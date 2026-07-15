Beat monsoon humidity for less: 7 budget dehumidifiers and moisture absorbers that actually work

Monsoon season brings respite from the blistering summer heat every year. It also brings is excessive moisture in the air. What adds more moisture, and by extension more discomfort, to this already situation is the freshly washed clothes that are often air-dried in the rooms owing to non-stop showers outside. The result is that you get a musty smell throughout the house, which adds to the overall discomfort of everyone living in the home. Solution? A simple solution to this problem is using a dehumidifier in the space where you spend most of your time.
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Here are the key benefits of using a dehumidifier in a room:
Prevents musty smell: Monsoons often leave a musty odour in homes due to excess of moisture in the air. Dehumidifiers remove all the extra moisture and thus remove the musty odour that can lead to a feeling of discomfort.
Reduces pest-related problems: Humidity is also a breeding ground for pests like spiders, silverfish, centipedes and roaches. Using a dehumidifier also reduces the chance of having pests in your home.
Provides relief from health issues: High humidity can sometimes lead to health related issues such as coughing, sneezing, and or asthma triggers. Having a dehumidifier also reduces the risk of such issues/
Prevents Mold and Mildew: Excess moisture can also lead to the formation of black mold and mildew. A dehumidifier stops mold from forming, which keeps the air healthier and safer to breathe.
Dries laundry faster: If you dry wet clothes indoors during monsoons, using a dehumidifier can help in removing moisture from the air and dry your laundry faster.
Here are the factors that you need to consider while bringing a dehumidifier to your home:
Room size: The capacity of a dehumidifier is measured by how many liters of water it removes in 24 hours. So, a machine with a capacity of 10L - 22L is ideal for a small room with a size of up to 500 sq ft, while a capacity of 25L - 40L is ideal for a small room with a size ranging between 500 sq ft to 1,500 sq ft in size.
Type of dehumidifier: There are two types of dehumidifier available in the market - Compressor, which is highly efficient and works best in normal to warm weather, and Desiccant, which uses a special drying material and works better in colder weather.
Drainage type: There are two drainage types available in the market. The Continuous type machine uses a hose to drain water in a sink or drainage pipe, while Manual type machine requires users to empty a water bucket from time to time.
Other features: Other factors that you need to consider include Auto-Restart feature, dedicated filters for cleaning the air and a Laundry Mode to increase the fan speed to help users dry wet clothes.
This SHARP dehumidifier is designed for modern homes struggling with excess moisture during monsoons. Its clean white finish and slim, portable design make it easy to move between spaces. It comes with a dehumidification capacity of up to 10L per day and it is suitable for rooms up to 250 sq ft in size. It gets a 2.5L water tank that supports uninterrupted operation, while the option for continuous drainage adds convenience. It also gets SHARP's Plasmacluster Ion technology that helps reduce molds, fungus and airborne contaminants, while features such as laundry drying mode, automatic shut-off, child lock and sleep mode make it practical for everyday use.
High moisture absorption
Good quality
Easy to use
Average noise levels
Buyers find this dehumidifier to work nicely and they appreciate its compact size that covers big spaces. The device has also been appreciated for effectively reducing moisture levels in rooms. Buyers also consider it worth the money and easy to use.
Buyers should choose this dehumidifier for its moisture absorption capability and ease of use.
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This Lifelong dehumidifier is designed for compact spaces such as bedrooms, bathrooms, wardrobes and home offices. Its sleek black finish and space-saving design blend well with modern interiors, while the built-in RGB ambient light adds a stylish touch. It is equipped with a 1L water tank, which can remove up to 350ml of moisture per day under ideal conditions, which in turn makes it suitable for rooms up to 165 sq ft. It operates at less than 45dB for quiet performance and features automatic shut-off with an indicator light when the tank is full.
High moisture absorption
Quiet operation
Lightweight design
Moisture extraction is relatively slow
Buyers find this dehumidifier to be effective. It absorbs moisture well and there is noticeable water collection from air droplets.
Buyers should choose this dehumidifier for its moisture absorption capability.
