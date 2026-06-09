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Before you buy a smart ceiling fan, understand these key technical differences and upfront costs

We put traditional ceiling fans head-to-head with modern smart fans to reveal the real truth about electricity savings, hidden costs, and whether upgrading is actually worth your money.

Published9 Jun 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Which smart ceiling fan do you need to buy for you room?
Which smart ceiling fan do you need to buy for you room?(AI Generated)

By Aishwarya Faraswal

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun.

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Ceiling fans have been a part of Indian homes for generations. Whether it is a small apartment, an independent house, or a rented accommodation, a ceiling fan remains one of the most-used appliances throughout the year. While the basic purpose of a fan has not changed, the technology behind it certainly has.

Our Picks

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Colorbot Stella BLDC Ceiling Fans 1200mm | BEE 5 Star Rated 370 RPM | Savings up to 65% | Remote Control (Boost, Timer, LED, Reverse Mode) | 4 Years Warranty (Urban Oak)View Details...

₹2,899

...
Check Offers

Havells Stealth Air BLDC 1200mm Ceiling Fan| Upto 55% Energy Saving| Silent & Premium| 5 stars Rating| 100% Copper Motor| RF Remote, Memory Backup, Timer| (Pearl White, Pack Of 1)View Details...

...
Get Price

Orient Electric Newly Launched 1200 mm Aeon VC Smart BLDC ceiling fan for home |BEE 5-star rated | IOT Enabled & Remote Control | Two-Way Rotation for | 5 year warranty by Orient | Magma GreyView Details...

...
Get Price

KUHL Meridian M1 1200MM 65% Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan With Remote | BEE 5 Star Rated & ISI Marked | High Air Flow | Down Light & Reverse Mode | 5 Year Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |BrownView Details...

₹6,899

...
Check Offers

atomberg Aris Contour Smart 1200mm Voice Controlled BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |BEE 5 star|Best-in-class Air Flow |Silent Operation| Designer Fan | Free Installation | 5 Year Warranty | Regent GreyView Details...

₹6,999

...
Check Offers
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Over the last few years, smart ceiling fans have emerged as a popular upgrade. Brands are promoting features such as app control, voice commands, remote operation, timer settings, and lower power consumption. At the same time, traditional ceiling fans continue to be widely available at much lower prices.

This leaves many buyers with an important question: should you spend extra on a smart fan, or is a regular ceiling fan still the smarter purchase?

The answer depends on your usage pattern, electricity consumption, budget, and expectations from the appliance. Before spending your money, here's everything you need to know.

What exactly is a smart ceiling fan?

A smart ceiling fan is not just a regular fan with Wi-Fi connectivity. Most smart fans use BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) motor technology, which consumes significantly less electricity compared to conventional AC motor fans.

In addition to improved efficiency, these fans often come with smart features such as:

  • Remote control operation
  • Mobile app connectivity
  • Voice control through Alexa or Google Assistant
  • Timer and scheduling functions
  • Multiple speed settings
  • Sleep mode and breeze mode
  • Energy consumption monitoring

Smart fan vs traditional fan: Quick comparison

FeatureTraditional Ceiling FanSmart Ceiling Fan
Motor TechnologyUses a conventional AC motorUses an energy-efficient BLDC motor
Power ConsumptionTypically consumes 70-80WTypically consumes 25-35W
Electricity BillsHigher power usage can increase running costsLower power consumption helps reduce electricity bills
Control OptionsOperated through a wall regulator or switchCan be controlled via remote, mobile app, or voice assistant
Speed SettingsLimited speed adjustmentsMultiple speed levels with precise control
Inverter BackupConsumes more battery power during outagesRuns longer on inverter backup due to lower power consumption
Noise LevelsMay produce a slight humming sound at higher speedsGenerally quieter during operation
Smart FeaturesNo advanced featuresTimer, scheduling, sleep mode, breeze mode, and automation options
Smart Home CompatibilityNot supportedCompatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart ecosystems
Upfront CostMore affordable to purchaseHigher initial investment
Long-Term SavingsLimited savings on electricityBetter long-term savings through reduced energy consumption
Best ForBudget-conscious buyers and low-usage roomsHomes looking for energy savings, convenience, and smart controls

Bes picks for smart ceiling fans

The Colorbot Stella BLDC ceiling fan is designed for buyers looking to reduce electricity consumption without compromising on airflow. Equipped with a 5-star rated BLDC motor, it consumes as little as 28W while delivering an air throw of 220 CMM.

The fan comes with a remote control that offers convenient features such as Boost Mode, Timer, Reverse Mode, and six-speed settings.

