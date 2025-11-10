Are you really using your washing machine as intended? Here are some mistakes most users still make

Do you know if you’re actually running your washing machine as intended? A laundry day blunder can completely throw you off, so we’re here to help. There are also numerous overlooked settings due to which most people miss several key steps without realising it. While the washing machine tech has evolved with front-loaders, smart cycles, and detergent sensors, the essentials have never mattered more if you want cleaner clothes and a machine that lasts.

Where most users slip up Let’s start with the basics. One common mistake is cramming in too much laundry at once. Overloading the drum cuts the machine’s effectiveness, leaving clothes half-clean and forcing the motor to work overtime. It’s tempting to stretch a wash load on hectic days, but experts recommend filling only three-quarters of the drum and letting heavy items like towels move freely. This helps with cleanliness and avoids excessive wear and costly repairs. Using too much detergent is another pitfall. High-efficiency machines need much less detergent than you think - manufacturers’ guidelines are more about maximum profit than optimal results. Too much soap creates residue and odours, clogs up the drum, and can lock up the cycle mid-wash. Use around a third of the recommended scoop, and you’ll find performance doesn’t suffer.

Settings: More than habit Do you just rely on “Normal” or “Quick Wash” for all laundry? Stop skipping over specialty cycles designed for delicates, bedding, or stains. Every machine comes with a suite of advanced wash settings, reading the manual or at least checking the symbols on your control panel once can help tailor washes for different fabrics, keeping them looking fresh longer. Leaving the washing machine door closed between washes is also a common habit that backfires. Air circulation prevents mould and keeps the seals in shape, so always prop the door open after a cycle. And avoid leaving wet clothes in the drum for ages - quick removal prevents that musty smell and potential mildew.

Fabric care matters Sorting clothes is still important. Mixing whites with non-colourfast items is a recipe for disaster. You must always separate by colour, material, and soil level for best results. Always check garment care labels as some items aren’t meant for machine washing and can shrink or fade even in gentle cycles. Regular maintenance often goes ignored. You can simply clean the drum, detergent drawers, and run a cleaning cycle every month to maximise your laundry. Make sure to check pockets for coins and tissues before each wash because one missed step and you could jam the filter or stain an entire load.