Asus ROG Ally and Ally X launched: Quick buying guide for handheld gaming consoles

Handheld gaming devices merge portability with desktop-class performance, a segment expanding fast in India’s $900M gaming hardware market by 2026. Asus, in partnership with Microsoft, has launched the ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X, a compact Windows gaming PCs built for serious gamers. But do these pocket-sized systems fit everyone?
The ROG Xbox Ally starts at ₹69,990, while the Ally X costs ₹1,14,990. Both sport 7-inch FHD 120Hz displays, AMD Ryzen Z2/AI Z2 Extreme processors, and Xbox-ready Windows 11. The Ally X boosts RAM to 24 GB, storage to 1 TB, and packs an 80Wh battery, offering longer sessions and smoother multitasking for power users.
India’s handheld gaming space grew 20% in 2025, fuelled by interest in portable PCs like Steam Deck OLED, MSI Claw, and Asus’s ROG lineup. Gamers increasingly want console-grade visuals without bulky setups. September–October remains peak buying season, syncing with festive deals and Diwali discounts that often drive gaming hardware adoption across metro cities.
ROG Ally and Ally X suit Xbox Game Pass and PC players. Fans of Nintendo or PlayStation exclusives might lean toward Switch 2 or PlayStation Portal.
Casual players should pick the lighter Ally (670g) for smooth FHD gaming. The Ally X targets streamers and performance seekers with AI-driven cooling and faster memory.
The 80Wh battery and redesigned grips make the Ally X a travel-friendly upgrade with reduced heat buildup during marathon play.
Competing with Steam Deck OLED and Lenovo Legion Go, Asus gains an edge through native Windows integration, strong FPS output, and cross-platform flexibility, though pricing remains premium.
Portable gaming PCs are attracting students, creators, and frequent travellers who need full Windows functionality on the go. Analysts predict these devices could replace mid-tier laptops by 2027. For India, widespread success depends on better thermal management and localized pricing, but the ROG Ally series clearly sets a new standard for handheld power and play-anywhere performance.