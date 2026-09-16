Back to college soon? Amazon has offers on laptops, tablets and other gadgets

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Amazon’s Back to Campus Sale is bringing discounts of up to 70% on a range of gadgets that can come in handy for college and university life. The sale covers laptops, tablets, headphones, smartwatches and printers, with offers across different price segments.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
HP 15 (i5 14th Gen), Intel Core 5, 16GB RAM (Upgradeable), 512GB SSD, FHD, Anti-Glare, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr), Office24, Silver,1.59kg, fd0682tu, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit LaptopView Details
₹78,990
Dell 15 SmartChoice (Previously Inspiron), Intel 13th Gen Core i5-1334U, 16GB, 1TB SSD, FHD,15.6"/39.62cm, Win 11, MSO'24, Silver, 1.62kg, [Dell 15], 12 Month McAfee, Backlit KB, Thin & Light LaptopView Details
Unlock Personalized
₹13,165x 6 months₹78,990
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Acer Smartchoice Aspire One, AMD Ryzen 3-7320U, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM/ 256GB SSD, 14.0"/35.56cm TN HD Display, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.48KG, A114-43, Thin and Light LaptopView Details
₹42,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Core i7-13620H 15.3 inch (38.8cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/MSO 365 Basic+Office 2024/Top Metal Cover/Backlit KB/1Yr ADP/Grey/1.6Kg), 83K1016UINView Details
₹85,500
Dell 15 (Previously Inspiron) Laptop, 14th Gen Intel Core i3/Core 3 100U Processor, 8GB DDR4, 512 SSD, 15.6" FHD 120Hz IPS AG 250 nit Display, Win 11 + Office H&S 2024, Carbon Black, 1.63KgView Details
₹56,490
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
If you are planning to upgrade a device before heading back to campus, this could be a useful time to compare prices across categories. I have rounded up some of the notable deals from the sale to help you see which gadgets are currently available at lower prices.
If you are looking for a new laptop for college, the Back to Campus Sale has discounts of up to 40% on select models. There are options across different price ranges, whether you need one for assignments and presentations or something more capable for heavier work.
Tablets can be useful for students who want something lighter than a laptop for reading, taking notes and attending online classes. Amazon is offering discounts of up to 50% on select tablets, with options across different screen sizes and price segments.
A good pair of headphones can be useful on campus, from online lectures and calls to listening to music on your commute. The sale brings discounts of up to 60% on select headphones, including options with features such as active noise cancellation.
Smartwatches are also part of the Back to Campus offers, with discounts of up to 80% on select models. Along with notifications and calling, many of these watches offer fitness tracking and other features that can help you keep an eye on daily activity.
If you regularly need to print assignments, project reports or study material, having a printer at home can be convenient. Amazon is offering discounts of up to 45% on select printers, including models aimed at everyday home and student use.
Sleek design doesn’t mean weak performance anymore! Check out these top thin and lightweight laptops
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.