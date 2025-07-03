BenQ launches EW2790U and EW3290U 4K monitors in India with HDR and USB-C support

BenQ has introduced two new 4K monitors in India, expanding its lineup with the EW90U Series. The new models include the 27-inch EW2790U and the 32-inch EW3290U, designed for content creators, media viewers, and home users. Let’s take a closer look at their specifications and features.

BenQ EW2790U 27-inch and EW3290U 32-inch 4K monitors: Key Features Both monitors come with a 3840×2160 4K UHD resolution and support HDR10 with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, which helps it enhance contrast and brightness. The EW2790U covers 95 percent of the DCI-P3 colour range, while the EW3290U offers coverage of 98 percent DCI-P3, which aims to meet the needs of tasks requiring colour accuracy, such as video editing and streaming, claims the company.

Furthermore, the EW90U Series comes equipped with multiple connectivity options, including USB-C with 65W power delivery, HDMI 2.0, and USB-A ports, which will allow users to connect various devices with ease.

However, the audio features on the two models differ. The BenQ EW2790U has dual 5W stereo speakers, while the EW3290U uses a 2.1 channel setup that includes two 2W speakers and a 5W subwoofer. Both monitors support six audio modes, including User, Dialogue/Vocal, Live/POP, Cinema, Game, and Studio Monitor, designed to optimise sound for different types of content.

Both monitors include BenQ’s Eye-Care Suite, which incorporates Low Blue Light Plus technology, Flicker-Free screens, and Brightness Intelligence Plus Gen2. They also offer ergonomic adjustments like height, swivel, tilt, and pivot to help users customise their viewing position, according to the company.

The BenQ EW3290U comes with additional features such as a remote control with media keys, Scenario Hotkeys for switching between work, gaming, study, or movie settings quickly, and Display Pilot 2 software that includes tools like a Pomodoro Timer and Audio Equaliser.

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India, at the launch, said that the new monitors are designed to meet the changing needs of consumers who use displays for both work and entertainment. He added that the EW90U Series supports BenQ’s goal to enhance everyday experiences through innovative technology.