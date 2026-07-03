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Before buying a monitor for work from home, check these upcoming Prime Day deals

Planning to upgrade your work from home setup? Wait a few more days, as these monitors could become even better value once Prime Day begins.

Published3 Jul 2026, 01:00 PM IST
A better workday often starts with a better monitor.
A better workday often starts with a better monitor.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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A good monitor can make a bigger difference to your workday than you might expect. More screen space means less time switching between windows, while better colour accuracy, sharper text and ergonomic features help reduce eye strain during long hours at your desk. It's one upgrade that can improve both productivity and comfort without replacing your entire computer.

Our Picks

Best overall

Value for money

Large display

Gaming monitor

Curved display

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

LG 24G411A 60.4 cm(24 Inch) Ultragear FHD(1920 x 1080) IPS Gaming Monitor, 1ms MBR, 144Hz (O/C), HDR10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, HDR10, HDMI, DP, HP Out, Anti-Glare, Slim Stand, BlackView Details...

₹7,999

...
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Value for money

Samsung 32" (80cm) M5 Smart Monitor with Smart TV Experience|FHD 1920 x 1080|Screen Mirroring TV Plus|Speakers|Adaptive Sound|Wi-Fi|HDMI|Bluetooth|LS32FM500EWXXL|BlackView Details...

₹17,499

...
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Large display

Dell SE2726D 27 inch (68.58 cm) QHD IPS Display, 144Hz Refresh, AMD FreeSync, Eye Comfort Technology, Flicker-Free, HDMI/DP Connectivity, Elegant Design for Work & PlayView Details...

₹12,999

...
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Lenovo L27-4C| 27 Inch (68.58 cm) Ultraslim Monitor, FHD 1920x1080, IPS, 144Hz, 99% sRGB, 1ms, 2x3W Speakers, Dual HDMI, Display Port, Audio Port, AMD FreeSync,Eyesafe, Bezel-Less, VESA Mount, GreyView Details...

₹11,729

...
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LG24U411A-BN Smartchoice 60 cm (24-inch) Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Monitor, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, 1ms MBR, 120Hz, sRGB 99%(Typ.), HDR10, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, VGA, HDMI, Slim Stand, BlackView Details...

₹7,299

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

If you're planning to add a new monitor to your home office, it may be worth waiting just a little longer. Amazon's Prime Day sale begins on 4 July, and monitors are expected to feature among the major deals. We've shortlisted the models that deserve a place on your wishlist before the offers go live.

The LG 24G411A UltraGear is an excellent entry-level gaming monitor that combines a Full HD IPS panel with a smooth 144Hz overclocked refresh rate and 1ms MBR for responsive gameplay. HDR10 support and 99% sRGB coverage deliver vibrant visuals, while NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync minimise screen tearing. Buyers appreciate its colour accuracy, smooth gaming performance, and slim design. Some users, however, feel the brightness could be higher for brightly lit rooms and HDR performance is fairly basic.

Specifications

Display
23.8-inch IPS, Full HD (1920 × 1080)
Refresh Rate
144Hz (O/C)
Response Time
1ms MBR, 5ms GtG
Colour Gamut
sRGB 99%
Connectivity
HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, Headphone Out

VALUE FOR MONEY

2. Samsung 32" (80cm) M5 Smart Monitor with Smart TV Experience|FHD 1920 x 1080|Screen Mirroring TV Plus|Speakers|Adaptive Sound|Wi-Fi|HDMI|Bluetooth|LS32FM500EWXXL|Black

our principles

Our Principles

Full Transparency

Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung M5 Smart Monitor combines a Full HD display with built-in smart TV functionality, making it ideal for work, entertainment, and casual streaming without requiring a computer. Integrated speakers, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Samsung TV Plus, and screen mirroring enhance convenience. Buyers appreciate its versatility, simple setup, and smart features. Some users feel the 60Hz refresh rate limits gaming performance, while others find the interface occasionally slower than expected.

Specifications

Display
32-inch VA, Full HD
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Smart Features
Samsung TV Plus, Smart Apps
Connectivity
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI, USB
Speakers
10W Built-in

The Dell SE2726D is a 27-inch QHD IPS monitor designed for both productivity and gaming. Its sharp 2560 × 1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT provide smooth visuals and impressive clarity. TÜV Rheinland eye comfort certification reduces eye strain during long sessions. Buyers appreciate the vibrant colours, thin bezels and premium build quality. Some users, however, note the lack of USB ports and limited ergonomic stand adjustments.

Specifications

Display
27-inch IPS, QHD (2560 × 1440)
Refresh Rate
144Hz
Response Time
1ms MPRT
Colour Coverage
99% sRGB
Connectivity
HDMI, DisplayPort

The Lenovo L27-4C is a versatile 27-inch IPS monitor featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB colour accuracy and integrated dual speakers. Its ultra-slim, near borderless design suits both office desks and gaming setups. TÜV-certified eye protection ensures comfortable viewing during extended use. Buyers appreciate its sharp display, attractive design and smooth performance. Some users feel the built-in speakers lack bass, while others would have preferred USB-C connectivity.

Specifications

Display
27-inch IPS, Full HD
Refresh Rate
144Hz
Response Time
1ms
Colour Gamut
99% sRGB
Connectivity
2× HDMI, DisplayPort, Audio Out

The LG 24U411A-BN SmartChoice is a versatile 24-inch Full HD IPS monitor built for both productivity and casual gaming. Its 120Hz refresh rate and 1ms MBR deliver smoother motion than standard office monitors, while HDR10 support and 99% sRGB colour coverage produce vibrant, accurate visuals. Reader Mode and Flicker Safe help reduce eye strain during extended use. Buyers appreciate the display quality, fluid performance and slim design, although some feel the stand offers limited adjustment and HDR improvements are fairly modest.

