Avoid these 5 mistakes when choosing the best wireless earbuds to get better sound, battery life and comfort

Buying wireless earbuds sounds simple until you realise how many things can go wrong. That cool-looking pair might not sound so cool once you actually use it. Some earbuds look great but are a nightmare to connect. Before jumping in and spending your money, take a moment to figure out what really matters. Avoiding a few common mistakes can save you a lot of frustration. Let’s go over five things people often get wrong when buying wireless earbuds so you can avoid them.

Overlooking durability and water resistance For a gadget as frequently used and carried as wireless earbuds, durability is key. Be it accidental splashes, sweat during workouts or simply daily wear and tear, your earbuds need to withstand some abuse. Look for IP ratings, if you plan to use your earbuds for exercise or outdoors. An IPX4 rating offers resistance to splashing water from any direction, making them suitable for workouts. A flimsy case or fragile earbuds are more prone to damage, regardless of their other features. Spending money on a robust pair will save you money and frustration in the long run.

Misunderstanding noise cancellation and environmental needs Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is a popular feature, but it’s not necessary for everyone. Some users may benefit more from passive noise isolation depending on their environment. Using ANC in quiet settings can sometimes degrade sound quality or drain battery faster. Consider where and how you’ll use your earbuds most often. Also, check if the earbuds offer ambient or transparency modes, which let you hear your surroundings without removing them is a useful safety feature when outdoors.

Companion app and firmware updates Many wireless earbuds come with a companion app, and ignoring it can mean missing out on some great features. These apps often unlock the full potential of your earbuds by offering custom EQ settings, adjustable noise cancellation, and personalised touch controls. Some even help you locate misplaced earbuds. More importantly, regular firmware updates through the app can improve performance, fix bugs, and sometimes introduce new functions.

Underestimating battery longevity Battery life can make or break the wireless earbud experience. Always consider how long you’ll use them in one go and how often charging is possible. Look beyond single-charge playback and check the total backup offered by the case. Features like ANC drain battery faster, so fast charging support and realistic usage estimates are key.

