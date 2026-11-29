When the Air Quality Index (AQI) touches 400, indoor air quality becomes a serious concern, particularly in cities affected by high levels of pollution. Choosing the right air purifier can help reduce exposure to airborne particles such as PM2.5, dust, smoke and pollen. However, not every model is suitable for severe pollution. Look for an air purifier with a True HEPA H13 or H14 filter, a strong Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) and room coverage that matches your space.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price COWAY Air Purifier for Home Up to 1,748ft², HEPA Filter for Smoke, Allergies, Pet Dander, Odor, Air Quality Monitor, Auto&Eco Mode, Timer, Filter Indicator, 3yr Warranty, Mighty AP-1512HH(W), White View Details ₹38,815 CHECK OFFERS Qubo Q1000 Smart Air Purifier for bedroom & living room by Hero|Up to 1000 SqFt|True HEPA H13|Removes 99.99% Dust, Allergens,Smoke & PM2.5| 600 m³/h CADR|5-Stage Filter|App Control|9000Hrs Filter Life View Details ₹21,990 CHECK OFFERS Honeywell Air Purifier for Home, 4-Stage Filtration, Covers 589 sq.ft,H13 HEPA, WiFi App&Voice Control, Filter Life Upto 9000 Hrs, Removes 99.99% PM2.5, AQI LED Display White - Air Touch V5 View Details ₹11,497 CHECK OFFERS Philips AC1711 Air Purifier for Bedroom, Tested at 2000 AQI | 300 m³/h CADR | Covers 380 sqft (3.5 ACH) | HEPA NanoProtect | AeraSense PM2.5 Sensor | Child Lock View Details ₹13,749 CHECK OFFERS Philips AC0950 Smart Air Purifier for Bedroom | Tested at 2000 AQI | Covers 320 sqft (3.5 ACH) | 250 m³/h CADR | 3-Layer HEPA + Active Carbon | Air+ App View Details ₹11,490 CHECK OFFERS View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

Before buying, check the filter replacement cost, availability of genuine filters and energy consumption. An activated carbon layer can also help reduce certain odours and gases. For better results, keep doors and windows closed as much as practical and run the purifier continuously during periods of high pollution.

The Coway Airmega Mighty AP-1512HH(W) air purifier is designed to improve indoor air quality in homes and living spaces. Its multi-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, deodorisation filter and True HEPA filter to capture dust, smoke, pollen and other airborne particles. It also features an air quality monitor that tracks indoor pollution levels and supports automatic operation. With Auto and Eco modes, a timer and filter indicator, this model offers convenient air purification for households looking to manage everyday indoor pollutants.

Specifications Indoor air purification Automatic air quality monitoring Multi-stage filtration Pre-filter, carbon, True HEPA Airborne particle removal Captures 0.3-micron particles Dust and pollen filtration CADR: 246 dust, 240 pollen Improved indoor air quality Auto and Eco modes Reasons to buy True HEPA filtration Automatic air quality monitoring Reason to avoid No smartphone app control Higher fan-speed noise

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Amazon buyer feedback could not be independently verified for this specific listing.

Why choose this product?

Its True HEPA filtration, automatic monitoring and Eco mode support everyday indoor air cleaning.

2. Qubo Q1000 Smart Air Purifier for bedroom & living room by Hero|Up to 1000 SqFt|True HEPA H13|Removes 99.99% Dust, Allergens,Smoke & PM2.5| 600 m³/h CADR|5-Stage Filter|App Control|9000Hrs Filter Life Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Qubo Q1000 Smart Air Purifier is designed to improve indoor air quality in bedrooms and living rooms. Its five-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, PP filter, nano-silver filter, activated carbon layer and True HEPA H13 filter to capture dust, smoke, allergens and fine airborne particles. With app and voice control, it offers convenient operation and monitoring. Its high CADR and extensive room coverage make it suitable for larger indoor spaces, while its long filter life supports everyday air purification.

Specifications Indoor air purification 600 m³/h CADR Multi-stage filtration 5-layer filtration system Airborne particle removal True HEPA H13 filter Dust and pollen filtration Captures dust and pollen Improved indoor air quality App and voice control Reasons to buy High 600 m³/h CADR App and voice control Reason to avoid Maximum noise 57 dB 1-year manufacturer warranty

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Amazon-specific buyer feedback could not be independently verified for this listing.

Why choose this product?

Its H13 filtration, high CADR and app connectivity support air cleaning across larger rooms.

