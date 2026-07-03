Before buying a monitor for work from home, check these upcoming Prime Day deals

A good monitor can make a bigger difference to your workday than you might expect. More screen space means less time switching between windows, while better colour accuracy, sharper text and ergonomic features help reduce eye strain during long hours at your desk. It's one upgrade that can improve both productivity and comfort without replacing your entire computer.

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If you're planning to add a new monitor to your home office, it may be worth waiting just a little longer. Amazon's Prime Day sale begins on 4 July, and monitors are expected to feature among the major deals. We've shortlisted the models that deserve a place on your wishlist before the offers go live.

BEST OVERALL

The LG 24G411A UltraGear is an excellent entry-level gaming monitor that combines a Full HD IPS panel with a smooth 144Hz overclocked refresh rate and 1ms MBR for responsive gameplay. HDR10 support and 99% sRGB coverage deliver vibrant visuals, while NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync minimise screen tearing. Buyers appreciate its colour accuracy, smooth gaming performance, and slim design. Some users, however, feel the brightness could be higher for brightly lit rooms and HDR performance is fairly basic.

Specifications Display 23.8-inch IPS, Full HD (1920 × 1080) Refresh Rate 144Hz (O/C) Response Time 1ms MBR, 5ms GtG Colour Gamut sRGB 99% Connectivity HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, Headphone Out

VALUE FOR MONEY

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The Samsung M5 Smart Monitor combines a Full HD display with built-in smart TV functionality, making it ideal for work, entertainment, and casual streaming without requiring a computer. Integrated speakers, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Samsung TV Plus, and screen mirroring enhance convenience. Buyers appreciate its versatility, simple setup, and smart features. Some users feel the 60Hz refresh rate limits gaming performance, while others find the interface occasionally slower than expected.

Specifications Display 32-inch VA, Full HD Refresh Rate 60Hz Smart Features Samsung TV Plus, Smart Apps Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI, USB Speakers 10W Built-in

LARGE DISPLAY

The Dell SE2726D is a 27-inch QHD IPS monitor designed for both productivity and gaming. Its sharp 2560 × 1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT provide smooth visuals and impressive clarity. TÜV Rheinland eye comfort certification reduces eye strain during long sessions. Buyers appreciate the vibrant colours, thin bezels and premium build quality. Some users, however, note the lack of USB ports and limited ergonomic stand adjustments.

Specifications Display 27-inch IPS, QHD (2560 × 1440) Refresh Rate 144Hz Response Time 1ms MPRT Colour Coverage 99% sRGB Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort

The Lenovo L27-4C is a versatile 27-inch IPS monitor featuring a 144Hz refresh rate, 99% sRGB colour accuracy and integrated dual speakers. Its ultra-slim, near borderless design suits both office desks and gaming setups. TÜV-certified eye protection ensures comfortable viewing during extended use. Buyers appreciate its sharp display, attractive design and smooth performance. Some users feel the built-in speakers lack bass, while others would have preferred USB-C connectivity.

Specifications Display 27-inch IPS, Full HD Refresh Rate 144Hz Response Time 1ms Colour Gamut 99% sRGB Connectivity 2× HDMI, DisplayPort, Audio Out

The LG 24U411A-BN SmartChoice is a versatile 24-inch Full HD IPS monitor built for both productivity and casual gaming. Its 120Hz refresh rate and 1ms MBR deliver smoother motion than standard office monitors, while HDR10 support and 99% sRGB colour coverage produce vibrant, accurate visuals. Reader Mode and Flicker Safe help reduce eye strain during extended use. Buyers appreciate the display quality, fluid performance and slim design, although some feel the stand offers limited adjustment and HDR improvements are fairly modest.

Specifications Display 23.8-inch IPS, Full HD (1920 × 1080) Refresh Rate 120Hz Response Time 1ms MBR, 5ms GtG Colour Gamut 99% sRGB Connectivity HDMI, VGA

GAMING MONITOR

The BenQ EW270Q is a premium 27-inch QHD gaming monitor featuring a 200Hz IPS panel, HDRi technology and 90% P3 colour coverage for immersive visuals. USB-C with 65W Power Delivery simplifies laptop connectivity, while built-in treVolo speakers add convenience. AMD FreeSync Premium ensures fluid gameplay, and BenQ's HDRi intelligently optimises picture quality. Buyers praise its excellent colour accuracy, gaming performance and USB-C convenience, although some find the HDR effect subtle and the built-in speakers average.

