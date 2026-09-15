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Best air fryer for family: Top picks with spacious capacity and versatile cooking features for convenient everyday meals

Family-friendly air fryers can simplify daily cooking with generous capacities, multiple modes and less oil. Compare these options to find a practical fit.

Nivedita Mishra
Published15 Sep 2026, 11:23 AM IST
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Best air fryer for family: Compare family-friendly air fryers for simpler, crispier and quicker home cooking.
Best air fryer for family: Compare family-friendly air fryers for simpler, crispier and quicker home cooking.(AI generated Image)

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Choosing the best air fryer for a family can make everyday cooking simpler, quicker and more versatile. From crispy snacks and roasted vegetables to fries, chicken and baked treats, a suitable air fryer can handle a range of meals with less oil than traditional frying. Family-sized models are especially useful when you need larger cooking capacity without preparing food in multiple batches.

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FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

COSORI Air Fryer 5 QT (4.7 Litre) Black, 1500W Fast Cooking 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (CAF-L501)View Details...

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Instant Vortex Plus 6L Air Fryer, 6-in-1 with 360° EvenCrisp Technology, Touch Control Panel, Uses 95% Less Oil, Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat & Dehydrate, 1500W, PFOA-Free & BPA-FreeView Details...

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KENT Digital Air Fryer 6.5L,1600W,Bake,Grill & Roast,Up To 80% Less Oil Usage,Rapid Heat Circulation,8 Preset Menu,Digital Display & Touch Control Panel,Glass Window With In Built Light,BlackView Details...

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AGARO Regency Air Fryer For Home, 12L, Family Rotisserie Oven, 1800W, 9 Preset Menu, Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven, Digital Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Silver.View Details...

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PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00 with touch panel, 6.2 Litre, Extra LargeView Details...

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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Features such as preset cooking programmes, adjustable temperature controls, easy-to-clean baskets and rapid air circulation can further improve convenience.

This guide highlights air fryers suited to different family needs, helping you compare capacity, features and practical everyday performance.

This air fryer is designed for convenient everyday cooking with less oil. Its digital touch panel and preset programmes make it easy to prepare a variety of dishes, including fries, roasted vegetables, grilled foods and baked snacks. The 4.7-litre capacity is suitable for family meals, while rapid cooking helps reduce preparation time. A recipe cookbook provides additional meal ideas, and the versatile design supports multiple cooking functions for greater kitchen convenience.

Specifications

Special Feature
9 Preset Cooking Menus
Product Dimensions
35.5 × 27.5 × 32.5 cm
Colour
Black
Capacity
4.7 Litre
Material
Durable Food-Grade Materials

Reasons to buy

...

9 preset menus

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Versatile cooking functions

Reason to avoid

...

Large countertop footprint

...

Touch controls need care

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its easy controls, versatile cooking options and convenient family-sized capacity.

Why choose this product?

Offers versatile cooking functions, convenient controls and a practical capacity for everyday family meals.

2. Instant Vortex Plus 6L Air Fryer, 6-in-1 with 360° EvenCrisp Technology, Touch Control Panel, Uses 95% Less Oil, Air Fry, Roast, Grill, Bake, Reheat & Dehydrate, 1500W, PFOA-Free & BPA-Free

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This air fryer is designed for versatile everyday cooking with reduced oil. Its 360° air circulation technology helps deliver evenly cooked and crisp results across different recipes. The 6-in-1 design supports air frying, roasting, grilling, baking, reheating and dehydrating. A touch control panel makes operation straightforward, while the 6-litre capacity suits family-sized portions. Its PFOA-free and BPA-free construction adds convenience for regular home cooking and meal preparation.

Specifications

Special Feature
6-in-1 Cooking Functions
Product Dimensions
37.9D x 31.4W x 32.6H Centimeters
Colour
Black
Capacity
6 Litre
Material
PFOA-Free, BPA-Free Construction

Reasons to buy

...

Large 6-litre capacity

...

Six versatile cooking functions

Reason to avoid

...

Requires countertop space

...

Touch panel needs care

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its spacious capacity, easy controls and versatile cooking functions for family meals.

Why choose this product?

Offers versatile cooking, spacious capacity and even heat circulation for convenient everyday family meals.

This digital air fryer is designed for convenient, low-oil cooking at home. Its rapid heat circulation helps cook food evenly, while multiple preset menus simplify preparation for different dishes. The 6.5-litre capacity is suitable for family-sized portions, and the digital display with touch controls makes operation straightforward. A glass viewing window and built-in light allow you to monitor cooking progress without opening the appliance frequently, adding convenience to everyday meal preparation.

Specifications

Special Feature
8 Preset Cooking Menus
Product Dimensions
39D x 33W x 28H Centimeters
Colour
Black
Capacity
6.5 Litre
Material
Durable Food-Grade Materials

Reasons to buy

...