The Honeywell Air Touch V5 air purifier is designed to improve indoor air quality in homes and offices. Its four-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, Nano-Silver anti-bacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon layer to capture dust, smoke, pollen and fine airborne particles. It features Wi-Fi and app connectivity, voice control and an LED air quality display for convenient monitoring. With a coverage area of up to 589 sq. ft. and extended filter life, it supports everyday indoor air purification.

Specifications Indoor air purification CADR: 380 m³/h Multi-stage filtration 4-stage filtration system Airborne particle removal Removes 99.99% PM2.5 Dust and pollen filtration H13 HEPA filter Improved indoor air quality Real-time AQI LED display Reasons to buy Wi-Fi and voice control Extended 9,000-hour filter life Reason to avoid No UV purification feature Filter replacement adds costs

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Rated 3.9 out of 5 from 606 Amazon ratings; individual feedback varies.

Why choose this product?

Its H13 HEPA filtration, 380 m³/h CADR and smart controls support everyday home air purification.

The Philips AC1711 air purifier is designed to improve indoor air quality in bedrooms and medium-sized living spaces. Its three-layer filtration system combines a pre-filter, NanoProtect HEPA filter and activated carbon layer to capture dust, pollen, smoke, allergens and other airborne pollutants. The purifier features a PM2.5 sensor that monitors indoor air quality and adjusts operation automatically. With four speed settings, including Sleep and Turbo modes, it offers convenient air cleaning while maintaining energy-efficient performance for everyday home use.

Specifications Indoor air purification 300 m³/h CADR Multi-stage filtration 3-layer filtration system Airborne particle removal 99.97% at 0.003 microns Dust and pollen filtration HEPA and pre-filter Improved indoor air quality Real-time PM2.5 monitoring Reasons to buy Powerful 300 m³/h CADR Quiet 15 dB operation Reason to avoid No Wi-Fi connectivity No smartphone app control

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its quiet operation, effective filtration and convenient automatic air quality monitoring.

Why choose this product?

Its NanoProtect HEPA filtration, PM2.5 sensor and automatic mode support everyday indoor air cleaning.

The Philips AC0950 Smart Air Purifier is designed to improve indoor air quality in bedrooms and compact living spaces. Its three-layer filtration system combines a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect filter and activated carbon layer to capture dust, pollen, allergens and other airborne particles. A PM2.5 sensor monitors indoor pollution levels, while Auto and Sleep modes support convenient operation. With Wi-Fi connectivity and app control, users can monitor air quality and adjust settings remotely, making it suitable for everyday home air purification.

Specifications Indoor air purification 250 m³/h CADR Multi-stage filtration 3-layer HEPA filtration Airborne particle removal 99.97% at 0.003 microns Dust and pollen filtration HEPA NanoProtect and pre-filter Improved indoor air quality Real-time PM2.5 monitoring Reasons to buy Compact bedroom-friendly design Wi-Fi and app control Reason to avoid Limited room coverage Replacement filter costs

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its quiet operation, compact design, effective filtration and convenient app-based controls.

Why choose this product?

Its HEPA NanoProtect filtration, PM2.5 sensor and smart controls support everyday indoor air cleaning.

The Coway Airmega 250 air purifier is designed to improve indoor air quality in homes and offices. Its multi-stage filtration system combines a washable pre-filter, activated carbon filter and Green True HEPA filter to capture dust, smoke, pollen and other airborne particles. It features real-time air quality monitoring and Smart, Auto, Eco and Sleep modes for convenient operation. With a room coverage of up to 930 sq. ft., it supports everyday air purification in larger indoor spaces.

Specifications Multi-stage filtration Washable pre-filter, carbon, HEPA Airborne particle removal Captures particles down to 0.01 microns Dust and pollen filtration Dust CADR 261 m³/h Improved indoor air quality Real-time air quality monitoring Indoor air purification Covers up to 930 sq. ft. Reasons to buy Large room coverage Real-time pollution monitoring Reason to avoid No Wi-Fi app control Bulky unit design

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Amazon-specific buyer feedback could not be independently verified for this listing.

Why choose this product?

Its Green True HEPA filtration, activated carbon layer and smart modes support everyday home air purification.

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 is designed to improve indoor air quality in homes and living spaces. Its four-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, True HEPA H13 filter and plasma filtration to capture dust, smoke, pollen and other airborne particles. The 360-degree air intake draws air from multiple directions for purification. With a digital PM2.5 display, Auto and Sleep modes, and adjustable fan speeds, it offers convenient air cleaning for everyday indoor use.