Specifications

Motor Type
BLDC Motor
Sweep Size
1200 mm
Power Consumption
28W
Air Delivery
220 CMM
Speed
370 RPM

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent energy efficiency with up to 65% power savings.

...

Remote control with useful features such as timer, boost, and reverse mode.

Reason to avoid

...

Air delivery may feel average for very large rooms.

...

No integrated LED light despite having an LED speed indicator.

Why choose this smart ceiling fan?

Choose this fan if you want lower electricity bills, inverter-friendly performance, convenient remote controls, and reliable airflow backed by a 4-year warranty.

2. Havells Stealth Air BLDC 1200mm Ceiling Fan| Upto 55% Energy Saving| Silent & Premium| 5 stars Rating| 100% Copper Motor| RF Remote, Memory Backup, Timer| (Pearl White, Pack Of 1)

our principles

Our Principles

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

Brand Confidence

We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Havells Stealth Air BLDC ceiling fan is a premium option designed for buyers who want silent operation, energy efficiency, and elegant aesthetics. Powered by a 5-star rated BLDC motor, it offers up to 55% energy savings compared to conventional fans.

Additional features such as RF remote control, timer settings, memory backup, and in-built voltage stabilization make it a feature-rich choice for modern homes.

Specifications

Motor Type
BLDC Motor
Sweep Size
1200 mm
Energy Rating
5 Star BEE
Control Type
RF Remote Control
Special Features
Timer, Memory Backup, Voltage Stabilization

Reasons to buy

...

Extremely quiet operation with aerodynamic blade design.

...

Premium build quality with useful features like memory backup and voltage stabilisation.

Reason to avoid

...

Significantly more expensive than many other BLDC ceiling fans.

...

Air delivery specifications are not clearly mentioned by the brand.

Why choose this ceiling fan?

Choose this fan if you want premium styling, near-silent performance, energy-efficient operation, and convenient remote-controlled features for everyday comfort.

The Orient Electric Aeon VC is a smart BLDC ceiling fan designed for modern homes that want both energy efficiency and connected convenience. Featuring IoT-enabled controls, it can be operated through Alexa, Google Home, or the included remote.

The fan comes with multiple smart modes such as Sleep, Breeze, Boost, and Timer, while its BLDC motor helps reduce power consumption by up to 50%.

Specifications

Motor Type
BLDC Motor with 100% Copper Winding
Sweep Size
1200 mm
Energy Rating
BEE 5 Star
Control Type
IoT, Alexa, Google Home & Remote Control
Warranty
5 Years

Reasons to buy

...

Supports voice control through Alexa and Google Home for hands-free operation.

...

Multiple smart modes including Sleep, Breeze, Boost, and Timer enhance convenience.

Reason to avoid

...

Higher price compared to standard BLDC ceiling fans.

...

Air delivery and RPM specifications are not clearly disclosed by the brand.

Why choose this ceiling fan?

Choose this fan if you want smart home integration, voice control, premium styling, and energy-efficient performance backed by a long 5-year warranty.

The KUHL Meridian M1 is a premium BLDC ceiling fan that combines energy efficiency with modern convenience features. Powered by a 30W BLDC motor, it claims up to 65% energy savings compared to conventional fans.

The fan delivers a strong air delivery of 225 CMM and comes with practical additions such as reverse mode, an RF remote, and an integrated downlight with multiple lighting options.

Specifications

Motor Type
BLDC Motor
Sweep Size
1200 mm
Power Consumption
30W
Air Delivery
225 CMM
Warranty
5 Years on Motor

Reasons to buy

...

High air delivery of 225 CMM while maintaining low power consumption.

...

Comes with useful features like reverse mode, RF remote, and integrated downlight.

Reason to avoid

...

Higher price than many mainstream BLDC ceiling fans.

...

Plastic construction may not appeal to buyers seeking a premium metal finish.

Why choose this ceiling fan?

Choose this fan if you want strong airflow, low electricity consumption, built-in lighting, and premium convenience features backed by a long motor warranty.

The Atomberg Aris Contour Smart is a premium designer ceiling fan equipped with a 5-star rated BLDC motor. It delivers an impressive air delivery of 250 CMM while consuming just 41W of power. The fan supports app control, Alexa, Google Home, and voice commands, making it ideal for smart homes.

Features such as Sleep Mode, Boost Mode, Timer, Moonbeam LED light, and silent operation further enhance its appeal for bedrooms, living rooms, and workspaces.

Specifications

Motor Type
BLDC Motor
Sweep Size
1200 mm
Power Consumption
41W
Air Delivery
250 CMM
Warranty
5 Years

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent air delivery of 250 CMM with low noise levels below 50 dB.

