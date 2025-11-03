Best 1TB External HDDs for work, play and backup: Top picks for photographers, gamers, frequent travellers

Choosing the right 1TB external hard drive can feel confusing because everyone needs storage for different reasons. Some people want a secure backup for important work files, while others need fast transfers for gaming or a reliable drive to store thousands of photos from every adventure. A 1TB external HDD still remains the most practical and budget-friendly option for most users. It gives ample space for movies, games, RAW photos, and large documents without costing as much as an SSD. It is also easy to carry, simple to set up, and compatible with laptops, PCs, gaming consoles, and even smart TVs.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best 1TB External HDDSeagate Portable 1TB External HDD – USB 3.0 for PC Laptop and Mac (STGX1000400)View Details
₹5,899
Best value for moneyWestern Digital WD 1TB My Passport Portable Hard Disk Drive, USB 3.0 with Automatic Backup, 256 Bit AES Hardware Encryption,Password Protection,Compatible with Windows and Mac, External HDD-BlackView Details
₹6,149
Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External HDD - USB 3.2 for PC Laptop Windows and Mac, 3 Years Warranty, External Hard Drive - BlackView Details
₹5,719
Seagate Expansion 1TB External HDD - USB 3.0 for Windows and Mac with 3 yr Data Recovery Services, Portable Hard Drive (STKM1000400)View Details
₹5,999
KINGSTER® 1TB Portable External Hard Drive – USB 3.0 Type-C – Slim & Lightweight – 145MB/s – Plug & Play – for Laptop, PC, Mac, Smart TV – BlackView Details
₹4,110
In this list, you will find the best 1TB external HDDs designed for work, play, and everyday backup needs. From rugged options for frequent travellers to performance-focused picks for gamers and creators, these top models deliver great storage at great value.
This Seagate 1TB Portable HDD is a simple and reliable storage solution for everyday needs such as backing up work files, storing photos, and carrying gaming content on the go. It supports USB 3.0 for fast data transfers, usually allowing quick movement of HD movies or large files in a few seconds.
The plug-and-play setup means no software installation is required and it works safely with built-in drive protection. It is compatible with Windows, Mac, PCs, and laptops. You also get a solid 3-year warranty for long-term peace of mind.
Very easy drag-and-drop setup, ideal for beginners
Slim and lightweight, great for travel use
No additional hardware encryption
Glossy finish may attract fingerprints and scratches
Buyers say Seagate external drives are portable, easy to use and great value for money. Many praise improved durability, noting they now last longer than some competing brands. A few mention Android phones need a PC or laptop for setup, but overall quality and performance receive strong appreciation.
It delivers dependable performance with hassle-free connectivity and fast file transfers at a great price. A perfect everyday storage device that balances portability, capacity, and brand trust effortlessly.
This 1TB portable HDD from Western Digital is designed for users who want reliable storage for photos, videos, games, and work data. It features USB 3.0 for fast file transfer speeds that can handle large folders in just a few minutes. The 256-bit AES hardware encryption and password protection keep your content secure at all times. It works smoothly with both Windows and Mac devices and even supports Xbox, PlayStation, and TVs. The durable build, compact size, and 3-year warranty make it a dependable choice for everyday use. Automatic backup software adds convenience, making data protection effortless.
Secure password protection and hardware encryption
Lightweight and travel-friendly design
Backup software setup may feel technical for some users
HDD is slower compared to SSD options
Buyers praise the WD My Passport 1TB for its sleek, lightweight design, fast USB 3.0 transfers, and strong security with password protection and encryption. They say it’s easy to set up and reliable for backing up large files, though a few noted minor noise and slightly lower-than-expected performance.
This drive gives you dependable storage with strong data protection and easy, automatic backup. It is ideal if you want a stylish, pocket-friendly device that keeps your digital world organised and safe wherever you go.