Specifications Indoor air purification 355 m³/h CADR Multi-stage filtration 4-stage purification system Airborne particle removal 99.97% down to 0.1 microns Dust and pollen filtration True HEPA H13 filter Improved indoor air quality Real-time PM2.5 display Reasons to buy 360-degree air intake Adjustable 12-speed settings Reason to avoid No Wi-Fi app control Maximum noise 63 dB

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Amazon-specific buyer feedback could not be independently verified for this listing.

Why choose this product?

Its H13 HEPA filtration, 355 m³/h CADR and 360-degree intake support everyday air purification.

The Coway Airmega 350 air purifier is designed for homes and offices, with coverage for large indoor spaces. Its three-in-one filtration system combines a vacuumable pre-filter, Green True HEPA filter and activated carbon layer to capture dust, smoke and other airborne particles. The purifier also monitors indoor air quality and offers Auto, Sleep, Turbo and Eco modes for convenient operation. Its 8,500-hour filter life and broad coverage make it a practical option for everyday indoor air purification and daily use.

Specifications Indoor air purification Suitable for large indoor spaces Multi-stage filtration 3-in-1 custom filter system Airborne particle removal Captures PM1 and PM2.5 Dust and pollen filtration Dust and pollen capture Improved indoor air quality Supports cleaner indoor air Reasons to buy Green True HEPA filtration Extensive 980 sq ft coverage Reason to avoid No smartphone app control Confirm local warranty coverage

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Amazon buyer feedback could not be independently verified.

Why choose this product?

Its 3-in-1 filtration, broad coverage and long stated filter life support everyday air purification.

The Vaayura Storm Smart Air Purifier is designed to support cleaner indoor air in homes and offices. Its four-stage filtration system combines a pre-filter, True HEPA 13 filter, antibacterial filter and activated carbon layer to capture dust, pollen, smoke and other airborne particles. Smart app control and real-time air quality monitoring allow users to check conditions and adjust settings. It also includes an aromatherapy feature for essential oils, making it a versatile option for everyday indoor air purification at home.

Specifications Indoor air purification Covers up to 600–800 sq ft Multi-stage filtration 4-stage filtration system Airborne particle removal Removes 99.97% airborne particles Dust and pollen filtration Captures fine dust and pollen Improved indoor air quality Real-time AQI monitoring Reasons to buy True HEPA 13 filtration App-based AQI monitoring Reason to avoid Coverage claims vary Check filter replacement costs

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Amazon-specific buyer feedback could not be independently verified.

Why choose this product?

Its H13 filtration, app control and aromatherapy feature support convenient indoor air purification.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best air purifier for AQI 400: HEPA filtration: Look for True HEPA H13 or H14 filters to capture fine airborne particles, including PM2.5.

High CADR: Choose a purifier with a strong Clean Air Delivery Rate to clean polluted air faster.

Room coverage: Check whether the purifier's recommended coverage matches your room size.

Filter replacement costs: Compare replacement filter prices, availability and recommended service intervals before buying.

Activated carbon filter: Consider models with carbon filtration to help reduce smoke, unpleasant odours and certain gaseous pollutants.

Continuous operation: Look for energy-efficient models suitable for running for extended periods during severe pollution episodes.

3 best features of air purifiers for AQI 400:

Product Smoke particle filtration Allergen reduction Home and bedroom use Coway Airmega Mighty AP-1512HH(W) Smoke and odour filtration Helps capture pet dander Home and large-room use Qubo Q1000 Smart Air Purifier HEPA smoke particle capture Captures dust and allergens Bedroom and living-room use Honeywell Air Touch V5 H13 HEPA smoke filtration Helps reduce airborne allergens Home and office use Qubo R250 Smart Air Purifier Captures smoke and PM2.5 Helps capture dust allergens Bedroom and compact-room use Philips AC1711 Air Purifier Airborne smoke particle removal Helps capture airborne allergens Bedroom and home use Philips AC0950 Smart Air Purifier Fine particle smoke filtration Helps reduce airborne allergens Bedroom and home use Coway Airmega 250 AP-1720H HEPA smoke particle capture Helps capture dust allergens Home and office use Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 Captures smoke and particulates Helps trap airborne allergens Home and indoor use Coway Airmega 350 AP-1924A Smoke and PM filtration Helps capture dust allergens Home and office use Storm Smart HEPA 13 Air Purifier HEPA 13 smoke filtration Helps capture airborne allergens Home and bedroom use

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