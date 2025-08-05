Subscribe

Best 2 in 1 vacuum cleaners to simplify daily mess cleanup: Top 7 options offering dual cleaning performance in one d

Simplify your cleaning routine using the best 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner. It’s efficient for everyday use and ideal for dust, spills, and pet hair. Choose this if you're searching for the best vacuum cleaner with dual cleaning modes.

Iqbal
Updated5 Aug 2025, 03:28 PM IST
Opt for a 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner as it’s powerful, compact and easy to use.
Opt for a 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner as it’s powerful, compact and easy to use.

Household cleaning has evolved, and the 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner is proof of that. It blends the power of dry vacuuming with wet mopping, giving users a practical all-in-one solution. This is ideal for quick daily cleanups as well as deep weekend cleaning. The best vacuum cleaner today comes packed with useful features like strong suction, reusable filters, and compact build quality. Some options even include detachable handheld units to clean sofas, curtains, and car seats with ease.

Our PicksVALUE FOR MONEYFAQs

Our Picks

These vacuums work across various surfaces including tile, marble, wood, and carpet. With easy storage and minimal maintenance, they fit into both small and large homes. Instead of switching between multiple gadgets, a 2-in-1 vacuum simplifies tasks and reduces effort. If your current cleaning setup feels outdated or incomplete, this category is worth a closer look. It brings convenience, performance, and cleanliness together in a single product.

This 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner from Eureka Forbes offers strong 700W suction and an efficient blower for thorough indoor cleaning. Its washable HEPA filter captures fine particles, keeping the air cleaner. With a 0.8-litre dust cup, it eliminates the hassle of bags. The unit comes with six accessories suited for surfaces like carpets, upholstery, tiles and floors. Designed for simple manoeuvrability, it features a 4-metre cord to clean across spaces without changing sockets. Ideal for quick and regular cleaning jobs at home.

Specifications

Wattage
700 Watts
Suction Power
15.5 KPA
Colour
Red and black
Dimensions
‎12.5L x 5.1W x 6.2H cm

Reason to buy

Washable HEPA filter

Multiple accessories included

Reason to avoid

Not cordless

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the strong suction and blower features, saying it performs well for everyday cleaning and comes with useful attachments.

Why choose this product?

Choose this 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner for powerful suction, dual cleaning modes, and handy tools for multi-surface cleaning around the home.

The WOSCHER 908k HomeVac Pro is a versatile 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner that handles both wet and dry cleaning effortlessly. Its dual-mode design lets you switch between upright and handheld usage for easy cleaning of floors, furniture, or tight spaces. This powerful appliance comes with a 100W motor, washable filter, and durable ABS build. Designed for convenience, it works well on tiles, wood, and carpets. Ideal for those who want functionality and mobility in one cleaning tool.

Specifications

Power
100W
Suction Power
4.5 kPa
Colour
Black
Dimensions
19.7L x 5.9W x 5.9H cm

Reason to buy

Dual-use as upright and handheld

Handles both wet and dry messes

Long cord for easy reach

Reason to avoid

Limited dust storage

Not ideal for very large areas

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its dual-mode use and ease of operation. Many say it’s reliable for small to mid-sized spaces.

Why choose this product?

Choose this for a compact, affordable 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner that tackles everyday cleaning without taking up too much space.

VALUE FOR MONEY

The Portronics MopCop 4 is a lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner built for flexible, hassle-free cleaning. With powerful 120W suction, it works well on multiple surfaces including tiles, rugs, and car interiors. Its cordless design and detachable stick make it convenient for both home and vehicle use. It includes a washable HEPA filter, multiple attachments, and has a noise level under 75dB. Ideal for those seeking a quiet and efficient solution for daily cleaning across surfaces.

Specifications

Power
120W
Weight
1.6 kg
Dimensions
16.8L x 36W x 8.5H cm
Colour
Black

Reason to buy

Cordless convenience

Low operational noise

Reason to avoid

Not suited for heavy-duty cleaning

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers mention it’s a good fit for quick clean-ups and like the low noise. Some wish the battery lasted longer.

Why choose this product?

Pick this for effortless cleaning with cordless movement and a stick design that reaches tight and high spots easily.

The Ambrane Mini Vac 02 is a handy cordless vacuum cleaner for small spaces, desks, and car interiors. Designed for portability, it features a 4000Pa suction motor that effectively clears dry debris. It comes with dual attachments and a HEPA filter that traps fine dust. The built-in 2000mAh battery delivers around 20 minutes of use. This is best for people who want a compact and no-fuss vacuum cleaner for quick tidying up without wires.

Specifications

Suction Power
4000 Pa
Charging Port
USB Type-C
Colour
Black
Dimensions
‎21.9L x 17.4W x 6.6H cm

Reason to buy

Ultra-portable and lightweight

USB-C charging

Reason to avoid

Only for dry waste

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the compact size for car and desk use. Many find it convenient for quick spot cleaning.

Why choose this product?

Go for this if you need a travel-friendly vacuum for dry messes in cars, corners, and tight shelves.

The AGARO Regal Plus 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner delivers practical cleaning for home use with a powerful 800W motor and 6.5 kPa suction. Designed as a stick and handheld combo, it offers flexibility to clean hard floors, carpets, sofas, and corners. Its 0.8L bagless dust cup makes disposal easy, and the 5-meter cord ensures wide reach. With reliable performance, a simple filter system, and multi-surface adaptability, this model is a dependable choice for everyday dry vacuuming.

