Baffled by missing SSD in Windows 11? Here’s what you should do urgently

A number of Windows 11 users have been left scratching their heads after solid-state drives (SSDs) vanished from both File Explorer and the BIOS. The issue first cropped up after Microsoft issued its August 2025 update, called KB5063878. According to reports collected by Windows Report and Neowin, the problem appeared shortly after this update rolled out and led to widespread anxiety across online forums.

Disappearing SSDs are a serious concern especially for those who rely on the extra speed and storage for daily computing or work. Many assumed at first that Microsoft’s update was to blame. As complaints escalated, both Microsoft and storage component supplier Phison responded, explaining that they could not reproduce the problem in their own tests and initially denied a direct connection to the update.

The root cause revealed Fresh clues came from members of a Facebook group focused on PC hardware, PCDIY!. According to findings shared within this community and then picked up by Windows Report and Neowin, the real issue was not a bug in Windows itself but certain unfinished or engineering firmware found on the affected SSDs. This early-stage firmware was never meant for consumer release, but somehow some units shipped with it by mistake.

Phison technicians have since confirmed, according to reports, that these preliminary firmware versions fail when specific triggers introduced by the KB5063878 update interact with them. Official production firmware, the type supplied to major manufacturers for consumers, passes standard safety checks and does not experience these errors. This means the fault lies in hardware that slipped through quality control rather than any broken Windows update.