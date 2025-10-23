Are single-door refrigerators making a quiet comeback?

Minimalism isn’t just a design fad anymore, it’s quietly sneaking into how people buy their appliances. And nowhere is this shift more visible than in the renewed curiosity around single-door refrigerators.

Festive surprise at the showroom When I visited Croma and Vijay Sales this festive season, the usual suspects, double-door and convertible refrigerators, dominated the sales charts. But tucked between the large, glossy units was an interesting trend: people were asking about single-door fridges.

Sales executives said that while conversions were still higher for double-door models, the volume of queries for single-door units had gone up significantly. The interest wasn’t limited to smaller towns or budget buyers, either. It spanned students, renters, and even some homeowners who wanted “just enough fridge.”

The 20-something logic: Less is more (and easier to clean) Among those in their early 20s, living solo or with flatmates, single-door refrigerators make perfect sense. Most of them told me that owning a larger fridge felt like an obligation, as if an empty shelf demanded a grocery run.

The simplicity of a single-door unit fits their lifestyle: basic cooling, lower maintenance, and no guilt for under-utilising space. Cleaning is quicker, electricity bills stay in check, and there’s no unnecessary tech they’ll never touch.

The late-20s twist: Landlords and power bills Here’s where things got intriguing. Several friends in their late 20s said they were convincing landlords of fully furnished apartments to swap out double-door fridges for single-door ones. The reason? Efficiency.

With more 5-star options available in single-door models, they save on power and still get enough capacity for two people. For tenants who often move, portability is another win. No one wants to lug a 70-kg double-door fridge up three flights of stairs again.

The 30-somethings are divided Among those setting up homes from scratch, opinions split cleanly down the middle. Some wanted the convenience and compactness of a single-door, while others saw the extra freezer and shelf space as essential.

A curious preference also emerged for single-door fridges with separate vegetable drawers, a design now gaining traction. It solves two problems at once: space management in small kitchens and easy segregation of fresh produce without wasting fridge real estate.

Parents’ perspective: Size still matters, but efficiency wins The older generation still leans toward double-door models, mostly out of habit and need. For households with more than four people or frequent guests, that choice still makes sense.

But even here, there’s a growing awareness around energy efficiency. Many parents said they’d rather buy a high-efficiency single-door and pair it with a compact mini fridge than own one bulky, power-hungry model.

Shift in thinking, not just shopping The resurgence of single-door refrigerators doesn’t signal nostalgia. It points to changing priorities, smaller families, flexible living, and a sharper focus on efficiency.