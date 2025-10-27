BenQ launches ScreenBar Pro monitor light bar with ASYM-Light in India, priced from ₹13,490

BenQ has brought the ScreenBar Pro to India, a monitor mounted light bar built for people who work long hours at a desk. It is positioned as the most advanced ScreenBar from the company so far. It lights the desk while keeping the screen free of glare. Light the workspace clearly while keeping the monitor free of glare and reflections, so eyes stay fresher through spreadsheets, edits, and late calls.

The heart of the product is the third generation ASYM-Light optical design. Instead of throwing light forward like a desk lamp, the bar shapes the beam downward and away from the panel. In real use that means you can turn brightness up for paperwork or sketching without washing out blacks on the screen. A presence sensor starts the light when you sit and turns it off after five minutes away. Real time auto dimming then steers output to the ANSI target of five hundred lux for task work, which is a sensible baseline for reading and typing.

You can fine tune the output when needed. ScreenBar Pro offers sixteen steps of brightness and eight steps of colour temperature that run from a warm tone to a cooler white. BenQ uses full spectrum LED chips rated at CRI at least ninety five, Colour Fidelity Index above ninety six, and Rg near one hundred, so paper proofs and product samples look believable under the light. The company quotes more than one thousand lux at the centre when measured at fifty centimetres, with a lit area of eighty five by fifty centimetres at five hundred lux. That is enough to cover a keyboard, a notebook, and a tablet without throwing reflections back at the display.

Advertisement

BenQ ScreenBar Pro monitor light bar. (BenQ)

Mounting has been given proper attention. A patented counterweight clamp grips flat and curved monitors, including ultra-narrow bezels, across 0.43 to 6.5 cm of thickness, and does so without scuffing. The bar is built from aluminium alloy, PC/ABS and polycarbonate with zinc components, so it feels sturdy without adding bulk. Dimensions are 50 × 13.5 × 9.2 cm and net weight is 0.62 kg. The included USB-C cable measures 1.8 m for tidy routing.

Advertisement

Power comes via USB-C at 5 V up to 1.7 A, max 8.5 W, or the included 15 W adapter. You can run ScreenBar Pro from USB-C at 5 V, up to 1.7 A with a maximum draw of 8.5 W. A 15 W adapter is included for setups without a spare USB port. An optional webcam accessory lets you keep a camera centred above the display for video calls.

BenQ says it stress tests head rotation, clamp load, drops, temperature and humidity. BenQ lists tests for lamp head rotation cycles, clamp stress, drops, cable swing and exposure to heat, cold (-20°C to 60°C) and humidity. Packaging is paper based to cut plastic waste, which suits the tidy desk brief of the product itself.

Advertisement

Availability in India: Pre orders are live on BenQ’s storefront, with wider sales at the end of October 2025. The ScreenBar Pro comes in two finishes which is Black at ₹13,490 and Silver at ₹13,990.