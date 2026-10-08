ASUS laptops are cheaper during the Great Indian Festival Sale, but waiting could mean paying more later

ASUS laptops could become harder to ignore as the ongoing memory crisis drives up RAM and storage costs, further pressuring laptop prices. That makes the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 more relevant for buyers planning an upgrade, especially with festive discounts that let them lock in a lower price before the market becomes more expensive.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price ASUS Chromebook CX1405 (2026), Smartchoice,Intel N50 Processor, Intel UHD iGPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, FHD, 14" (35.5 cm), Chrome OS, Pure Grey, 1.39 Kg, CX1405CTA-S60622, 42WHrs, Thin & Light Laptop View Details Check Offers ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026),Intel Core 3 100U,(i3-14th Gen),Intel iGPU,8GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD,15.6"(39.6 cm),Windows 11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 2024,Cool Silver,1.7 Kg,X1504VAP-IN005WS,Thin & Light Laptop View Details Check Offers ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026),Intel Core 3 304 (Series 3-Latest Gen),Intel iGPU,8GB RAM,512GB SSD,Touchscreen, FHD,15.6"(39.6 cm),Win 11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 24,Cool Silver,1.7 Kg,X1504MA-E8129WS,AI Laptop View Details Check Offers ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026), AMD Ryzen AI 7 445, AMD Radeon iGPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD+, 16", (40 cm), Windows 11, M365 Basic(1 Year)* Office 2024, Quiet Blue, 1.88 kg, M1607GA-MB030WS, Co-Pilot+ PC View Details Check Offers ASUS Vivobook 16 (2026),Smartchoice,Intel Core Ultra 5 325 (Series 3), Intel iGPU,16GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD+, 16"(40 cm),Win11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 24,Quiet Blue,1.88 kg,X1607AA-MB037WS, Copilot+ AI PC View Details Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The sale offers up to 50% off laptops, plus additional offers that can make the final price even more attractive. Eligible buyers can get 10% instant discounts on select SBI Card transactions, exchange benefits of up to ₹25,000, and no-cost EMI options. Prime members can also access additional savings on select deals, giving buyers more ways to reduce the upfront cost.

With these offers in place, however, the biggest discount isn't always the best deal. Processor performance, RAM, storage and display quality still matter when deciding whether a laptop is worth buying. Here are some models worth considering for the Great Indian Festival 2026.

The ASUS Chromebook CX1405 is available for ₹29,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, down from ₹51,990. That is a 42 per cent discount, and SBI Credit Card users can get an additional ₹1,500 off, bringing the effective price to ₹28,490. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can also get ₹1,499 off, making this one of the more affordable ASUS laptop deals in the sale.

The Intel N50 processor suits browsing, online classes, document work, and streaming rather than demanding workloads. Its 14-inch Full HD display, with 300 nits of brightness, should be comfortable for everyday use, while the 42Wh battery and 1.39kg weight make it convenient for students to carry. The 8GB RAM helps keep several browser tabs open, though the 128GB storage is better suited to users who rely on cloud storage.

2. ASUS Vivobook 15 (2026),Intel Core 3 100U,(i3-14th Gen),Intel iGPU,8GB RAM,512GB SSD,FHD,15.6"(39.6 cm),Windows 11,M365 Basic(1Y),Office 2024,Cool Silver,1.7 Kg,X1504VAP-IN005WS,Thin & Light Laptop Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The ASUS Vivobook 15 with Intel Core 3 100U is available for ₹52,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, down from ₹86,990. That is a 39 per cent discount, while SBI Credit Card users can get up to ₹7,000 off through the displayed No Cost EMI offer, potentially reducing the price to ₹45,990.

The Core 3 100U has six cores and can reach 4.7GHz, giving this model sufficient headroom for everyday office work, browsing and multitasking. Its 15.6-inch Full HD, 60Hz screen provides a larger workspace, while the 42Wh battery keeps the 1.7kg laptop well suited to moving between home, college and office. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it also offers enough storage for documents, applications and media.

The ASUS Vivobook 15 with Intel Core 3 304 is available for ₹60,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, down from ₹1,19,990. The 49 per cent discount reduces the listed price by ₹59,000, while SBI Credit Card users can get ₹11,350 off through the displayed No Cost EMI offer, potentially bringing the effective price to ₹49,640.