Toshiba Canvio Basics is a simple, plug-and-play option for those who want fast file backup without complicated setup. With USB 3.2 Gen 1, it can transfer large media files quickly and is backward compatible with USB 2.0 devices. The compact 2.5-inch design and matte finishing make it perfect for students, travellers, and office users who need extra portable storage.
It includes an internal shock sensor, safeguarding your data from accidental bumps. A 3-year warranty adds long-term peace of mind. Compatible with Windows and Mac (with reformatting).
Plug-and-play convenience with fast transfers
Durable build with shock protection
No hardware encryption for advanced security
Drive may need formatting for Mac users
Buyers say Toshiba’s 1TB hard drive offers fast transfers, great portability, and long-term reliability; some have used it for years without heating or bad sectors. They appreciate its safety features and smooth performance with large files, though a few mention the price has increased recently.
This HDD offers simple, fast storage at a great price. It is ideal for anyone who wants reliable portable backup without dealing with software or complex setup.
The Seagate Expansion 1TB HDD is a perfect pick for users who want affordable and dependable storage for daily backups. It supports USB 3.0 for quicker transfers of movies, project files, and photos and works with Windows instantly after plugging in. Mac users can easily reformat to enable full compatibility.
The portable 2.5-inch size fits into any pocket or laptop bag. Seagate also includes 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services that help you retrieve files in case of accidental loss. It is powered through USB, so no extra adapter is required.
Extra data recovery protection included
Easy drag-and-drop usage for beginners
No password protection or encryption
Mac users need to reformat for Time Machine
Buyers find this 1TB hard drive lightweight, easy to use, and good for storing important files. Transfer speeds are decent for basic tasks, but slower with large data. Users like the warranty and reliability so far, though some feel the price is high and cable quality varies.
It delivers strong value with fast transfers and the added safety of professional data recovery. A dependable choice if you prioritise secure backup without spending more.
The KINGSTER 1TB HDD is designed for high-speed storage in a slim and lightweight form. With up to 145MB/s transfer speed, it quickly backs up large media files and projects. This plug-and-play drive works across Windows, macOS, Linux, Smart TVs, and even gaming consoles like PS4/PS5. Its compact 2.5-inch build makes it perfect for students, travellers, and everyday professionals. You also get a Type-C cable for modern connectivity and a 1-year warranty for added assurance.
Fast Type-C connectivity with high transfer speeds
Very lightweight and ideal for travel
Shorter warranty compared to premium brands
No built-in encryption for data security
Buyers praise the Kingster 1TB hard drive for being compact, lightweight, and travel-friendly. They find the build solid, setup easy, and transfer speeds smooth for everyday backups. Users say it offers great value for money, works reliably without heating issues, and is perfect for regular storage needs.
It offers fast, versatile storage at a budget-friendly price. A great pick if you want a sleek portable drive that easily connects to multiple devices without any setup hassle.
The Toshiba Canvio Advance 1TB drive blends speed, safety, and stylish portability for everyday storage. With fast 5Gb/s transfer rates, it quickly moves videos and work files. Its downloadable backup and security software helps protect important data.
Compatible with Windows out of the box (Mac formatting required), this compact 2.5-inch HDD ensures worry-free use with a reliable 3-year warranty. Perfect for office users, students, and content creators who need dependable daily backups.
Includes automatic backup and security software
Sleek design with strong warranty support
Requires initial setup for Mac users
No built-in hardware encryption
Buyers say Toshiba hard drives offer fast file transfers, reliable long-term performance, and are great for expanded storage. However, some users reported sudden failures after a few years and found the replacement process slow and frustrating, suggesting the brand could improve product durability and service support.
It gives you reliable daily storage with fast transfers and backup protection. A great pick if you want a stylish portable HDD that keeps your data secure and organised everywhere you go.
The MAYUMI Trident 1TB drive focuses on portability and wide compatibility at a great price. Its dual USB-C and USB 3.0 connectivity makes it easy to switch between smartphones, tablets, laptops, Smart TVs, and gaming consoles. Designed in a heavy-duty ultra-slim build, it ensures durability while traveling. With fast file transfers, enough space for a massive media library, and plug-and-play setup across Windows, macOS, and Android OTG, it’s a strong everyday performer backed by a 2-year warranty.