This Lifelong dehumidifier is designed to tackle excess humidity while improving indoor air quality in compact spaces. It offers a moisture removal capacity of up to 950ml per day and comes with a 2.5L transparent water tank, which reduces the need for frequent emptying. It gets an integrated HEPA air purification system, which helps capture dust and allergens, while features like automatic shut-off, continuous drainage support, sleep mode and low-noise operation make it a convenient choice for everyday use.
High moisture absorption
Easy to use
Lightweight design
Noticeable noise
Buyers appreciate this dehumidifier for effectively lowering humidity in enclosed spaces. Many customers report noticeable improvements in comfort, reduced mold and quicker drying of clothes during the monsoon. The HEPA air purification feature has also received positive feedback for helping reduce dust and improving indoor air quality.
Buyers should choose this dehumidifier for its moisture absorption capability and air purification system.
This dehumidifier by HINISO is built for medium to large rooms that experience high humidity throughout the year. It comes with a 12L daily dehumidification capacity and a 2L removable water tank, which effectively reduces dampness, mold and musty odours. It gets a built-in air purification system, which further improves indoor air quality, while continuous drainage, multiple humidity settings, timer, sleep mode and automatic shut-off make it a practical appliance for homes during monsoon.
Effective dehumidification
Easy to use
Quiet operation
2L tank fills quickly
Buyers find this dehumidifier effective at removing moisture and dust. They appreciate its ability to control humidity levels and reduce damp smells, while also noting its quiet operation.
Buyers should choose this dehumidifier for its moisture absorption capability and quiet operation.
This dehumidifier is designed for large homes, offices and commercial spaces where high humidity is a persistent issue. It comes with a 30L daily dehumidification capacity and a 6.5L removable water tank, which efficiently tackles dampness, mold and condensation. It also functions as a clothes dryer and air purifier, which makes it a versatile all-season solution. Additional features such as adjustable humidity control, timer, child lock, auto defrost, automatic shut-off and continuous drainage enhance convenience and ease of use.
Effective dehumidification
Good quality
Quiet operation
Large and heavy design
Buyers find the dehumidifier effective at maintaining set humidity levels and removing moisture from rooms. They also appreciate its build quality and consider it good for drying clothes.
Buyers should choose this dehumidifier for its moisture absorption capability and quality.
|NAME
|FLOOR AREA
|CAPACITY
|TANK CAPACITY
|SHARP Electric Home Dehumidifier Machine with Plasmacluster Tech
|Up to 250 sq ft
|10L/day
|2.5L
|Lifelong Dehumidifier for Room Moisture Absorption
|Up to 165 sq ft
|350mL/day
|1L
|Lifelong Dehumidifier for Room Moisture Absorption
|Up to 350 sq ft
|950mL/day
|2.5L
|HINISO 10L Smart Compressor Dehumidifier
|Up to 350 sq ft
|12L/day
|2L
|POWER PYE ELECTRONICS 30L/Day Dehumidifier
|Up to 450 sq ft
|30L/day
|6.5L
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I’ve used and tested hundreds of dehumidifiers. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.
To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of dehumidifiers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their moisture absorption technology, air filters and factors that impact their efficiency. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer's site links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
How do I choose the right dehumidifier for my room size?
Always check the manufacturer's recommended floor area. Buying a unit that's too small for your room will reduce its effectiveness and increase operating time.
What tank size is ideal in a budget dehumidifier?
A 1–2.5-litre tank is sufficient for most compact dehumidifiers used in bedrooms or offices. If you live in a highly humid area, consider models with a 2.5L or larger tank or one that supports continuous drainage.
Does a dehumidifier help reduce mold and mildew?
By maintaining indoor humidity between 40% and 60%, a dehumidifier helps prevent mold, mildew and fungal growth on walls, ceilings, furniture and clothing.
Can a dehumidifier dry clothes faster during the monsoon?
Yes. Many compressor dehumidifiers include a dedicated Laundry or Clothes Dry mode, which removes moisture from the air and speeds up indoor drying without exposing clothes to outdoor humidity.
Are budget dehumidifiers energy-efficient?
Most modern budget dehumidifiers consume relatively little electricity.