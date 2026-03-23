Are you ready for summer? 25 unmissable Amazon Special Discount deals on ACs, refrigerators and coolers

Voltas 183V Vectra CAW 1.5 ton 3 star inverter Split AC|4-IN-1 Adjustable mode|Energy Efficient|High ambient Cooling-cools even at 52°C|Anti dust filter with Anti-microbial coating|Copper Coil| WhiteView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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Godrej 600L 3Star | 1+2 Year Additional Warranty | Smart Convertible Zones | Toughened Glass Door | Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator (2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT SM BL, Storm Blue)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Smart Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, Diet Mode+, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, Him Clean, New BEE Rated, AS-Q18JNXE, White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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Bosch Max Convert 368L, 1-Star, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator With Water Dispenser (CTC39S21AI, 6-in-1 Convertible, Vita Fresh Technology, 2 Cooling System, Silver)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Wi-Fi with Geo-Fencing, Smart Energy Display, New BEE rated, ESTER EDGE Gxi WiFi-CAI18EE3R36W0, White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star Bespoke AI Inverter Smart Split AC (2026 Model, WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, AR50H18D13HNNA)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star,Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, DigiQ Hepta Sensor, Dust Filter, Self Diagnosis, IE518PNU, White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Cools Even at 52°C, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White, GLS18I5KWGGW)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Smart Energy Display, Insta Cool, Auto Clean, PM 2.5 Filter,New BEE rated, ESTER EDGE Gxi-CAI12EE3R36F0, White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 with Smart Energy Display, Insta Cool, Auto Clean, PM 2.5 Filter,New BEE rated, ESTER EDGE Gxi-CAI12EE3R36F0, White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Premium WiFi Inverter Smart Split AC (DustBuster Tech, Matter Enabled, AI, Higher Airflow, Copper Cond., 8in1 Convertible,4-Way,PM0.1 Filter,CS/CU-NU18BKY5WX,New Star rated,White)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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Bosch Max Convert 368L, 1-Star, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator With Water Dispenser (CTC39S21AI, 6-in-1 Convertible, Vita Fresh Technology, 2 Cooling System, Silver)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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Samsung 189 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21H2G25S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, Single Touch Defrost, 2026 Model)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT40H28U3THL, Silver, Matt Doi Metal, 2026 Model)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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Godrej 223 L 2 Star | 95%+ Food Surface Disinfection | Uniform 360° Cooling | Cool Balance Technology | Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RF EON 244B RI ST GL, Steel Glow)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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Bajaj Shield Series Arteon 55L Desert Air Cooler for Home|Dual Water Inlet|Inverter Ready|Anti-Bacterial Honeycomb Cooling Pad|60Ft Air Throw|Ice Chamber|3 Year Comprehensive Product Warranty|WhiteView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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Symphony Diet 12T Tower Air Cooler | Honeycomb Cooling Pad | Powerful Blower | Auto Louver Movement | Cool Flow Dispenser | 12L | 1-Year WarrantyView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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Orient Electric Durachill 40 L Portable Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads |More Air Delivery | Fully Collapsible Louvers |Inverter Compatible | 1 Year Warranty by Orient | White & GreyView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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Kenstar Robusta Neo 45 Air Cooler|45L Tank | Honeycomb Cooling Pads|35 Air Throw|100W|3 Speed Control |Water Level Indicator I 5-Star BEE Rating|5-Star Warranty on Pump & Motor|Light Grey & Dark GreyView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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Crompton Ozone 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto FillView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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Havells KoolStorm 80 L Desert Air Cooler for Home/Office|Powerful Air-Delivery|Dual Flow Technology| Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|XXL Ice Chamber| Ice Chill Drip Technology|Front Wheels with brakesView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
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