The five-core Core 3 304 processor is designed for everyday productivity, while 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD provide ample space for regular multitasking. Its 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen is a major reason to consider this version, especially if you prefer navigating documents or compatible apps with your fingers. The 42Wh battery also keeps the 1.7kg laptop reasonably portable for daily use.

The ASUS Vivobook 16 with AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 is available for ₹86,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, down from ₹1,08,990. That is a 20 per cent discount, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can get ₹3,000 off and ₹4,200 cashback under the displayed offer.

If your workload goes beyond basic productivity, consider the Ryzen AI 7 445, with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for more breathing room when multitasking. The 16-inch FHD+ display gives you more workspace for spreadsheets and side-by-side windows, while the 42Wh battery keeps the 1.88kg laptop manageable on the go. Its Copilot+ PC credentials also make it relevant for buyers interested in newer Windows AI features.

The ASUS Vivobook 16 with Intel Core Ultra 5 325 is available for ₹94,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, compared with its ₹1,59,990 MRP. That is a 41 per cent discount, while SBI Credit Card users can get ₹11,400 off through the displayed No Cost EMI offer, potentially bringing the price down to ₹83,590.

The Core Ultra 5 325 provides this Copilot+ AI PC with more headroom for demanding multitasking and newer Windows AI features. Its 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD complement the processor, while the 16-inch FHD+ screen offers ample space for documents, spreadsheets, and multiple windows. At 1.88kg, it isn't ultraportable, but its relatively compact design makes it practical for occasional travel and regular desk-to-desk use.

Q1. What is the difference between a Chromebook and a Windows laptop? A Chromebook runs ChromeOS and is designed primarily for web apps, browsing, and cloud services. Windows laptops support a much wider range of desktop software, including specialised applications and traditional PC games. In simple terms, ChromeOS keeps things lighter and simpler, while Windows offers greater flexibility for more demanding or varied tasks.

Q2. What do Ryzen AI and Core Ultra processors offer over regular processors? Ryzen AI and Core Ultra processors include a dedicated NPU, a chip designed specifically for AI tasks. This can handle supported AI features more efficiently, without relying entirely on the main processor. The Ryzen AI 7 445 offers up to 50 TOPS, while the Core Ultra 5 325 offers up to 47 TOPS.

How Do These Laptops Stack Up?

Product Display Processor Battery ASUS Chromebook CX1405 14-inch FHD (1920 × 1080), 16:9, 60Hz, 300 nits, anti-glare, IPS-level panel Intel N50 42Wh, 3-cell Li-ion ASUS Vivobook 15 (Core 3 100U) 15.6-inch FHD (1920 × 1080), 16:9, 60Hz, 250 nits, anti-glare, IPS-level panel Intel Core 3 100U 42Wh, 3-cell Li-ion ASUS Vivobook 15 (Core 3 304) 15.6-inch FHD (1920 × 1080), 16:9, 60Hz, 250 nits, anti-glare, IPS-level panel, touchscreen Intel Core 3 304 42Wh, 3-cell Li-ion ASUS Vivobook 16 (Ryzen AI 7 445) 16-inch FHD+ (1920 × 1200), 16:10, 60Hz, 300 nits, anti-glare, IPS-level panel AMD Ryzen AI 7 445 42Wh, 3-cell Li-ion ASUS Vivobook 16 (Core Ultra 5 325) 16-inch FHD+ (1920 × 1200), 16:10, 60Hz, 300 nits, anti-glare, IPS-level panel Intel Core Ultra 5 325 42Wh, 3-cell Li-ion

An Overview of Discounts Across Asus Laptops

Model Amazon sale price MRP Discount Visible additional offer ASUS Chromebook CX1405 ₹ 29,990 ₹ 51,990 42% SBI ₹ 1,500 off Vivobook 15 Core 3 100U ₹ 52,990 ₹ 86,990 39% SBI ₹ 7,000 off via No Cost EMI Vivobook 15 Core 3 304 ₹ 60,990 ₹ 1,19,990 49% SBI ₹ 11,350 off via No Cost EMI Vivobook 16 Ryzen AI 7 445 ₹ 86,990 ₹ 1,08,990 20% Amazon Pay ICICI ₹ 3,000 off + ₹ 4,200 cashback Vivobook 16 Core Ultra 5 325 ₹ 94,990 ₹ 1,59,990 41% SBI ₹ 11,400 off via No Cost EMI