus an external battery pack. Many users have found it difficult to wear for long periods, limiting its appeal for both work and entertainment.

What’s next? A fully redesigned, significantly lighter Vision Pro is not expected until 2027. Until then, this year’s update appears to be a stopgap, aimed at keeping Apple competitive in the mixed reality space and addressing the most immediate user complaints. The new model’s improved chip and comfort-focused strap may help but the fundamental challenges of price and weight remain.