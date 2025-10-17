Subscribe

Asus ROG Ally and Ally X launched: Quick buying guide for handheld gaming consoles

With the launch of the Asus ROG Ally and Ally X, it is the right time to discuss the dos and don'ts while buying a handheld gaming console. This quick buying guide for handheld gaming consoles is all you need.

Published17 Oct 2025, 02:32 PM IST
Handheld gaming console buying guide.

Handheld gaming devices merge portability with desktop-class performance, a segment expanding fast in India’s $900M gaming hardware market by 2026. Asus, in partnership with Microsoft, has launched the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X, a compact Windows gaming PCs built for serious gamers. But do these pocket-sized systems fit everyone?

The Launch: Specs and pricing highlights

The ROG Xbox Ally starts at 69,990, while the Ally X costs 1,14,990. Both sport 7-inch FHD 120Hz displays, AMD Ryzen Z2/AI Z2 Extreme processors, and Xbox-ready Windows 11. The Ally X boosts RAM to 24 GB, storage to 1 TB, and packs an 80Wh battery, offering longer sessions and smoother multitasking for power users.

Market context: India’s handheld momentum

India’s handheld gaming space grew 20% in 2025, fuelled by interest in portable PCs like Steam Deck OLED, MSI Claw, and Asus’s ROG lineup. Gamers increasingly want console-grade visuals without bulky setups. September–October remains peak buying season, syncing with festive deals and Diwali discounts that often drive gaming hardware adoption across metro cities.

Choosing the right device: Key buying pointers

Gaming ecosystem:

ROG Ally and Ally X suit Xbox Game Pass and PC players. Fans of Nintendo or PlayStation exclusives might lean toward Switch 2 or PlayStation Portal.

Power vs. portability:

Casual players should pick the lighter Ally (670g) for smooth FHD gaming. The Ally X targets streamers and performance seekers with AI-driven cooling and faster memory.

Battery and ergonomics:

The 80Wh battery and redesigned grips make the Ally X a travel-friendly upgrade with reduced heat buildup during marathon play.

Value proposition:

Competing with Steam Deck OLED and Lenovo Legion Go, Asus gains an edge through native Windows integration, strong FPS output, and cross-platform flexibility, though pricing remains premium.

The bigger picture: Are handheld consoles the future?

Portable gaming PCs are attracting students, creators, and frequent travellers who need full Windows functionality on the go. Analysts predict these devices could replace mid-tier laptops by 2027. For India, widespread success depends on better thermal management and localized pricing, but the ROG Ally series clearly sets a new standard for handheld power and play-anywhere performance.

 
 
