Asus ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X launched: Everything you need to know

Asus released the new ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X with a strong collaboration with the Xbox team. This new collaboration is all about offering a console-like experience in a handheld. Asus not only upgraded hardware but also offered some really cool software features to take gaming to the next level. Let's talk about these new handhelds and is it the time to upgrade from the previous generation.

The base ROG Xbox Ally is powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2, a quad-core processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It sports a 7-inch, 120Hz Full HD IPS display with adaptive refresh rate, suitable for smooth gaming visuals. The device offers USB Type-C ports, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, and a 60Wh battery, promising decent playtime.

The higher-end ROG Xbox Ally X upgrades to the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme octa-core processor, 24GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a larger 1TB SSD. It retains the same display but adds a bigger 80Wh battery and enhanced connectivity, including USB4 and Thunderbolt support, plus comfort-focused ergonomic grips. Both run Windows 11 with an Xbox-optimised boot mode that loads directly into the Xbox app for a console-like experience and better resource management.

Should You Upgrade? If you already own the original ROG Ally or an earlier handheld, upgrading to the Ally X offers significant performance gains and added comforts like better battery and AI-assisted graphics. For less demanding users, sticking with the base Ally remains sensible unless you want that extra edge in power and visuals.