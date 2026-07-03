Before buying a monitor for work from home, check these upcoming Prime Day deals

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
A good monitor can make a bigger difference to your workday than you might expect. More screen space means less time switching between windows, while better colour accuracy, sharper text and ergonomic features help reduce eye strain during long hours at your desk. It's one upgrade that can improve both productivity and comfort without replacing your entire computer.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallLG 24G411A 60.4 cm(24 Inch) Ultragear FHD(1920 x 1080) IPS Gaming Monitor, 1ms MBR, 144Hz (O/C), HDR10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, HDR10, HDMI, DP, HP Out, Anti-Glare, Slim Stand, BlackView Details
₹7,999
Value for moneySamsung 32" (80cm) M5 Smart Monitor with Smart TV Experience|FHD 1920 x 1080|Screen Mirroring TV Plus|Speakers|Adaptive Sound|Wi-Fi|HDMI|Bluetooth|LS32FM500EWXXL|BlackView Details
₹17,499
Large displayDell SE2726D 27 inch (68.58 cm) QHD IPS Display, 144Hz Refresh, AMD FreeSync, Eye Comfort Technology, Flicker-Free, HDMI/DP Connectivity, Elegant Design for Work & PlayView Details
₹12,999
Lenovo L27-4C| 27 Inch (68.58 cm) Ultraslim Monitor, FHD 1920x1080, IPS, 144Hz, 99% sRGB, 1ms, 2x3W Speakers, Dual HDMI, Display Port, Audio Port, AMD FreeSync,Eyesafe, Bezel-Less, VESA Mount, GreyView Details
₹11,729
LG24U411A-BN Smartchoice 60 cm (24-inch) Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Monitor, 3-Side Virtually Borderless, 1ms MBR, 120Hz, sRGB 99%(Typ.), HDR10, Reader Mode, Flicker Safe, VGA, HDMI, Slim Stand, BlackView Details
₹7,299
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
If you're planning to add a new monitor to your home office, it may be worth waiting just a little longer. Amazon's Prime Day sale begins on 4 July, and monitors are expected to feature among the major deals. We've shortlisted the models that deserve a place on your wishlist before the offers go live.
The LG 24G411A UltraGear is an excellent entry-level gaming monitor that combines a Full HD IPS panel with a smooth 144Hz overclocked refresh rate and 1ms MBR for responsive gameplay. HDR10 support and 99% sRGB coverage deliver vibrant visuals, while NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync minimise screen tearing. Buyers appreciate its colour accuracy, smooth gaming performance, and slim design. Some users, however, feel the brightness could be higher for brightly lit rooms and HDR performance is fairly basic.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Samsung M5 Smart Monitor combines a Full HD display with built-in smart TV functionality, making it ideal for work, entertainment, and casual streaming without requiring a computer. Integrated speakers, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Samsung TV Plus, and screen mirroring enhance convenience. Buyers appreciate its versatility, simple setup, and smart features. Some users feel the 60Hz refresh rate limits gaming performance, while others find the interface occasionally slower than expected.
The Dell SE2726D is a 27-inch QHD IPS monitor designed for both productivity and gaming. Its sharp 2560 × 1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT provide smooth visuals and impressive clarity. TÜV Rheinland eye comfort certification reduces eye strain during long sessions. Buyers appreciate the vibrant colours, thin bezels and premium build quality. Some users, however, note the lack of USB ports and limited ergonomic stand adjustments.
The Lenovo L27-4C is a versatile 27-inch IPS monitor featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB colour accuracy and integrated dual speakers. Its ultra-slim, near borderless design suits both office desks and gaming setups. TÜV-certified eye protection ensures comfortable viewing during extended use. Buyers appreciate its sharp display, attractive design and smooth performance. Some users feel the built-in speakers lack bass, while others would have preferred USB-C connectivity.
The LG 24U411A-BN SmartChoice is a versatile 24-inch Full HD IPS monitor built for both productivity and casual gaming. Its 120Hz refresh rate and 1ms MBR deliver smoother motion than standard office monitors, while HDR10 support and 99% sRGB colour coverage produce vibrant, accurate visuals. Reader Mode and Flicker Safe help reduce eye strain during extended use. Buyers appreciate the display quality, fluid performance and slim design, although some feel the stand offers limited adjustment and HDR improvements are fairly modest.
The BenQ EW270Q is a premium 27-inch QHD gaming monitor featuring a 200Hz IPS panel, HDRi technology and 90% P3 colour coverage for immersive visuals. USB-C with 65W Power Delivery simplifies laptop connectivity, while built-in treVolo speakers add convenience. AMD FreeSync Premium ensures fluid gameplay, and BenQ's HDRi intelligently optimises picture quality. Buyers praise its excellent colour accuracy, gaming performance and USB-C convenience, although some find the HDR effect subtle and the built-in speakers average.
The Acer SA272U P1 is a 27-inch WQHD IPS monitor designed for work, entertainment and gaming. Its 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms VRB response time and AMD FreeSync provide smooth gameplay, while HDR10 enhances image depth. Acer VisionCare technologies minimise eye fatigue during long sessions, making it comfortable for daily use. Buyers appreciate its sharp resolution, slim design and overall value. Some users, however, wish it included a fully adjustable stand and louder integrated speakers.
The Zebronics PA234 is a feature-rich 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor with a 1500R curved display, UWQHD resolution and a fast 180Hz refresh rate. HDR10 support, 100% sRGB colour coverage and Adaptive Sync create an immersive gaming and multitasking experience. The ergonomic stand allows height, swivel, pivot and tilt adjustments for added comfort. Buyers appreciate the expansive display, smooth gameplay and value for money, though some mention the on-screen menu takes time to learn and HDR improvements are limited.
The Samsung Odyssey G5 is a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor built for fast-paced gaming with its 200Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The Fast IPS panel delivers sharp visuals, while HDR10 support and FreeSync Premium ensure smoother gameplay with reduced tearing. Gaming features like Black Equalizer and Virtual Aim Point enhance competitive play. Buyers appreciate the fluid gaming experience, vibrant colours and sleek design. However, some feel HDR performance is modest, and the stand only offers tilt adjustment.
The Acer Predator XB253Q F3 is a premium esports gaming monitor featuring a blazing-fast 320Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB response time for ultra-responsive gameplay. Its IPS panel covers 99% sRGB, while HDR10 delivers richer contrast and colours. The fully adjustable ErgoStand improves comfort during long gaming sessions, and Acer VisionCare helps reduce eye strain. Buyers praise its exceptional motion clarity, colour accuracy and ergonomic design, although some feel Full HD resolution is limiting for everyday productivity.
|Monitor
|Display
|Resolution
|Refresh Rate
|LG 24G411A UltraGear
|23.8-inch IPS
|Full HD
|144Hz
|Samsung M5 Smart Monitor
|32-inch VA
|Full HD
|60Hz
|Dell SE2726D
|27-inch IPS
|QHD
|144Hz
|Lenovo L27-4C
|27-inch IPS
|Full HD
|144Hz
|LG 24U411A-BN SmartChoice
|23.8-inch IPS
|Full HD
|120Hz
|BenQ EW270Q
|27-inch IPS
|QHD
|200Hz
|Acer SA272U P1
|27-inch IPS
|WQHD
|144Hz
|Zebronics PA234
|34-inch Curved
|UWQHD
|180Hz
I have been covering consumer technology for years and have reviewed a wide range of monitors and PC peripherals across different price segments. For this buying guide, I compared products based on performance, build quality, features, ease of use, and value for money, while also analysing customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world user experience before shortlisting these recommendations.
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For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more
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