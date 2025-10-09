Best 3 star side by side refrigerators starting at ₹51990, up to 47% off in Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 on all big brands

Best 3 star side by side refrigerators are seeing sharp price drops, starting at ₹51,990 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale. Big names like Samsung, LG, Voltas, Godrej, and Haier have wide shelves, larger freezer space, and steady cooling that suits busy family kitchens. Expect inverter compressors, frost free cooling, stabiliser free operation, and clear digital controls.

Our Picks Product Rating Price Side by Side at 51990 Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 563 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (RSB585/FPV300RXID, INOX steel, Active Fresh Blue Light) View Details ₹51,990 Check Details LG 650L Side by Side LG 650L Side-by-Side Refrigerator 3-Star GL-B257JWB3 Convertible, Multi-Air Flow, Auto Smart Connect, Western Black View Details ₹72,990 Check Details Highest Discount Deal Haier SmartChoice 596L 3Star 2-Door Water Dispenser Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|Convertible|Smart Sense AI | Expert Inverter|Digital Display Panel (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Silver) View Details ₹64,990 Check Details AI Enabled Smart Fridge Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI) View Details ₹79,990 Check Details LG 630L InstaView SBS LG 630 L Frost-Free Inverter Wi-Fi InstaView Door-In-Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser (GL-X257AMC3, Matte Black, Door Cooling+ with Hygiene Fresh+) View Details ₹1.65L Check Details View More

Why buy now? Prices are near yearly lows, with bank bonuses, exchange benefits, and no cost EMI cutting the upfront hit. A 3 star rating trims power use versus older units, while big doors and deep bins handle weekly groceries. It is a timely, family friendly buy for many.

Top 10 best 3 star side by side refrigerator deals:

Voltas Beko 563 litre side by side, a Tata product, brings storage for family kitchens. ProSmart inverter compressor and frost free cooling pair with active fresh blue light to keep produce crisp. Digital controls add daily ease.

Buy it now during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 for pricing with card offers, exchange savings, and no cost EMI. This is a product deal to grab in the Amazon Diwali sale today at 45% off.

Specifications Capacity 563 litre Type Side by side, frost free Compressor ProSmart inverter Special Features ‎Digital Temperature Control, Freezer Light, Frost Free, Inverter Compressor, Large Capacity Defrost System ‎Frost Free

LG 650 litre side by side refrigerator brings roomy shelves for family kitchens. The 3 star rating, Convertible mode, and Multi Air Flow keep cooling even and flexible. Auto Smart Connect helps during power cuts, while western black finish looks tidy.

Buy it now in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 at 40% off with bank offers, exchange savings, and no cost EMI. A deal to grab in the Diwali sale.

Specifications Capacity 650 L Rating 3 Star Type Side by side, Convertible Cooling Multi Air Flow Smart Auto Smart Connect

Haier Smartchoice 596 litre, 3 star, side by side with water dispenser keeps groceries cool with Frost Free cooling and Multi Air Flow. Convertible modes adapt space for parties. Smart Sense AI tunes settings, while the Expert Inverter stays quiet. The digital display panel and shiny silver finish add ease.

Buy now during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Diwali sale offers the highest 47% off with bank deals and no cost EMI.

Specifications Capacity 596 L Rating 3 Star Type Side by side, Frost Free AI Smart Sense AI Special Features ‎100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter Technology, Magic Convertible Zone, Magic Cooling with Deo Fresh Technology Compressor Expert Inverter

Samsung 653 litre 3 star side by side keeps routines simple. Convertible 5 in 1 switches freezer and fridge space on demand. The digital inverter keeps cooling stable, while AI features and WiFi control bring steady operation.

Buy now in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 at 34% off with offers and no cost EMI. A deal to grab in the Amazon Diwali sale with prices that rarely return this year.

Specifications Capacity 653 L Rating 3 Star Type Side by side, Frost Free Convertibility 5 in 1 Compressor Digital inverter Smart AI enabled, Wi-Fi Form Factor ‎Convertible, Side By Side Refrigerators Special Features ‎Energy efficient, Inverter compressor, Automatic defrost, Low noise, Adjustable shelves

LG side by side refrigerator brings a 630 litre InstaView Door in Door layout with Wi-Fi and an ice and water dispenser. Door Cooling Plus and Hygiene Fresh Plus keep produce steady in a black cabinet. One of the best deals to grab now.

Why now? This 2025 launch ranks among most advanced refrigerators, and Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 lists it at 33% off with bank offers and no cost EMI. A Diwali deal for family kitchens.

Specifications Capacity 630 L Type Side by side, frost free Compressor Inverter Connectivity Wi-Fi Special Features ‎Energy efficient, External ice dispenser, Inverter compressor, InstaView Door in Door, Door Cooling Plus, Hygiene Fresh Plus

Godrej Smart Choice 600 litre 3 star side by side adds a toughened glass door, frost free cooling, and an inverter system. Smart Convertible with AI Tech delivers three intelligent modes that adjust space and cooling to daily needs.

Buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. This 2025 model is on a 41% discount in the ongoing Amazon Diwali sale, a price drop for families to upgrade without stretching bills.

Specifications Capacity 600 L Rating 3 Star Type Side by side, frost free Convertibility Smart Convertible, 3 modes Door Toughened glass Special Features ‎Digital control touch panel on the door, Inverter technology, Movable Icemaker, Smart convertible zone, AI tech

LG 655 litre side by side in dazzle steel brings deep shelves and steady cooling. Smart Inverter keeps temperatures consistent, while Multi Air Flow moves cold air to every corner. Express Freeze handles party ice and quick chill needs.

With 34% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, this LG side by side fridge is a timely buy for family kitchens before stock runs out.

Specifications Capacity 655 L Type Side by side, frost free Compressor Smart Inverter Door Double door Special Features ‎Smart inverter compressor, Multi air flow, Multi digital sensors, Smart diagnosis, Express freeze

Godrej side by side refrigerator delivers 600 litres in a black glass finish. 3 star efficiency, frost free cooling, and an inverter system keep temps steady. Smart Convertible Zones tailor space for veggies, meats, or party trays. Toughened glass door and a 1 plus 2 year additional warranty round it out.

Buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. The ongoing Amazon Diwali sale offers a massive 40% off this 2025 model.

Specifications Capacity 600 L Rating 3 Star Type Side by side, Frost Free Zones Smart Convertible Door Toughened glass Compressor Inverter

Samsung 633 litre, 3 star, side by side pairs Digital Inverter cooling with Convertible 5 in 1 flexibility. AI features learn routines, while Wi-Fi lets you tweak temps on the go. The water and ice dispenser in Refined Inox keeps daily use simple.

Buy it now in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: the ongoing Diwali sale lists a huge 31% discount on this model, a rare price for the feature set and capacity.

Specifications Capacity 633 L Rating 3 Star Type Side by side, Frost Free, Double Door Convertibility 5 in 1 Compressor Digital Inverter Smart AI, Wi-Fi

Haier 520 litre Lumiere French Door 4 door brings mirror glass style and organised storage. Smart Wi-Fi control, a colourful display panel, and the My Zone drawer adapt to groceries, while Sun Lit Interior boosts visibility with steady inverter cooling.

In Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, the ongoing Diwali sale is offering a great 37% discount, an easy time to move to a space-savvy French door layout at a lower price.

Specifications Capacity 520 L Rating 3 Star Type French door (4-door), Frost Free Connectivity Wi-Fi Display Colour display panel Feature My Zone