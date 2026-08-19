Are smartwatches replacing classic watches? Why both still have a place in everyday life

Smartwatches have changed how many people use a watch every day. Instead of simply checking the time, users can now track workouts, monitor health metrics, receive notifications, answer calls and even navigate directly from their wrist. This makes a smartwatch a practical gadget for work, fitness and everyday activities.

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Classic watches, however, still offer something smartwatches cannot easily replicate. They are often valued for their design, craftsmanship, durability and timeless appeal, without needing regular charging or software updates. So, while smartwatches have become more useful for daily tasks, they may not be replacing traditional watches as much as creating a separate category for people who want more functionality.

BEST OVERALL

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic brings back the physical rotating bezel while retaining Samsung’s health and fitness tracking features. The 43mm model has a Super AMOLED display, stainless steel construction and LTE connectivity, allowing calls and notifications without keeping your phone nearby. It supports ECG, blood pressure and sleep tracking, along with GPS and Samsung Health features. With Wear OS, 16GB storage and up to 40 hours of battery life, it remains a capable smartwatch for Galaxy users.

Specifications Display 1.3-inch Super AMOLED, 432 x 432 pixels Processor Dual-core 1.4GHz RAM 2GB Storage 16GB Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS and LTE Battery 300mAh, up to 40 hours Reason to buy Physical rotating bezel feels intuitive. LTE offers greater freedom from your phone. Reason to avoid Battery life is only around two days. The 43mm model has a relatively small display.

What are buyers saying? Buyers generally praise the premium design, smooth performance, rotating bezel and health tracking. Battery life is considered acceptable, although some users find frequent charging inconvenient.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want a traditional watch-like design, physical rotating bezel, LTE connectivity and Samsung’s extensive health tracking features in a compact smartwatch.

AI COACH

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Amazfit Balance is designed for users who prioritise fitness tracking and long battery life without moving to a premium smartwatch. It features a bright AMOLED display, aluminium alloy frame, dual-band GPS and extensive health monitoring, including heart rate, SpO2 and body composition. Its 14-day rated battery life is a major advantage over Wear OS rivals. Zepp Coach, AI assistance, Bluetooth calling and extensive sports tracking also make it suitable for users who want a fitness-focused smartwatch with fewer charging interruptions.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch AMOLED, 480 x 480 pixels Processor Zepp OS platform with proprietary chipset Sensors BioTracker 5.0 PPG and BIA sensors GPS Dual-band GPS with multi-satellite support Battery 475mAh, up to 14 days Water resistance 5 ATM Reason to buy Excellent battery life. Accurate GPS and useful fitness tracking. Reason to avoid Limited third-party app support. Some workout metrics can be inconsistent.

What are buyers saying? Buyers largely praise its lightweight design, long battery life and health tracking. Some users report connectivity issues, while strength-training tracking and step counting can be inconsistent.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if battery endurance, fitness tracking, dual-band GPS and health features matter more to you than having the extensive third-party app ecosystem of Wear OS.

VALUE FOR MONEY

Samsung Galaxy Watch7 upgrades the Galaxy smartwatch experience with a 3nm processor, dual-frequency GPS and an improved BioActive Sensor. The 44mm model combines a bright Super AMOLED display with 32GB storage, LTE connectivity and a lightweight aluminium body. It supports ECG, blood pressure, SpO2, sleep and heart rate tracking, while Galaxy AI adds features such as Energy Score. With up to 40 hours of rated battery life, it is designed for all-day health and smartwatch use.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480 x 480 pixels Processor 3nm penta-core processor RAM 2GB Storage 32GB Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS and LTE Battery 425mAh, up to 40 hours Reason to buy Fast performance and responsive software. Excellent health and fitness feature set. Reason to avoid Battery still needs frequent charging. Some features work better with Samsung phones.

What are buyers saying? Buyers praise the bright display, lightweight design, smooth performance, health features and improved GPS. Battery life is the biggest criticism, with some users also reporting occasional tracking issues.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want a feature-rich Wear OS smartwatch with LTE, advanced health tracking, dual-frequency GPS and deeper integration with Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

OnePlus Watch 2R focuses on performance and battery endurance while keeping the design relatively lightweight. It runs Wear OS 4 alongside a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset and a secondary processor, allowing it to deliver up to 100 hours in Smart Mode. The 1.43-inch AMOLED display supports up to 1,000 nits brightness, while dual-frequency GPS, Bluetooth calling and more than 100 sports modes cover everyday fitness needs. It also offers 5ATM water resistance and IP68 protection.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466 x 466 pixels Processor Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 with BES2700BP RAM 2GB Storage 32GB GPS Dual-frequency L1 + L5 Battery 500mAh, up to 100 hours Reason to buy Outstanding battery life for Wear OS. Lightweight aluminium construction. Reason to avoid No iPhone compatibility. Bluetooth call speaker is relatively weak.

