BenQ MA270S review: 5K resolution is only the beginning of what makes this monitor special

I have tested plenty of 4K monitors over the years, but the BenQ MA270S is the first 5K monitor I have spent proper time with, and I wasn't quite prepared for how sharp a 27-inch 5K display can look. On paper, the jump from 4K to 5K doesn't sound dramatic, but once you start working with text, photos and high-resolution content on a screen like this, the extra pixels make a difference.

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The MA270S is primarily designed with Mac users in mind, but after using it with a Windows PC, I don't think you need a MacBook to appreciate what BenQ has built here. It combines a fantastic 5K panel with an excellent stand, plenty of connectivity and features like Smart KVM that make it much more useful as the centre of a workstation. At ₹94,998 in India, it is expensive, but a lot is going on here beyond just the resolution.

BenQ MA270S specifications

Specification Details Display 27 inch IPS Resolution 5120 x 2880, 5K Refresh rate 70Hz Brightness 450 nits Colour gamut 99% Display P3 Contrast 2000:1 HDR DisplayHDR 400, HDR10 Response time 5ms GtG Connectivity Thunderbolt 4, USB C, HDMI 2.1, USB A Stand Height, tilt, swivel and pivot Price ₹ 94,998

The design is as good as the display The MA270S looks like a premium monitor even before you switch it on. The body has a clean finish, the bezels are thin, and the panel has what I would describe as a floating design. There is very little visual clutter around the display, and even when the monitor is switched off, it looks modern sitting on a desk.

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But the stand is what really impressed me. It gives you a huge amount of flexibility, with 150mm of height adjustment, tilt, swivel and a 90-degree pivot for portrait use. I could move the display exactly where I wanted it without having to compromise on desk position.

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The portrait mode is particularly useful for reading long documents, browsing and editing vertical content. The stand is sturdy too, so the screen doesn't feel flimsy when you adjust it.

5K is something else The MA270S has a 27-inch 5120 x 2880 resolution with a pixel density of 218ppi and a 70Hz refresh rate. It also supports 99% P3 colour coverage, a 2000:1 contrast ratio and up to 450 nits of brightness.

This is where the monitor really comes alive. I initially played 4K videos on it, but honestly, that wasn't doing the display justice. So I moved to 8K videos to see if I could actually tell the difference between 4K and 5K on a 27-inch screen. The answer isn't straightforward. You won't suddenly see a massive difference between a good 4K video and a 5K one just because the monitor has more pixels.

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What I can say is that the display itself looks absolutely bonkers. Text is incredibly sharp, fine details are clean, and everything feels extremely well defined. This is my first proper experience with a 5K monitor, and it has definitely changed my expectations of what I want from a desktop display.

This is where photographers and creators will have fun After spending some time watching videos, I started editing RAW photos on the MA270S to see how it handles colour, and this is where I was genuinely impressed.

I have used several good monitors for photo and video work, but the combination of resolution, sharpness and colour reproduction here makes editing photos a very different experience. Colours look rich without appearing unnecessarily exaggerated, and the amount of detail you can see in a high-resolution image is excellent.

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I don't think I can properly explain how good this display looks for creative work. It is something you need to experience yourself. If you are a graphic designer, photographer or someone who spends hours working with high-resolution visual content, this is the kind of display you can easily start obsessing over.

The glossy Nano Gloss finish also contributes to the way the image looks, giving the display a more polished appearance. The downside is reflections. If you have a bright window directly behind you, you will see it on the screen.

Connectivity is almost ridiculous BenQ has packed an impressive number of ports into the MA270S. You get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, with one supporting up to 96W power delivery, another USB-C port, two HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB-A ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also support for Thunderbolt daisy-chaining.

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The best part is that BenQ includes the cables you need in the box, including HDMI, USB-C, and Thunderbolt 4. I didn't have to go hunting for another cable just to get the monitor working with different devices.

The connectivity makes the MA270S feel more like a workstation hub than a simple monitor. You can connect a laptop, desktop, console and peripherals without constantly reaching for an external dock.

KVM is one of my favourite features I have used BenQ monitors with KVM before, and I was happy to see it here. The Smart KVM lets you use the same keyboard and mouse across two connected systems and switch between them without constantly unplugging everything. BenQ specifically supports switching between macOS and Windows, which makes sense given the monitor's Mac focus.

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As someone who uses Windows, I can say this feature is just as useful here. If you have a Windows PC and a MacBook sitting on the same desk, the MA270S can make the setup considerably cleaner. This is the kind of feature that sounds minor on a specification sheet but becomes genuinely useful once you start using it every day.

But this isn't really a gaming monitor The 70Hz refresh rate tells you what BenQ is prioritising here. You can absolutely connect a gaming PC or console to the MA270S, and the 5K resolution makes games look fantastic. But if gaming is your main reason for buying a monitor, there are much faster displays available.

For me, however, the MA270S works perfectly as a work and creative monitor that can also handle gaming when I want it to. I would happily play a single-player game on it, and we all know how awesome games look at 4K resolution.

The built-in speakers are also functional rather than spectacular. They are fine for videos, calls and background audio, but for serious music or gaming, I'd still use headphones or dedicated speakers.

BenQ MA270S Pros and cons Pros Excellent 5K display with exceptional sharpness and detail

Fantastic colour reproduction for photo and creative work

Premium, modern design with thin bezels and a floating panel

Highly adjustable stand with height, tilt, swivel and portrait modes

Excellent connectivity including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 and USB-C

Smart KVM is genuinely useful for switching between two systems Cons ₹ 94,998 price is steep for a 27-inch monitor

94,998 price is steep for a 27-inch monitor Glossy finish can attract reflections in bright rooms

Built-in speakers are only average for a monitor at this price BenQ MA270S: The 5K experience comes at a price The BenQ MA270S is an expensive monitor, but it is also one of the most impressive desktop displays I have used. The 5K resolution is fantastic; the colour reproduction makes it particularly appealing for photographers and creative professionals, and the design is premium from the panel to the stand.

At ₹94,998, it isn't a monitor I'd recommend to someone who simply wants a bigger screen. But if you work with photos, video, graphics or high-resolution content and want a display that can serve as the centre of your setup, the MA270S makes a very strong case for itself.