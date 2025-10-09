Best 3 star side by side refrigerators starting at ₹51990, up to 47% off in Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 on all big brands

Best 3 star side by side refrigerators are seeing sharp price drops, starting at ₹51,990 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale. Big names like Samsung, LG, Voltas, Godrej, and Haier have wide shelves, larger freezer space, and steady cooling that suits busy family kitchens. Expect inverter compressors, frost free cooling, stabiliser free operation, and clear digital controls.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Side by Side at 51990Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 563 L Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator with ProSmart Inverter Compressor (RSB585/FPV300RXID, INOX steel, Active Fresh Blue Light)View Details
₹51,990
LG 650L Side by SideLG 650L Side-by-Side Refrigerator 3-Star GL-B257JWB3 Convertible, Multi-Air Flow, Auto Smart Connect, Western BlackView Details
₹72,990
Highest Discount DealHaier SmartChoice 596L 3Star 2-Door Water Dispenser Side by Side Frost Free Refrigerator|Convertible|Smart Sense AI | Expert Inverter|Digital Display Panel (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Silver)View Details
₹64,990
AI Enabled Smart FridgeSamsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matte/Black DOI)View Details
₹79,990
LG 630L InstaView SBSLG 630 L Frost-Free Inverter Wi-Fi InstaView Door-In-Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Ice and Water Dispenser (GL-X257AMC3, Matte Black, Door Cooling+ with Hygiene Fresh+)View Details
₹1.65L
Why buy now? Prices are near yearly lows, with bank bonuses, exchange benefits, and no cost EMI cutting the upfront hit. A 3 star rating trims power use versus older units, while big doors and deep bins handle weekly groceries. It is a timely, family friendly buy for many.
Voltas Beko 563 litre side by side, a Tata product, brings storage for family kitchens. ProSmart inverter compressor and frost free cooling pair with active fresh blue light to keep produce crisp. Digital controls add daily ease.
Buy it now during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 for pricing with card offers, exchange savings, and no cost EMI. This is a product deal to grab in the Amazon Diwali sale today at 45% off.
LG 650 litre side by side refrigerator brings roomy shelves for family kitchens. The 3 star rating, Convertible mode, and Multi Air Flow keep cooling even and flexible. Auto Smart Connect helps during power cuts, while western black finish looks tidy.
Buy it now in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 at 40% off with bank offers, exchange savings, and no cost EMI. A deal to grab in the Diwali sale.
Haier Smartchoice 596 litre, 3 star, side by side with water dispenser keeps groceries cool with Frost Free cooling and Multi Air Flow. Convertible modes adapt space for parties. Smart Sense AI tunes settings, while the Expert Inverter stays quiet. The digital display panel and shiny silver finish add ease.
Buy now during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. Diwali sale offers the highest 47% off with bank deals and no cost EMI.
Samsung 653 litre 3 star side by side keeps routines simple. Convertible 5 in 1 switches freezer and fridge space on demand. The digital inverter keeps cooling stable, while AI features and WiFi control bring steady operation.
Buy now in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 at 34% off with offers and no cost EMI. A deal to grab in the Amazon Diwali sale with prices that rarely return this year.
LG side by side refrigerator brings a 630 litre InstaView Door in Door layout with Wi-Fi and an ice and water dispenser. Door Cooling Plus and Hygiene Fresh Plus keep produce steady in a black cabinet. One of the best deals to grab now.
Why now? This 2025 launch ranks among most advanced refrigerators, and Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 lists it at 33% off with bank offers and no cost EMI. A Diwali deal for family kitchens.
Godrej Smart Choice 600 litre 3 star side by side adds a toughened glass door, frost free cooling, and an inverter system. Smart Convertible with AI Tech delivers three intelligent modes that adjust space and cooling to daily needs.
Buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. This 2025 model is on a 41% discount in the ongoing Amazon Diwali sale, a price drop for families to upgrade without stretching bills.
LG 655 litre side by side in dazzle steel brings deep shelves and steady cooling. Smart Inverter keeps temperatures consistent, while Multi Air Flow moves cold air to every corner. Express Freeze handles party ice and quick chill needs.
With 34% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, this LG side by side fridge is a timely buy for family kitchens before stock runs out.
Godrej side by side refrigerator delivers 600 litres in a black glass finish. 3 star efficiency, frost free cooling, and an inverter system keep temps steady. Smart Convertible Zones tailor space for veggies, meats, or party trays. Toughened glass door and a 1 plus 2 year additional warranty round it out.
Buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. The ongoing Amazon Diwali sale offers a massive 40% off this 2025 model.
Samsung 633 litre, 3 star, side by side pairs Digital Inverter cooling with Convertible 5 in 1 flexibility. AI features learn routines, while Wi-Fi lets you tweak temps on the go. The water and ice dispenser in Refined Inox keeps daily use simple.
Buy it now in Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: the ongoing Diwali sale lists a huge 31% discount on this model, a rare price for the feature set and capacity.
Haier 520 litre Lumiere French Door 4 door brings mirror glass style and organised storage. Smart Wi-Fi control, a colourful display panel, and the My Zone drawer adapt to groceries, while Sun Lit Interior boosts visibility with steady inverter cooling.
In Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, the ongoing Diwali sale is offering a great 37% discount, an easy time to move to a space-savvy French door layout at a lower price.
