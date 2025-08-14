Battlefield 6 beta asking users to uninstall Valorant, here’s the solution

Gamers were excited to play the Battlefield 6 beta this week, but they were caught off guard with a strange error message asking them to uninstall Valorant. This beta, from August 14 to 17, is to showcase new maps and game modes. Instead, it turned into a headache for some users because they couldn't launch the game due to this error.

The problem is associated with the anti-cheat software, a small program that runs in the background to stop cheaters and hackers from ruining online games. Battlefield 6 uses a new system called Javelin, while Valorant uses Riot’s Vanguard anti-cheat system. These kernel-level anti-cheat systems see each other as a threat and shut down the game launch. Gamers immediately flocked to social media to find a solution, and Reddit is flooded with these posts.

The players thought they had to uninstall Valorant to play Battlefield 6 Beta and started complaining on social media. To remove the confusion and clear things up, Riot’s head of anti-cheat, Philip Koskinas, posted on X about this. He stated that both anti-cheat systems use the same technique and rush to protect the same game memory at the same time, seeing each other as a threat. He said both Javelin and Vanguard are compatible with each other, and players don’t need to uninstall one to use the other.

A simple solution is to completely close Valorant and all the related processes from the background to run Battlefield 6. If the problem persists, remove Valorant from auto-start apps and reboot your PC, then try running the game again.