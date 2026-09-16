Back to college soon? Amazon has offers on laptops, tablets and other gadgets

Amazon’s Back to Campus Sale is bringing discounts of up to 70% on a range of gadgets that can come in handy for college and university life. The sale covers laptops, tablets, headphones, smartwatches and printers, with offers across different price segments.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price HP 15 (i5 14th Gen), Intel Core 5, 16GB RAM (Upgradeable), 512GB SSD, FHD, Anti-Glare, 15.6''/39.6cm, Win11, M365 Basic(1yr), Office24, Silver,1.59kg, fd0682tu, FHD Camera w/Shutter, Backlit Laptop View Details ₹78,990 Buy on EMI Check Offers Dell 15 SmartChoice (Previously Inspiron), Intel 13th Gen Core i5-1334U, 16GB, 1TB SSD, FHD,15.6"/39.62cm, Win 11, MSO'24, Silver, 1.62kg, [Dell 15], 12 Month McAfee, Backlit KB, Thin & Light Laptop View Details Buy on EMI Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹13,165 x 6 months ₹78,990 Acer Smartchoice Aspire One, AMD Ryzen 3-7320U, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM/ 256GB SSD, 14.0"/35.56cm TN HD Display, Win 11 Home, Pure Silver, 1.48KG, A114-43, Thin and Light Laptop View Details ₹42,990 Buy on EMI Check Offers Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Core i7-13620H 15.3 inch (38.8cm) WUXGA IPS Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/MSO 365 Basic+Office 2024/Top Metal Cover/Backlit KB/1Yr ADP/Grey/1.6Kg), 83K1016UIN View Details ₹85,500 Buy on EMI Check Offers Dell 15 (Previously Inspiron) Laptop, 14th Gen Intel Core i3/Core 3 100U Processor, 8GB DDR4, 512 SSD, 15.6" FHD 120Hz IPS AG 250 nit Display, Win 11 + Office H&S 2024, Carbon Black, 1.63Kg View Details ₹56,490 Buy on EMI Check Offers View More

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If you are planning to upgrade a device before heading back to campus, this could be a useful time to compare prices across categories. I have rounded up some of the notable deals from the sale to help you see which gadgets are currently available at lower prices.

Get up to 40% off on laptops for college and everyday work If you are looking for a new laptop for college, the Back to Campus Sale has discounts of up to 40% on select models. There are options across different price ranges, whether you need one for assignments and presentations or something more capable for heavier work.

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Save up to 50% on tablets for classes, notes and entertainment Tablets can be useful for students who want something lighter than a laptop for reading, taking notes and attending online classes. Amazon is offering discounts of up to 50% on select tablets, with options across different screen sizes and price segments.

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Check out discounts of up to 60% on popular headphones A good pair of headphones can be useful on campus, from online lectures and calls to listening to music on your commute. The sale brings discounts of up to 60% on select headphones, including options with features such as active noise cancellation.

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Get up to 80% off on smartwatches with useful health features Smartwatches are also part of the Back to Campus offers, with discounts of up to 80% on select models. Along with notifications and calling, many of these watches offer fitness tracking and other features that can help you keep an eye on daily activity.

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Save up to 45% on printers for assignments and projects If you regularly need to print assignments, project reports or study material, having a printer at home can be convenient. Amazon is offering discounts of up to 45% on select printers, including models aimed at everyday home and student use.

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