Specifications

Power
800 Watts
Weight
1.6 kg
Colour
Transparent
Dimensions
‎24.4L x 13.2W x 111.8H cm

Reason to buy

Long power cord

Multi-surface cleaning attachments

Reason to avoid

Smaller dustbin capacity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its efficiency on hard floors and simple design. Some noted that the suction is ideal for daily dry use but not deep cleaning.

Why choose this product?

Choose this model if you need a lightweight and efficient 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner for dry cleaning jobs around the home.

The WOSCHER 578 is a dual-purpose 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner and tyre inflator for car owners. Equipped with a 120W motor and 5.5 kPa suction, it handles both cleaning and inflation with ease. Its 150 PSI pressure and 15-foot power cord offer excellent range and convenience. The HEPA filter ensures clean exhaust while the built-in LED helps in dark areas. This compact 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner is ideal for roadside emergencies and regular car interior cleaning, making it a practical tool to keep in your car.

Specifications

Power
120 Watts
Weight
625 grams
Colour
Black
Dimensions
35.2L x 12.7W x 10.2H cm

Reason to buy

Dual function: cleans and inflates

Useful built-in LED light

Reason to avoid

Suited only for cars

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Car owners find it reliable for inflating tires and cleaning on the go. The added LED and long cord are frequently praised.

Why choose this product?

A solid choice for vehicle owners needing a compact 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner and tyre inflator with dependable suction and utility.

The RNG EKO GREEN 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner brings 1000W cyclonic suction power in a compact stick and handheld design. With a strong 20 kPa suction and four-level filtration, it handles dust and debris with ease. Its 0.5L dust cup, HEPA and sponge filters, and included accessories make it perfect for floor-to-ceiling cleaning. Lightweight and quiet, it’s an affordable and space-saving solution for daily dry cleaning across hard surfaces and furniture.

Specifications

Power
1000 Watts
Colour
Metallic Red and Grey
Weight
2.4 kg
Dimensions
43L x 16W x 21H cm

Reason to buy

Strong 20 kPa suction

Four-level filtration system

Reason to avoid

Slightly heavier than others

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its powerful suction and efficient multi-surface cleaning. Many highlight its ability to handle pet hair and small debris with ease.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this model if you want a high-suction 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner with full accessories for comprehensive dry cleaning at home.

What is a 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner and how is it different from regular ones?

A 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner works as both a handheld and stick cleaner. Unlike traditional vacuums, it offers more flexibility, especially for quick clean-ups, car interiors, and hard-to-reach corners. It’s ideal for homes needing a compact, multi-purpose cleaning tool without the bulk.

What maintenance is required for a 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner?

Maintenance for a 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner includes regular filter cleaning, emptying the dustbin, and occasionally washing or replacing nozzles. Most models come with washable filters. It’s important to follow the manual for filter replacement cycles and battery care tips for long-term performance.

Is a cordless 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner powerful enough for deep cleaning?

Yes, many cordless 2 in 1 vacuum cleaners come with strong suction power and multiple modes. While they may not match industrial vacuums, they're effective for regular cleaning, especially on hardwood floors, tiles, furniture, and car interiors. Battery runtime is a key factor to consider.

Top 3 features of the best 2 in 1 vacuum cleaners:

Best 2 in 1 vacuum cleanersSurface RecommendationFilter TypeSpecial Features 

Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner

Hard FloorHEPA FilterCompact, Bagless, Washable Filter

WOSCHER Home Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use Wet and Dry 2in1 Vacuum Cleaner

CarpetHEPA FilterStrong Suction Power, Lightweight

Portronics MopCop 4, 2-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner

All floorsHEPA Filter

LED Display,Built-in Flashlight,Multi-Nozzle

Ambrane 12kPA Powerful Suction 80W Wireless Hand Vacuum & Air Blower 2-in-1 Wireless Vacuum Cleaner

All floorsHEPA Filter

BLDC Motor

 

AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 2-in-1,

Hard FloorDiskLightweight, Wheels, Compact, Bagless

Woscherr 578 2in1 Tyre Inflator for Car & Car Vacuum Cleaner

 HEPA Filter

LED Light, Long Power Chord

Ri RNG EKO GREEN 2 In 1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Hard FloorHEPA FilterFour level filtration system 

Similar articles for you:

Best cordless robotic vacuum cleaners in June 2025 for spotless homes: Our top 10 picks

5 reasons why a handheld vacuum cleaner is a smart choice for everyday cleaning

Our top 10 bagless vacuum cleaners for homes that need efficient, no-fuss cleaning

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsGadgets And AppliancesBest 2 in 1 vacuum cleaners to simplify daily mess cleanup: Top 7 options offering dual cleaning performance in one d

FAQs

Does it come with HEPA filters?

Some models include HEPA filters for better dust and allergen control.

How heavy is a typical 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner?

Most models weigh between 1.5 kg to 3.5 kg.

Do I need to replace the filter regularly?

Filters need cleaning weekly and replacement every 3–6 months depending on use.

Can it clean sofa gaps and curtains?

Yes, handheld mode works well for upholstery and narrow spaces.

Read Next Story