Specifications Display 27-inch IPS, QHD (2560 × 1440) Refresh Rate 200Hz Response Time 1ms Colour Gamut 90% DCI-P3 Connectivity USB-C (65W), HDMI, DisplayPort

The Acer SA272U P1 is a 27-inch WQHD IPS monitor designed for work, entertainment and gaming. Its 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms VRB response time and AMD FreeSync provide smooth gameplay, while HDR10 enhances image depth. Acer VisionCare technologies minimise eye fatigue during long sessions, making it comfortable for daily use. Buyers appreciate its sharp resolution, slim design and overall value. Some users, however, wish it included a fully adjustable stand and louder integrated speakers.

CURVED DISPLAY

The Zebronics PA234 is a feature-rich 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor with a 1500R curved display, UWQHD resolution and a fast 180Hz refresh rate. HDR10 support, 100% sRGB colour coverage and Adaptive Sync create an immersive gaming and multitasking experience. The ergonomic stand allows height, swivel, pivot and tilt adjustments for added comfort. Buyers appreciate the expansive display, smooth gameplay and value for money, though some mention the on-screen menu takes time to learn and HDR improvements are limited.

Specifications Display 34-inch Curved VA, UWQHD (3440 × 1440) Refresh Rate 180Hz Response Time 1ms MPRT Colour Gamut 100% sRGB Connectivity 2× HDMI, 2× DisplayPort

The Samsung Odyssey G5 is a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor built for fast-paced gaming with its 200Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The Fast IPS panel delivers sharp visuals, while HDR10 support and FreeSync Premium ensure smoother gameplay with reduced tearing. Gaming features like Black Equalizer and Virtual Aim Point enhance competitive play. Buyers appreciate the fluid gaming experience, vibrant colours and sleek design. However, some feel HDR performance is modest, and the stand only offers tilt adjustment.

Specifications Display 27-inch Fast IPS, QHD (2560 × 1440) Refresh Rate 200Hz Response Time 1ms MPRT HDR10 & FreeSync Premium Connectivity DisplayPort 1.4, 2× HDMI 2.0, Headphone Out

The Acer Predator XB253Q F3 is a premium esports gaming monitor featuring a blazing-fast 320Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB response time for ultra-responsive gameplay. Its IPS panel covers 99% sRGB, while HDR10 delivers richer contrast and colours. The fully adjustable ErgoStand improves comfort during long gaming sessions, and Acer VisionCare helps reduce eye strain. Buyers praise its exceptional motion clarity, colour accuracy and ergonomic design, although some feel Full HD resolution is limiting for everyday productivity.

Specifications Display 24.5-inch IPS, Full HD (1920 × 1080) Refresh Rate 320Hz Response Time 1ms VRB Colour Gamut 99% sRGB Connectivity 2× HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4

Factors to consider when buying a work from home monitor Screen size: A 24-inch or 27-inch display offers ample workspace for multitasking.

Panel type: IPS panels provide better colours and viewing angles for everyday work.

Resolution: Full HD suits most users, while Quad HD delivers sharper text and more workspace.

Ergonomics: Adjustable height, tilt and pivot improve comfort during long work sessions.

Connectivity: HDMI, USB-C or DisplayPort support makes it easier to connect laptops and accessories. Top 3 features of best monitors

Monitor Display Resolution Refresh Rate LG 24G411A UltraGear 23.8-inch IPS Full HD 144Hz Samsung M5 Smart Monitor 32-inch VA Full HD 60Hz Dell SE2726D 27-inch IPS QHD 144Hz Lenovo L27-4C 27-inch IPS Full HD 144Hz LG 24U411A-BN SmartChoice 23.8-inch IPS Full HD 120Hz BenQ EW270Q 27-inch IPS QHD 200Hz Acer SA272U P1 27-inch IPS WQHD 144Hz Zebronics PA234 34-inch Curved UWQHD 180Hz

The research and expertise I have been covering consumer technology for years and have reviewed a wide range of monitors and PC peripherals across different price segments. For this buying guide, I compared products based on performance, build quality, features, ease of use, and value for money, while also analysing customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world user experience before shortlisting these recommendations.

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