What are buyers saying? Users and reviewers consistently praise the battery endurance, lightweight design, performance and fast charging. Some criticism centres on limited strap choices, speaker quality and the lack of iOS support.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want the flexibility of Wear OS without charging every day. Its combination of long battery life, strong performance and accurate GPS makes it particularly practical.

RUGGED WATCH

Noise Endeavour Pro is a rugged smartwatch aimed at outdoor users who want durability and long endurance without spending heavily. It features a 1.5-inch AMOLED display, titanium and PC construction, dual-band GPS, Bluetooth calling and 5ATM water resistance. The watch tracks heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress and workouts, while its rugged build makes it suitable for outdoor activities. Battery life can reach around 10 days in typical use, with substantially longer standby endurance.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch AMOLED, 466 x 466 pixels Build PC and titanium alloy case GPS Dual-band GPS Sensors Heart rate, SpO2, accelerometer, gyroscope and magnetometer Battery Up to 10 days typical use Water resistance 5 ATM Reason to buy Rugged build suits outdoor use. Strong battery endurance. Reason to avoid Software has some limitations. Automatic workout detection can be slow.

What are buyers saying? Feedback highlights the rugged construction, bright display, battery life and outdoor features. However, software quirks and occasional tracking delays can affect the overall experience.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want a rugged smartwatch for outdoor activities with dual-band GPS, health tracking, Bluetooth calling and long battery life at a relatively accessible price.

The OnePlus Watch 2R combines Wear OS functionality with a dual-engine architecture designed to extend battery life. Its Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 platform, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage provide enough power for apps, notifications and fitness features. The 1.43-inch AMOLED display offers a sharp 466 x 466 resolution, while dual-frequency GPS improves outdoor tracking. With 5ATM and IP68 protection, Bluetooth calling and over 100 sports modes, it is built for both everyday smartwatch use and fitness tracking.

Specifications Display 1.43-inch AMOLED, 466 x 466 pixels Processor Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 RAM 2GB Storage 32GB GPS Dual-frequency L1 + L5 Battery 500mAh, up to 100 hours Reason to buy Long battery life for Wear OS. Smooth and responsive performance. Reason to avoid Android phones only. No cellular connectivity.

What are buyers saying? Buyers and reviewers appreciate its battery endurance, lightweight design, fast charging and smooth Wear OS experience. Bluetooth call quality and the limited strap selection are among the recurring complaints.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want a capable Wear OS smartwatch with excellent endurance, accurate GPS, fast performance and a relatively lightweight design.

Amazfit Active 2 Premium is a fitness-focused smartwatch with a stainless steel case and sapphire crystal display for improved durability. Its 1.32-inch AMOLED screen reaches 2,000 nits, making it easier to view outdoors. The watch supports built-in GPS, more than 160 sports modes, heart rate and sleep tracking, while Zepp Flow and Zepp Coach add AI-powered assistance. With up to 10 days of battery life, 5ATM water resistance and Android and iOS support, it offers a well-rounded fitness package.

Specifications Display 1.32-inch AMOLED, up to 2,000 nits Protection Sapphire glass GPS Built-in GPS with offline maps Sports modes 160+ Battery Up to 10 days Water resistance 5 ATM Reason to buy Sapphire glass adds durability. Bright display is excellent outdoors. Reason to avoid Smart features are more limited than Wear OS. Touch controls can occasionally feel inconsistent.

What are buyers saying? Users and reviewers generally like the bright display, premium construction, battery life and fitness features. Some feedback points to occasional touch-control quirks and limitations in smart functionality.

Why you should choose this product? Choose it if you want a stylish fitness smartwatch with sapphire glass, a very bright AMOLED display, built-in GPS and long battery life without moving to Wear OS.

Factors to consider when choosing between a smartwatch and classic watch Functionality: Consider whether you need notifications, fitness tracking, health monitoring and calling on your wrist.

Battery life: Smartwatches need regular charging, while classic watches can work for months or years depending on the movement.

Design: Classic watches offer timeless designs, while smartwatches provide customisable watch faces and modern styling.

Durability: Check the watch's water resistance, materials and overall build quality based on your daily use.

Long term value: Consider whether you prefer regularly upgrading a connected gadget or keeping a watch for several years. Top 3 features of best smartwatch

Smartwatch Display Battery Water resistance Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic 1.3-inch Super AMOLED Up to 40 hours IP68 Amazfit Balance 1.5-inch AMOLED Up to 14 days 5 ATM Samsung Galaxy Watch7 1.5-inch Super AMOLED Up to 40 hours 5 ATM + IP68 OnePlus Watch 2R 1.43-inch AMOLED Up to 100 hours 5 ATM + IP68 Noise Endeavour Pro 1.5-inch AMOLED Up to 10 days 5 ATM OnePlus Watch 2R 1.43-inch AMOLED Up to 100 hours 5 ATM + IP68 Amazfit Active 2 Premium 1.32-inch AMOLED Up to 10 days 5 ATM

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