...

Supports app control, voice commands, Alexa, Google Home, and energy monitoring.

Reason to avoid

...

More expensive than many standard BLDC ceiling fans.

...

ABS blade design may not appeal to buyers who prefer traditional metal blades.

Why choose this ceiling fan?

Choose this fan if you want powerful airflow, premium design, smart home integration, silent operation, and detailed energy tracking through a mobile app.

How much electricity can a smart fan can save?

For many buyers, this is the most important question.

A traditional fan usually consumes around 75 watts of power. A smart BLDC fan generally consumes around 28 to 35 watts while delivering similar airflow.

Consider a home where three ceiling fans run for around 10 to 12 hours every day during summer. Over several months, the difference in electricity consumption can become substantial.

The savings become even more noticeable in cities where electricity tariffs increase with higher consumption slabs. For households that run fans almost throughout the day, the extra amount spent on a smart fan can often be recovered through lower electricity bills over time.

If reducing monthly electricity expenses is one of your priorities, a smart fan has a clear advantage.

Does a smart fan provide better cooling?

This is one of the biggest misconceptions among buyers.

A smart fan does not automatically provide more cooling simply because it is smart. Cooling performance depends on factors such as:

  • Air delivery (measured in CMM)
  • Blade design
  • Sweep size
  • Motor efficiency
  • Room size

A good traditional fan can sometimes provide better airflow than a poorly designed smart fan.

While shopping, always check the air delivery specifications instead of assuming that a smart fan will cool better. Higher air delivery figures generally indicate stronger airflow and better circulation.

Are smart fans useful during power cuts?

One of the biggest advantages of smart fans, particularly those powered by BLDC motors, becomes evident during power cuts. Unlike conventional ceiling fans that consume around 70-80W of electricity, most smart fans operate at just 25-35W. This lower power requirement puts significantly less load on your home's inverter, allowing it to run for longer during outages.

As a result, you get extended backup time, reduced battery drain, and more consistent comfort when the electricity goes out. For households in areas that experience frequent power cuts, a smart fan can be a practical upgrade that not only lowers energy consumption but also helps maximise inverter performance when it is needed the most.

Which smart features are actually useful?

Some features genuinely improve convenience, while others may rarely be used after the initial excitement wears off.

The most useful features include:

Remote Control: You can change speed settings without getting up from your bed or sofa.

Timer Function: This allows the fan to switch off automatically after a set duration, which can be useful during nighttime.

Voice Control: Users with smart speakers can control fan speed using voice commands.

Scheduling: You can create routines where the fan automatically turns on or off at specific times.

Sleep Mode: Many smart fans gradually reduce speed during the night, helping avoid excessive cooling.

When does buying a smart fan make sense?

A smart fan is worth considering if:

  • You use fans for more than 8 hours daily.
  • Electricity bills are a major concern.
  • You rely on an inverter during power cuts.
  • You are building a smart home setup.
  • You want additional convenience through app or remote control.

In these situations, the benefits extend beyond just technology and can directly improve everyday comfort.

When is a traditional fan the better purchase?

A regular fan may still be the smarter choice if:

  • You are shopping on a strict budget.
  • The fan is for a guest room or rarely used space.
  • You simply want reliable cooling without extra features.
  • You are not interested in apps or smart home devices.

For occasional usage, the lower purchase price of a traditional fan can make more financial sense.

Things to check before buying any ceiling fan

Whether you choose a smart fan or a traditional model, do not focus only on price. Pay attention to:

Sweep Size: A 1200 mm sweep is generally suitable for most standard bedrooms and living rooms.

Air Delivery: Higher air delivery usually means stronger airflow and better comfort.

Power Consumption: Lower wattage helps reduce long-term electricity costs.

Warranty: Look for longer motor warranties for better peace of mind.

Build Quality: Blade construction, motor housing, and overall finish affect durability.

Top 3 features of the best smart ceiling fans

Smart ceiling fanSweep sizePower consumptionAir delivery
Colorbot Stella BLDC Ceiling Fan1200 mm28W220 CMM
Havells Stealth Air BLDC Ceiling Fan1200 mmNot specifiedNot specified
Orient Electric Aeon VC Smart BLDC Ceiling Fan1200 mmNot specifiedNot specified
KUHL Meridian M1 BLDC Ceiling Fan1200 mm30W225 CMM
Atomberg Aris Contour Smart BLDC Ceiling Fan1200 mm41W250 CMM

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesBefore you buy a smart ceiling fan, understand these key technical differences and upfront costs
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Meet your Guide

Aishwarya Faraswal

Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun....Read more

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