Before 2026 arrives here’s why a power bank is still worth owning for phones, tablets, and travel

In a world where battery anxiety never quite goes away, a good power bank remains useful. From power outages to travel and device versatility, these chargers are more than accessories. Here are five reasons to pick one up before 2026.

Updated22 Dec 2025, 05:10 PM IST

A power bank keeps your devices powered anywhere. It’s simple, useful and worth having before the next wave of gadgets lands.
A power bank keeps your devices powered anywhere. It’s simple, useful and worth having before the next wave of gadgets lands.(AI-generated)

By Bharat Sharma

It's an exciting time to be in love in with tech—be it the frenetic pace of AI, the myriad uses of gadgets, and how technology is changing everyday life. As a tech journalist, I believe tech and gadgets have the potential to solve all of the world's problems if used holistically, and my job is make to it more relatable and understandable.

Most people believe they no longer need a power bank. Phone batteries are bigger. Charging is faster. You can top up in 20 minutes and get through most of the day. On paper, the problem looks solved. In practice, it isn’t. Batteries may have improved, but the way we use our phones has changed even faster. Larger displays, constant data use, navigation, payments, work calls, streaming, and background apps mean that battery life is no longer about capacity alone. Whew! It is about how long a device can keep up once you step away from a charger. That gap between expectation and reality is exactly where power banks still matter.

And that gap is only going to widen, so you should give yourself a capable power bank before the year ends.

1. Our days have outgrown our batteries

Phones are asked to do far more than they were designed for even a few years ago. Always-on connectivity, brighter screens, and heavier apps mean a full charge often feels less reassuring than it used to. By evening, many users are already conserving the battery without realising it. A power bank removes that quiet compromise. You stop using your phone defensively. You use it normally.

2. Charging access remains unreliable

Public charging has improved, but it is rarely dependable. Airports, trains, and cafes often have limited or non-functional outlets. Even when charging is available, it is shared and slow. A power bank takes uncertainty out of the equation. You are no longer planning around sockets or waiting your turn.

3. One phone is no longer the only device

Phones now travel with accessories that also need power. Wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and tablets drain throughout the day. Modern power banks support multiple devices through USB-C and multi-port setups, reflecting how people actually use technology today. Running out of battery rarely affects just one device anymore.

4. Power cuts still disrupt daily routines

Despite infrastructure improvements, short power outages remain common in many homes, especially in India. Even brief interruptions can affect work calls, online classes, or payments. A power bank does not replace a backup system, but it provides enough continuity to keep essentials running. That buffer often makes the difference.

5. It is simple, low-cost insurance

A good power bank does not demand attention or upgrades. You charge it occasionally and forget about it until the day it saves you. It also lasts longer than most devices, remaining useful across multiple phone upgrades. Phones will keep getting better. Battery usage will keep increasing. Until those two curves align, a power bank remains a practical response to how modern devices are actually used, not how they are marketed.

