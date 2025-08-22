Asus Vivobook S14 review: Snapdragon X brings smoothness, but IPS holds it back

The Asus Vivobook S14 is among the first wave of Copilot+ PCs powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X processor. On paper, it promises efficiency, battery life, and reliable everyday performance. In practice, it delivers just that, though not without a few compromises. I used the laptop as my primary machine for writing, browsing, streaming, and some editing. Here’s how it stacks up.

Design and build Asus has done well to keep the design sturdy yet portable. The metallic chassis feels solid with no flex in the lid or keyboard deck. At 1.39 kg, it’s light enough to carry around the city without feeling like extra baggage. The matte finish doesn’t attract fingerprints unless you’ve got greasy hands, and the bezels don’t distract while working. In terms of build, it’s premium enough to inspire confidence, even if not flashy.

Display and webcam Here’s where the S14 shows its limits. Asus has spoiled users with OLED screens across its portfolio, so going back to an IPS feels like a step-down. The 14-inch FHD+ panel performs as expected from IPS tech, clear enough indoors, with decent visibility outdoors unless you’re sitting directly under harsh sunlight. Colours aren’t dull, but they lack the punch of OLED. For work tasks, it’s fine; for streaming, you’ll wish Asus had done better.

The IR webcam works reliably, logging me in around eight times out of ten. Windows Hello is quick, and the camera quality is serviceable for calls.

Performance and everyday use This is where Snapdragon X shines. Multitasking; Whether juggling a dozen tabs, documents, or streaming, remained consistently responsive. For photo editing, it performed smoothly. Light video editing is possible too, though render times drag compared to machines with dedicated GPUs. I didn’t notice slowdowns until the battery dipped below 30%, and even then, it was manageable.

Thermals and fan The S14 runs cool for the most part. Long stretches of use, five to six hours plugged in, do push the fans to audible levels, but never into distracting territory. On the lap, it’s comfortable, though like every laptop, warmth is inevitable over time.

Battery and charging Battery life is one of its strong suits. I consistently got around seven hours during a typical workday of writing, email, and research. Streaming video brought that down to about five hours. Charging is fast, the 65W USB-C brick tops it up in under an hour, making it a big plus.

Keyboard, trackpad, and ports Typing on this machine is a pleasure. The keyboard is tactile, comfortable, and fatigue-free during long sessions. The trackpad is smooth and responsive, though the plastic finish feels a notch below premium. Ports are limited to two USB-C slots on the left, which worked for me but may frustrate some users who rely on more varied connectivity.

Audio and speakers The speakers are better than expected. They’re not MacBook-level, but more than adequate for meetings, music, and casual streaming. Audio comes across clearer and fuller than what you’d expect in this price segment.

Daily workflow experience In daily use, the S14 felt dependable. Writing, browsing, research, and light editing were handled without fuss. The absence of OLED hurt only when I switched from work to watching shows or movies. For productivity, the display did its job without being a strain.

Value and who it’s for At around ₹74,990, the Vivobook S14 positions itself as a strong alternative to Intel and AMD machines in the same range. The Snapdragon X chip gives it efficiency and stability that most people, students, professionals, and frequent travellers will appreciate. It’s not built for gamers or heavy creators, but for everyday productivity and mobility, it’s compelling.