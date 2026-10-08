Before you give up on that Apple upgrade, see what the Great Indian Festival Sale has done to MacBook and iPhone prices

Apple products have become more expensive this year, as rising memory and storage costs have pushed prices across the company's lineup. For buyers planning to buy a Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, or iPhone, finding the right deal is more important than ever. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 could offer an opportunity to make that purchase at a more attractive price. Discounts during the sale, combined with eligible bank offers, can lower the effective price and make some long-awaited upgrades easier to justify. From the new MacBook Neo and M6-powered Mac mini to the iPad Air, Apple Watch Series 11 and iPhone 16, here are some Apple products worth considering during the sale.

Our Picks

Our Picks Product Rating Price Apple Mac mini with Apple M6 Chip - Silver View Details Check Offers Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 256 GB: 17.42 cm (6.9″) Display with Promotion, A19 Pro Chip, Best Battery Life in Any iPhone Ever, Pro Fusion Camera System, Center Stage Front Camera; Deep Blue View Details Check Offers Apple 2026 MacBook Neo 13″ Laptop with A18 Pro chip: Built for AI and Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; Silver View Details Check Offers Apple Watch Series 11 GPS 46mm Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - M/L View Details Check Offers Apple iPad Air 27.59 cm (11″) (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 128 GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray View Details ₹74,999 Check Offers

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The Apple Mac mini with the M6 chip is available on Amazon for ₹94,400 during the Great Indian Festival 2026, with an additional ₹5,500 off via the instant bank discount. Amazon is also offering a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions during the sale.

At this price, the Mac mini makes a strong case for buyers who want to enter the Mac ecosystem without paying for a laptop's display, keyboard and battery. Its M6 chip combines a 12-core CPU, 12-core GPU and Neural Engine, paired with 16GB of unified memory, giving it enough headroom for everyday productivity, multitasking and more demanding creative work.

That performance is packed into a compact 5cm-tall enclosure, making the Mac mini particularly appealing if you already have a monitor and peripherals at home. It can also support up to three external displays, while Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and three Thunderbolt 4 ports provide plenty of flexibility for a modern desktop setup. For someone looking for a more affordable way to own a Mac, this sale could make the Mac mini an easier purchase to justify.

2. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 256 GB: 17.42 cm (6.9″) Display with Promotion, A19 Pro Chip, Best Battery Life in Any iPhone Ever, Pro Fusion Camera System, Center Stage Front Camera; Deep Blue Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 256GB is available on Amazon for ₹1,42,490 during the Great Indian Festival 2026, down from its listed price of ₹1,49,900. Eligible buyers can also claim a 10% instant discount with SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions, subject to the applicable terms.

For buyers waiting for a better opportunity to own Apple's top-end iPhone, the Pro Max offers upgrades that can make a difference in everyday use. Its 6.9-inch ProMotion display keeps scrolling and animations smooth, while the A19 Pro chip delivers ample performance for gaming, demanding apps and Apple Intelligence. The larger battery is another advantage for users who spend long hours away from a charger.

The camera system further enhances its appeal, with three 48MP Fusion cameras that offer greater flexibility for photography and video. The 18MP Centre Stage front camera is also useful for selfies, group shots and video calls, making the iPhone 17 Pro Max a strong fit for users who want a premium phone without compromising on performance, battery life or camera quality.

The Apple MacBook Neo 13-inch is available on Amazon for ₹68,990 during the Great Indian Festival 2026, down from its regular price of ₹79,990. Eligible buyers can also claim a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions, subject to the applicable terms.

The MacBook Neo takes a different approach to Apple's more premium laptops by focusing on the essentials. Its A18 Pro chip, 8GB of unified memory and 256GB SSD provide a setup suited to everyday work, study, browsing and streaming. The 13-inch Liquid Retina display keeps the laptop compact, while the 1080p FaceTime HD camera makes it better suited to video calls and online meetings.

That makes the MacBook Neo particularly relevant for students and first-time Mac buyers who want macOS in a relatively accessible package. Apple Intelligence adds another layer of functionality, while the compact form factor makes it easy to carry between home, college and work. At the Great Indian Festival price, it could be a more approachable way to start using a MacBook without stepping into Apple's higher-priced models.

The Apple Watch Series 11 GPS 46mm is available on Amazon for around ₹40,990 during the Great Indian Festival 2026, compared with its ₹49,900 launch price. Eligible buyers can also get an instant SBI card discount, with the exact savings depending on the applicable sale offer.

The 46mm model suits users who want a larger smartwatch display without the higher price of the titanium variants. Its Always-On Retina display reaches up to 2,000 nits, while the S10 chip handles everyday smartwatch functions smoothly. It also offers up to 24 hours of normal battery life and can reach 80% charge in around 30 minutes.

The Series 11 stands out for its focus on health and fitness. It can track sleep, heart rate, workouts and other daily metrics, while features such as ECG and hypertension notifications provide additional health insights. For someone considering an Apple Watch but finding the regular price hard to justify, the sale price makes the Series 11 a more accessible upgrade.

The Apple iPad Air 11-inch with the M4 chip is expected to be available for under ₹70,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, compared with its current listed price of ₹89,900 for the 128GB variant. Amazon is also offering a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI Credit and Debit Card transactions and on Credit Card EMI purchases, which could further reduce the effective price.

For buyers who want an iPad that can handle more than casual browsing and streaming, the M4-powered iPad Air delivers strong performance without moving up to the iPad Pro. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina display keeps the tablet portable, while the M4 chip provides enough headroom for multitasking, demanding apps, gaming and creative work. The 12MP cameras and Apple Pencil support also make it useful for video calls, note-taking and content creation.

The 128GB storage option is worth careful consideration if you plan to keep a large collection of apps, games or media on the tablet. However, for students, professionals and existing Apple users seeking a powerful tablet for work and entertainment, the festival pricing could make the iPad Air M4 considerably easier to justify.

FAQs about the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 Q1. What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 is Amazon's annual festive shopping event, offering discounts across smartphones, electronics, appliances, fashion and other categories. The sale begins on October 8 for all customers, with Prime members getting early access and additional savings on select offers.

Q2. What discounts and offers are available on Apple products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026? Apple products are available at product-specific discounts during the sale. Buyers can also receive a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions, while Prime members can access additional savings on select products.

Q3. Can I get additional savings when buying Apple products during the sale? Yes. Depending on the product, buyers may be able to combine the sale price with eligible bank discounts, exchange offers or No Cost EMI. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can also earn cashback, subject to the applicable terms.