Specifications

Display
23.8-inch IPS, Full HD (1920 × 1080)
Refresh Rate
120Hz
Response Time
1ms MBR, 5ms GtG
Colour Gamut
99% sRGB
Connectivity
HDMI, VGA

The BenQ EW270Q is a premium 27-inch QHD gaming monitor featuring a 200Hz IPS panel, HDRi technology and 90% P3 colour coverage for immersive visuals. USB-C with 65W Power Delivery simplifies laptop connectivity, while built-in treVolo speakers add convenience. AMD FreeSync Premium ensures fluid gameplay, and BenQ's HDRi intelligently optimises picture quality. Buyers praise its excellent colour accuracy, gaming performance and USB-C convenience, although some find the HDR effect subtle and the built-in speakers average.

Specifications

Display
27-inch IPS, QHD (2560 × 1440)
Refresh Rate
200Hz
Response Time
1ms
Colour Gamut
90% DCI-P3
Connectivity
USB-C (65W), HDMI, DisplayPort

The Acer SA272U P1 is a 27-inch WQHD IPS monitor designed for work, entertainment and gaming. Its 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms VRB response time and AMD FreeSync provide smooth gameplay, while HDR10 enhances image depth. Acer VisionCare technologies minimise eye fatigue during long sessions, making it comfortable for daily use. Buyers appreciate its sharp resolution, slim design and overall value. Some users, however, wish it included a fully adjustable stand and louder integrated speakers.

The Zebronics PA234 is a feature-rich 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor with a 1500R curved display, UWQHD resolution and a fast 180Hz refresh rate. HDR10 support, 100% sRGB colour coverage and Adaptive Sync create an immersive gaming and multitasking experience. The ergonomic stand allows height, swivel, pivot and tilt adjustments for added comfort. Buyers appreciate the expansive display, smooth gameplay and value for money, though some mention the on-screen menu takes time to learn and HDR improvements are limited.

Specifications

Display
34-inch Curved VA, UWQHD (3440 × 1440)
Refresh Rate
180Hz
Response Time
1ms MPRT
Colour Gamut
100% sRGB
Connectivity
2× HDMI, 2× DisplayPort

The Samsung Odyssey G5 is a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor built for fast-paced gaming with its 200Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The Fast IPS panel delivers sharp visuals, while HDR10 support and FreeSync Premium ensure smoother gameplay with reduced tearing. Gaming features like Black Equalizer and Virtual Aim Point enhance competitive play. Buyers appreciate the fluid gaming experience, vibrant colours and sleek design. However, some feel HDR performance is modest, and the stand only offers tilt adjustment.

Specifications

Display
27-inch Fast IPS, QHD (2560 × 1440)
Refresh Rate
200Hz
Response Time
1ms MPRT
HDR10 & FreeSync Premium
Connectivity
DisplayPort 1.4, 2× HDMI 2.0, Headphone Out

The Acer Predator XB253Q F3 is a premium esports gaming monitor featuring a blazing-fast 320Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB response time for ultra-responsive gameplay. Its IPS panel covers 99% sRGB, while HDR10 delivers richer contrast and colours. The fully adjustable ErgoStand improves comfort during long gaming sessions, and Acer VisionCare helps reduce eye strain. Buyers praise its exceptional motion clarity, colour accuracy and ergonomic design, although some feel Full HD resolution is limiting for everyday productivity.

Specifications

Display
24.5-inch IPS, Full HD (1920 × 1080)
Refresh Rate
320Hz
Response Time
1ms VRB
Colour Gamut
99% sRGB
Connectivity
2× HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4

Factors to consider when buying a work from home monitor

  • Screen size: A 24-inch or 27-inch display offers ample workspace for multitasking.
  • Panel type: IPS panels provide better colours and viewing angles for everyday work.
  • Resolution: Full HD suits most users, while Quad HD delivers sharper text and more workspace.
  • Ergonomics: Adjustable height, tilt and pivot improve comfort during long work sessions.
  • Connectivity: HDMI, USB-C or DisplayPort support makes it easier to connect laptops and accessories.

Top 3 features of best monitors

MonitorDisplayResolutionRefresh Rate
LG 24G411A UltraGear23.8-inch IPSFull HD144Hz
Samsung M5 Smart Monitor32-inch VAFull HD60Hz
Dell SE2726D27-inch IPSQHD144Hz
Lenovo L27-4C27-inch IPSFull HD144Hz
LG 24U411A-BN SmartChoice23.8-inch IPSFull HD120Hz
BenQ EW270Q27-inch IPSQHD200Hz
Acer SA272U P127-inch IPSWQHD144Hz
Zebronics PA23434-inch CurvedUWQHD180Hz

The research and expertise

I have been covering consumer technology for years and have reviewed a wide range of monitors and PC peripherals across different price segments. For this buying guide, I compared products based on performance, build quality, features, ease of use, and value for money, while also analysing customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world user experience before shortlisting these recommendations.

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesBefore buying a monitor for work from home, check these upcoming Prime Day deals
More
FAQs
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 begins on 4 July, bringing exclusive offers on monitors and other electronics for Prime members.
A 24-inch or 27-inch monitor is ideal for most home office setups, offering plenty of screen space without taking over your desk.
Not always. A Full HD or Quad HD monitor is more than enough for emails, spreadsheets, meetings and general productivity.
An IPS monitor is generally the better choice for work, thanks to its wider viewing angles and more accurate colours.
Yes. Most modern laptops support external monitors through HDMI, USB-C or DisplayPort, making it easy to expand your workspace.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more

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