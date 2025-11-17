Are air fryers replacing ovens? Gen Z predicts a very different kitchen future

Air fryers have gone from a quirky trend to a mainstream must-have in record time. Many homes now rely on them for quick weekday meals, crispy snacks and energy-efficient cooking, often replacing the need to turn on a full-sized oven. And according to a new kitchen trends survey, this shift may only be the beginning.

A study by home improvement retailer Wickes suggests that younger consumers, particularly Gen Z, are imagining a future where large, traditional appliances take a back seat. Their version of the 2075 kitchen looks sleek, hyper-efficient and surprisingly compact.

Gen Z wants a smarter, leaner kitchen The survey asked over 2,000 UK adults, including more than 1,000 aged 18 to 27, what they believe tomorrow’s kitchens will look like. A major chunk of Gen Z respondents predicted that appliances like ovens, toasters and kettles may disappear entirely as tech-driven alternatives become the norm.

Wickes' Head of Kitchens, Dan Ferrari, explains this vision as a mix of sustainability and convenience. He imagines kitchens built around self-cleaning surfaces, hidden appliances and modular layouts that adapt instantly. For Gen Z, the ideal kitchen is less about big machines and more about streamlined, multi-tasking tools that blend into the background.

This mindset offers a clear explanation for the air fryer boom. Compared to ovens, air fryers are smaller, consume less energy and cook faster—traits that strongly appeal to a generation focused on efficiency and low environmental impact.

Are ovens really on their way out? Not everyone thinks the oven is destined for extinction. John Davies, Head of Marketing at Smeg, believes ovens are evolving rather than disappearing. Modern models now include built-in air-frying, steaming, smart sensors and app-based controls, making them far more versatile than older designs.

He argues that the choice isn’t “air fryer or oven”, it’s about appliances adapting to changing cooking habits. Many brands are already merging both worlds, offering ovens that mimic the speed and crispness of air fryers.

The futuristic kitchen of 2075 Beyond air fryers, Gen Z imagines a kitchen that feels almost sci-fi. Survey predictions include AI-powered cooking assistants, hydroponic walls growing herbs indoors, zero-waste systems, hidden appliance garages and even dedicated spaces for filming cooking content.

Design historian Professor Deborah Sugg Ryan believes these ideas reflect a broader lifestyle shift toward wellness, sustainability and digital living. Kitchens, she says, have always mirrored social change and the next 50 years will be no different.