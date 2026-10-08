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ASUS laptops are cheaper during the Great Indian Festival Sale, but waiting could mean paying more later

With memory costs putting pressure on laptop prices, these ASUS deals offer a chance to upgrade now with discounts, bank offers and exchange benefits.

Published8 Oct 2026, 08:01 PM IST
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The sale brings laptop price cuts, plus additional savings through cards, EMI, and exchange offers.
The sale brings laptop price cuts, plus additional savings through cards, EMI, and exchange offers.(Asus)

By Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn.

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ASUS laptops could become harder to ignore as the ongoing memory crisis drives up RAM and storage costs, further pressuring laptop prices. That makes the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 more relevant for buyers planning an upgrade, especially with festive discounts that let them lock in a lower price before the market becomes more expensive.

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FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

ASUS Chromebook CX1405 (2026), Smartchoice,Intel N50 Processor, Intel UHD iGPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, FHD, 14" (35.5 cm), Chrome OS, Pure Grey, 1.39 Kg, CX1405CTA-S60622, 42WHrs, Thin & Light LaptopView Details...

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ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026),Intel Core 3 100U,(i3-14th Gen),Intel iGPU,8GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD,15.6"(39.6 cm),Windows 11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 2024,Cool Silver,1.7 Kg,X1504VAP-IN005WS,Thin & Light LaptopView Details...

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ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026),Intel Core 3 304 (Series 3-Latest Gen),Intel iGPU,8GB RAM,512GB SSD,Touchscreen, FHD,15.6"(39.6 cm),Win 11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 24,Cool Silver,1.7 Kg,X1504MA-E8129WS,AI LaptopView Details...

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ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026), AMD Ryzen AI 7 445, AMD Radeon iGPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+, 16", (40 cm), Windows 11, M365 Basic(1 Year)* Office 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.88 kg, M1607GA-MB030WS, Co-Pilot+ PCView Details...

...
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ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026),Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 5 325 (Series 3), Intel iGPU,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD+, 16"(40 cm),Win11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 24,Quiet Blue,1.88 kg,X1607AA-MB037WS, Copilot+ AI PCView Details...

...
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Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The sale offers up to 50% off laptops, plus additional offers that can make the final price even more attractive. Eligible buyers can get 10% instant discounts on select SBI Card transactions, exchange benefits of up to 25,000, and no-cost EMI options. Prime members can also access additional savings on select deals, giving buyers more ways to reduce the upfront cost.

With these offers in place, however, the biggest discount isn't always the best deal. Processor performance, RAM, storage and display quality still matter when deciding whether a laptop is worth buying. Here are some models worth considering for the Great Indian Festival 2026.

The ASUS Chromebook CX1405 is available for 29,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, down from 51,990. That is a 42 per cent discount, and SBI Credit Card users can get an additional 1,500 off, bringing the effective price to 28,490. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can also get 1,499 off, making this one of the more affordable ASUS laptop deals in the sale.

The Intel N50 processor suits browsing, online classes, document work, and streaming rather than demanding workloads. Its 14-inch Full HD display, with 300 nits of brightness, should be comfortable for everyday use, while the 42Wh battery and 1.39kg weight make it convenient for students to carry. The 8GB RAM helps keep several browser tabs open, though the 128GB storage is better suited to users who rely on cloud storage.

2. ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026),Intel Core 3 100U,(i3-14th Gen),Intel iGPU,8GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD,15.6"(39.6 cm),Windows 11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 2024,Cool Silver,1.7 Kg,X1504VAP-IN005WS,Thin & Light Laptop

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The ASUS Vivobook 15 with Intel Core 3 100U is available for 52,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, down from 86,990. That is a 39 per cent discount, while SBI Credit Card users can get up to 7,000 off through the displayed No Cost EMI offer, potentially reducing the price to 45,990.

The Core 3 100U has six cores and can reach 4.7GHz, giving this model sufficient headroom for everyday office work, browsing and multitasking. Its 15.6-inch Full HD, 60Hz screen provides a larger workspace, while the 42Wh battery keeps the 1.7kg laptop well suited to moving between home, college and office. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it also offers enough storage for documents, applications and media.

The ASUS Vivobook 15 with Intel Core 3 304 is available for 60,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, down from 1,19,990. The 49 per cent discount reduces the listed price by 59,000, while SBI Credit Card users can get 11,350 off through the displayed No Cost EMI offer, potentially bringing the effective price to 49,640.

The five-core Core 3 304 processor is designed for everyday productivity, while 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD provide ample space for regular multitasking. Its 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen is a major reason to consider this version, especially if you prefer navigating documents or compatible apps with your fingers. The 42Wh battery also keeps the 1.7kg laptop reasonably portable for daily use.