Large family-sized capacity

...

Glass viewing window

Reason to avoid

...

Requires countertop space

...

Digital controls need care

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its spacious basket, easy controls and convenient viewing window for everyday cooking.

Why choose this product?

Offers family-sized capacity, multiple presets and convenient monitoring for versatile everyday cooking.

This 12-litre air fryer oven is designed for versatile family cooking and everyday meal preparation. Its large capacity accommodates bigger portions, while the 1800W power supports efficient cooking. Multiple preset menus simplify preparing different dishes, and the digital display provides convenient control. The appliance supports functions such as air frying, baking, roasting, toasting and defrosting. Its oven-style design offers greater flexibility for preparing snacks, meals and family-sized portions at home.

Specifications

Special Feature
9 Preset Cooking Menus
Product Dimensions
30D x 25W x 80H Centimeters
Colour
Silver
Capacity
12 Litre
Material
Durable Metal Construction

Reasons to buy

...

Large 12-litre capacity

...

Multiple cooking functions

Reason to avoid

...

Requires more countertop space

...

Larger appliance footprint

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its spacious capacity, versatile functions and convenience for preparing family-sized meals.

Why choose this product?

Offers oven-style versatility, generous capacity and multiple presets for convenient family cooking.

This Philips air fryer is designed for convenient everyday cooking with reduced oil. Its 6.2-litre capacity provides ample space for preparing family-sized portions, while the touch panel makes operation straightforward. The extra-large design supports versatile meal preparation, from snacks and sides to larger dishes. Its air frying technology helps deliver crisp results with less oil, making it suitable for regular home cooking. The practical design also supports easy operation and everyday kitchen convenience.

Specifications

Special Feature
Touch Panel Controls
Product Dimensions
40.4D x 30.9W x 30.8H Centimeters
Colour
Black
Capacity
6.2 Litre
Material
Food-Grade Durable Materials

Reasons to buy

...

Large 6.2-litre capacity

...

Easy touch controls

Reason to avoid

...

Requires countertop space

...

Limited portability

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its spacious capacity, simple controls and convenient everyday cooking performance.

Why choose this product?

Offers family-sized capacity, convenient controls and practical air frying for everyday home cooking.

This Ninja air fryer is designed for versatile, low-oil cooking and family-sized portions. Its 6.2-litre capacity provides ample space, while Max Crisp technology uses high-temperature airflow for crispier results. The 6-in-1 design supports air frying, roasting, baking, reheating and dehydrating. Variable airflow helps optimise cooking across different modes, while the adjustable crisper plate adds flexibility. Its practical design supports convenient everyday meal preparation with easy-to-use cooking functions.

Specifications

Special Feature
6-in-1 Cooking Functions
Product Dimensions
30.5 × 28 × 36 cm
Colour
Black
Capacity
6.2 Litre
Material
PFOA-Free Non-Stick Surface

Reasons to buy

...

Max Crisp technology

...

Large 6.2L capacity

Reason to avoid

...

Requires countertop space

...

Single-drawer design

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its crisp cooking, spacious capacity and versatile functions for everyday meals.

Why choose this product?

Offers crisp results, versatile cooking functions and generous capacity for convenient family meal preparation.

This air fryer oven offers generous capacity and versatile cooking options for family meal preparation. Its 23-litre interior supports larger portions, while 16 preset programmes simplify cooking different dishes. Digital touch controls make operation convenient, and convection technology helps circulate hot air evenly. The rotisserie function adds further flexibility for roasting. With multiple accessories and a recipe book included, it is suitable for baking, grilling, roasting and air frying at home.

Specifications

Special Feature
16 Preset Cooking Programmes
Product Dimensions
37.5 × 36 × 39 cm
Colour
Black
Capacity
23 Litre
Material
Durable Food-Grade Materials

Reasons to buy

...

Large 23-litre capacity

...

16 preset programmes

Reason to avoid

...

Requires substantial counter space

...

Larger appliance footprint

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its large capacity, versatile programmes and useful accessories for family cooking.

Why choose this product?

Offers generous capacity, versatile cooking modes and rotisserie functionality for convenient family meal preparation.


This 12-litre air fryer oven is designed for versatile everyday cooking and family meal preparation. Its 1800W power supports efficient cooking, while 12 preset programmes simplify preparing different dishes. The oven-style design offers functions such as air frying, grilling, roasting, baking and reheating. With multiple accessories included, it provides flexibility for different recipes and cooking requirements. Its extra-large capacity makes it suitable for preparing snacks, sides and meals at home.

Specifications

Special Feature
12 Preset Cooking Programmes
Product Dimensions
38.5D x 32.5W x 36.5H sm
Colour
Black
Capacity
12 Litre
Material
Durable Metal Construction

Reasons to buy

...

Large 12-litre capacity

...

Multiple preset programmes

Reason to avoid

...

Requires countertop space

...