Dual-port design works with both phones and PCs
Durable, slim, and travel-friendly build
Warranty is shorter compared to top global brands
No built-in encryption for secure data
Buyers say this hard drive is compact, easy to use, and offers fast data transfer for photos, mobile, and computer storage. Many call it a value-for-money choice with smooth connectivity and handy design, praising its overall performance and reliability so far.
It’s perfect for users who want one drive for everything. Enjoy fast transfers, rugged travel safety, and flexible compatibility without spending a premium.
This compact 1TB HDD offers fast data transfers via USB 3.0 and built-in password protection to secure all your personal or work files. It is ideal for students, photographers, and frequent travellers who need large storage in a stylish, slim form. File transfers can take just a few seconds for photos and a couple of minutes for larger videos.
With a 3-year warranty and included Rescue Data Recovery Services, it keeps data safe. Works with both Windows and Mac. You can also schedule automatic backups for peace of mind.
Premium metal design with hardware-level security
Free data recovery service included
Reformatting needed for Time Machine
No rugged protection for drops
Buyers appreciate its lightweight design, fast backup performance, and smooth handling, calling it a great value choice. Many say it stores large data easily, but note it’s delicate if dropped. Overall, users find it reliable and convenient, especially for long-term data storage.
A reliable pick for stylish storage and enhanced security. Its automatic backups, password protection, and data recovery services make your digital life easier and safer wherever you go.
Most 1TB external HDDs support USB 3.0 or 3.2 ports, offering transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps, which is suitable for moving high-resolution photos, HD movies, and mid-size games. They may not match SSD speeds, but are dependable for everyday storage, backups, and casual gaming libraries. For frequent large file transfers, look for higher RPM drives and built-in cache for smoother performance.
Durability varies by model. Drives with shock-resistant casings, rubberised edges, and internal vibration sensors provide better protection if dropped. Travel-friendly HDDs are typically compact and designed to withstand bumps in a backpack. Good heat ventilation prevents thermal issues during long use. If you often move around or work outdoors, look for rugged certifications and protective enclosures to keep your data safe.
USB 3.0 and 3.2 ports provide faster file transfers compared to older USB 2.0 ports, making them ideal for modern laptops, desktops, and consoles like PlayStation and Xbox. These USB versions ensure minimal lag when loading games or accessing heavy media libraries. Always check compatibility with your device, especially if it only has USB-C ports. You may need a converter cable to ensure smooth connectivity.
Best 1TB External HDDs
Interface
Compatibility
Warranty
|Seagate Portable 1TB External HDD
|USB 3.0
|Windows, Mac, Laptop, Desktop
|3 Years
|WD My Passport 1TB External HDD
|USB 3.0
|Windows, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, TV
|3 Years
|Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB HDD
|USB 3.2 Gen 1
|Windows, Mac*
|3 Years
|Seagate Expansion 1TB HDD
|USB 3.0
|Windows, Mac*
|3 Years (+ Data Recovery Services)
|KINGSTER 1TB Portable HDD
|USB 3.0 Type-C
|Windows, macOS, Android OTG, Smart TV, Gaming Consoles
|1 Year
|Toshiba Canvio Advance 1TB HDD
|USB 3.2 Gen 1
|Windows, Mac*
|3 Years
|MAYUMI Trident 1TB HDD
|USB-C + USB 3.0
|Windows, macOS, Android, Smart TV, Gaming Consoles
|2 Years
|Seagate One Touch 1TB HDD
|USB 3.0
|Windows, Mac
|3 Years (+ Rescue Data Recovery Services)
External hard drives remain the safest bet for truly irreplaceable files: Here’s why you shouldn’t rely only on cloud
High-speed portable SSD that ensures quick access and durability: Top 8 picks from SanDisk, Samsung and other top brands
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.