The ASUS Vivobook 16 with AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 is available for 86,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, down from 1,08,990. That is a 20 per cent discount, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get 3,000 off and 4,200 cashback under the displayed offer.

If your workload goes beyond basic productivity, consider the Ryzen AI 7 445, with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for more breathing room when multitasking. The 16-inch FHD+ display gives you more workspace for spreadsheets and side-by-side windows, while the 42Wh battery keeps the 1.88kg laptop manageable on the go. Its Copilot+ PC credentials also make it relevant for buyers interested in newer Windows AI features.

The ASUS Vivobook 16 with Intel Core Ultra 5 325 is available for 94,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, compared with its 1,59,990 MRP. That is a 41 per cent discount, while SBI Credit Card users can get 11,400 off through the displayed No Cost EMI offer, potentially bringing the price down to 83,590.

The Core Ultra 5 325 provides this Copilot+ AI PC with more headroom for demanding multitasking and newer Windows AI features. Its 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD complement the processor, while the 16-inch FHD+ screen offers ample space for documents, spreadsheets, and multiple windows. At 1.88kg, it isn't ultraportable, but its relatively compact design makes it practical for occasional travel and regular desk-to-desk use.

Q1. What is the difference between a Chromebook and a Windows laptop?

A Chromebook runs ChromeOS and is designed primarily for web apps, browsing, and cloud services. Windows laptops support a much wider range of desktop software, including specialised applications and traditional PC games. In simple terms, ChromeOS keeps things lighter and simpler, while Windows offers greater flexibility for more demanding or varied tasks.

Q2. What do Ryzen AI and Core Ultra processors offer over regular processors?

Ryzen AI and Core Ultra processors include a dedicated NPU, a chip designed specifically for AI tasks. This can handle supported AI features more efficiently, without relying entirely on the main processor. The Ryzen AI 7 445 offers up to 50 TOPS, while the Core Ultra 5 325 offers up to 47 TOPS.

How Do These Laptops Stack Up?

Product

Display

Processor

Battery

ASUS Chromebook CX140514-inch FHD (1920 × 1080), 16:9, 60Hz, 300 nits, anti-glare, IPS-level panelIntel N5042Wh, 3-cell Li-ion
ASUS Vivobook 15 (Core 3 100U)15.6-inch FHD (1920 × 1080), 16:9, 60Hz, 250 nits, anti-glare, IPS-level panelIntel Core 3 100U42Wh, 3-cell Li-ion
ASUS Vivobook 15 (Core 3 304)15.6-inch FHD (1920 × 1080), 16:9, 60Hz, 250 nits, anti-glare, IPS-level panel, touchscreenIntel Core 3 30442Wh, 3-cell Li-ion
ASUS Vivobook 16 (Ryzen AI 7 445)16-inch FHD+ (1920 × 1200), 16:10, 60Hz, 300 nits, anti-glare, IPS-level panelAMD Ryzen AI 7 44542Wh, 3-cell Li-ion
ASUS Vivobook 16 (Core Ultra 5 325)16-inch FHD+ (1920 × 1200), 16:10, 60Hz, 300 nits, anti-glare, IPS-level panelIntel Core Ultra 5 32542Wh, 3-cell Li-ion

An Overview of Discounts Across Asus Laptops

Model

Amazon sale price

MRP

Discount

Visible additional offer

ASUS Chromebook CX1405 29,990 51,99042%SBI 1,500 off
Vivobook 15 Core 3 100U 52,990 86,99039%SBI 7,000 off via No Cost EMI
Vivobook 15 Core 3 304 60,990 1,19,99049%SBI 11,350 off via No Cost EMI
Vivobook 16 Ryzen AI 7 445 86,990 1,08,99020%Amazon Pay ICICI 3,000 off + 4,200 cashback
Vivobook 16 Core Ultra 5 325 94,990 1,59,99041%SBI 11,400 off via No Cost EMI

Also Read:

Before you give up on that Apple upgrade, see what the Great Indian Festival Sale has done to MacBook and iPhone prices

Price Drop: Top 10 smartphones to buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Building a home office setup? These monitors can give you more screen space without the clutter

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesASUS laptops are cheaper during the Great Indian Festival Sale, but waiting could mean paying more later
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FAQs
Amazon is offering up to 40% off select laptops, with additional savings through bank offers, No Cost EMI, and exchange benefits. Eligible SBI Credit and Debit Card users can get an instant 10% discount, while Prime members can get additional savings on eligible purchases. Digit
Yes. The final price can be lower than the advertised sale price if your laptop qualifies for additional offers. These include the 10% SBI card discount, No Cost EMI, exchange benefits of up to ₹25,000 and Prime member savings. The exact benefits vary by laptop and payment method.

Meet your Guide

Shubh Bhushan

Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.<br><br> Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand. <br><br> He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn....Read more

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