Larger appliance footprint

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its spacious capacity, versatile cooking options and useful accessories for everyday meals.

Why choose this product?

Offers generous capacity, multiple cooking functions and accessories for flexible family meal preparation.

This dual-zone air fryer is designed for convenient family cooking with flexible meal preparation. Its 7.6-litre capacity provides ample space, while two independent cooking zones allow different foods to be prepared simultaneously. The vertical design helps maximise countertop space, and six cooking functions offer versatility for everyday recipes. With 2470W power, the appliance supports efficient cooking, while its oil-free design helps prepare crisp dishes using little or no added oil.

Specifications

Special Feature
Dual-Zone Cooking Technology
Product Dimensions
38.5 × 28 × 47 cm
Colour
Black
Capacity
7.6 Litre
Material
Durable Food-Grade Materials

Reasons to buy

...

Dual-zone cooking

...

Large family capacity

Reason to avoid

...

Higher power consumption

...

Requires vertical clearance

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its dual-zone design, spacious capacity and ability to cook different foods simultaneously.

Why choose this product?

Offers flexible dual-zone cooking, generous capacity and six functions for convenient family meal preparation.

This Bosch air fryer is designed for convenient everyday cooking and family-sized portions. Its 7.2-litre capacity provides ample space for preparing larger meals, while the XXL design supports versatile cooking needs. The appliance is suitable for preparing a variety of dishes with hot-air circulation, helping achieve crisp results with less oil. Its practical design makes it suitable for regular home use, offering a convenient way to prepare snacks, sides and meals.

Specifications

Special Feature
XXL Cooking Capacity
Product Dimensions
40 × 30 × 35 cm
Colour
Grey and Black
Capacity
7.2 Litre
Material
Durable Food-Grade Materials

Reasons to buy

...

Spacious 7.2-litre capacity

...

XXL cooking design

Reason to avoid

...

Requires countertop space

...

Larger kitchen footprint

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its spacious capacity, convenient operation and consistent cooking results for family meals.

Why choose this product?

Offers generous capacity and practical air frying for convenient everyday family cooking.

Which is the best air fryer for a family?

For families, choose a 6–8 litre air fryer with multiple cooking modes, easy controls, and efficient rapid-air circulation.

What is the best air fryer for a family?

A 6–8 litre air fryer is ideal, offering generous capacity, versatile cooking functions and convenient controls for everyday family meals.

What are the top 3 air fryers in India?

Popular family options include Philips, Ninja and Bosch air fryers, offering spacious capacities, versatile cooking functions and convenient everyday performance.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best air fryer for family:

Capacity: Choose a 6–8 litre model for family-sized portions without cooking in multiple batches.

Cooking functions: Look for air frying, roasting, baking, grilling and reheating modes for greater versatility.

Power: Higher wattage can support faster heating and cooking, particularly for larger portions.

Preset programmes: Multiple presets can simplify cooking by offering convenient settings for common dishes.

Ease of cleaning: Removable, dishwasher-safe baskets and non-stick surfaces can make post-cooking clean-up easier.

Controls: Digital displays and touch controls offer straightforward operation and better control over temperature and cooking time.

Safety: Check for features such as automatic shut-off, overheat protection and cool-touch handles.

Countertop space: Consider the appliance’s dimensions and storage requirements before purchasing for a busy family kitchen.

3 best features of air fryer for family:

ProductWattageController TypeAir Frying Technology
COSORI Air Fryer 5 QT (4.7L)1500WDigital Touch PanelRapid Air Circulation
Instant Vortex Plus 6L1500WTouch Control Panel360° EvenCrisp Technology
KENT Digital Air Fryer 6.5L1600WDigital Touch PanelRapid Heat Circulation
AGARO Regency Air Fryer 12L1800WDigital DisplayRapid Air Circulation
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA231/00Not specifiedTouch PanelRapid Air Technology
Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO 6.2LNot specifiedDigital ControlsMax Crisp Technology
INALSA Aero Smart23 23L1700WDigital Touch ControlConvection Technology
SOLARA 12L Air Fryer Oven1800WDigital ControlsRapid Air Circulation
Ninja Double Stack SL300IN2470WDigital ControlsDual-Zone Air Frying
Bosch Series 6 MAF672B0INNot specifiedDigital ControlsHot-Air Circulation

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesBest air fryer for family: Top picks with spacious capacity and versatile cooking features for convenient everyday meals
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FAQs
A 6–8 litre air fryer is generally suitable for preparing family-sized portions.
A larger model can cook bigger portions in fewer batches, making meal preparation more convenient.
Look for multiple cooking modes, preset programmes, easy controls, and removable parts for simpler cleaning.
Yes, air fryers generally require significantly less oil than traditional deep frying while still producing crisp food.
Consider capacity, cooking functions, wattage, ease of cleaning, controls, safety features and available kitchen space.

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