Asus ROG Ally and Ally X launched: Quick buying guide for handheld gaming consoles

Handheld gaming devices merge portability with desktop-class performance, a segment expanding fast in India’s $900M gaming hardware market by 2026. Asus, in partnership with Microsoft, has launched the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X, a compact Windows gaming PCs built for serious gamers. But do these pocket-sized systems fit everyone?

The Launch: Specs and pricing highlights The ROG Xbox Ally starts at ₹69,990, while the Ally X costs ₹1,14,990. Both sport 7-inch FHD 120Hz displays, AMD Ryzen Z2/AI Z2 Extreme processors, and Xbox-ready Windows 11. The Ally X boosts RAM to 24 GB, storage to 1 TB, and packs an 80Wh battery, offering longer sessions and smoother multitasking for power users.

Market context: India’s handheld momentum India’s handheld gaming space grew 20% in 2025, fuelled by interest in portable PCs like Steam Deck OLED, MSI Claw, and Asus’s ROG lineup. Gamers increasingly want console-grade visuals without bulky setups. September–October remains peak buying season, syncing with festive deals and Diwali discounts that often drive gaming hardware adoption across metro cities.

Choosing the right device: Key buying pointers Gaming ecosystem: ROG Ally and Ally X suit Xbox Game Pass and PC players. Fans of Nintendo or PlayStation exclusives might lean toward Switch 2 or PlayStation Portal.

Power vs. portability: Casual players should pick the lighter Ally (670g) for smooth FHD gaming. The Ally X targets streamers and performance seekers with AI-driven cooling and faster memory.

Battery and ergonomics: The 80Wh battery and redesigned grips make the Ally X a travel-friendly upgrade with reduced heat buildup during marathon play.

Value proposition: Competing with Steam Deck OLED and Lenovo Legion Go, Asus gains an edge through native Windows integration, strong FPS output, and cross-platform flexibility, though pricing remains premium.

