Best Apple and Samsung tablets in 2025 for work, study and entertainment

Tablets from Apple and Samsung continue to dominate the market, offering premium designs, powerful performance, and versatile features. Whether you need a device for work, online classes, or streaming, these brands have reliable options.
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – YellowView Details
₹46,999
Apple iPad Air 11″ with M3 chip: Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space GrayView Details
₹45,999
Apple iPad Pro 13″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 2TB, 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — SilverView Details
₹2.00L
Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space BlackView Details
₹1.20L
Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space GreyView Details
₹74,899
In this list, we explore the best Apple and Samsung tablets of 2025 that deliver on speed, style, and value. With sharp displays, long battery life, and smart accessories, these picks cater to students, professionals, and entertainment lovers alike.
The Apple iPad 10th Gen features a vibrant 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 2360x1640 resolution, perfect for students and multimedia use. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, it delivers smooth performance for everyday apps and creativity. Its dual 12MP cameras support 4K video, and Touch ID integrated into the power button adds security.
The device offers Wi-Fi 6 and optional 5G cellular connectivity, with a slim design weighing around 477g. While customers praise its display and design, some mention mixed feedback on battery life and occasional charging issues.
Sharp, vibrant display ideal for students
Apple ecosystem integration and security
Some report battery and charging inconsistencies
No headphone jack, requires adapters or wireless
Buyers like the Retina display and sleek design, ideal for students. Some find battery life and charging to be inconsistent.
Choose this iPad for its combination of smooth performance, sharp display, and solid Apple ecosystem compatibility.
The iPad Air 11” with the M3 chip brings Apple's powerful intelligence to a slim, portable device with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display. It balances performance and portability for professional and creative users alike, making multitasking efficient.
With Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, and 128GB storage, it is ideal for users who want a responsive, high-quality tablet. Customer feedback highlights the device’s exceptional build and processor power, although the battery life receives varied opinions.
Powerful M3 chip delivers smooth performance
High-quality build and display
Battery life reported inconsistently
Limited storage options
Customers praise the M3 processor and build quality but share mixed feedback on battery life.
Choose the iPad Air for top-tier performance in a lightweight, beautifully crafted design.
This 13-inch iPad Pro features an Ultra Retina XDR display ideal for detailed creative work and media consumption. Featuring the powerhouse M4 chip, it handles intensive apps and multitasking with ease.
With 2TB storage, 12MP cameras, LiDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6E + 5G, it’s built for professionals and creatives seeking versatility and speed. The large display and battery ensure productivity all day, making it a premium investment.
Stunning large display with XDR technology
Powerful M4 chip for pro tasks
Premium price point
Large size may limit portability
Users love its display and performance, ideal for reading and movies. It’s appreciated as a solid investment.
Pick this iPad Pro for unmatched power, an expansive display, and professional-grade features.
Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro balances power and portability with the M4 chip and an Ultra Retina XDR display. Its compact size is perfect for productivity on the go without sacrificing performance. Equipped with 256GB storage, dual 12MP cameras, LiDAR, and Wi-Fi 6E plus 5G cellular with eSIM, it offers versatile connectivity and creative tools ideal for professionals and students alike.
High performance in a compact form
Advanced cameras with LiDAR scanning
Lower storage than larger Pro model
Higher cost for mid-range storage
The iPad Mini offers a compact 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display powered by Apple’s A17 Pro chip, making it a “supercomputer” for users who want portability and power. Its 256GB storage and 5G connectivity let users stay connected anywhere.
Customers value its build quality and size, although there are some reports of early screen damage. It packs creative power in a small footprint, perfect for note-taking, reading, and casual gaming.
Powerful chip in a pocket-sized body
Premium build quality
Some reports of screen damage
Battery life moderate for size
Customers praise its compact size and build but mention mixed screen durability.
Select this Mini for ultimate portability without sacrificing power and screen quality.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ features a large 12.4-inch 90Hz LCD display and 8GB RAM for smooth performance. It comes with an S Pen in-box, great for note-taking and drawing, and has IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
The tablet supports Wi-Fi connectivity, expandable storage, and delivers excellent battery life lasting up to two days. Customers enjoy its display and functional writing capabilities, despite some reports of occasional lag.
Large, vibrant display with 90Hz refresh rate
S Pen included for creative tasks
Some report lag during multitasking
No cellular connectivity
Users love the display and S Pen, but some find lag and slower performance.
Choose it for a big screen, stylus support, and durable water-resistant design.
The Tab A9+ offers an 11-inch display with 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. It supports Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity, making it versatile for mobile users on the go. Users find it offers good sound quality and value but criticize inconsistent screen quality and battery issues. Broken device seals have also been noted. It’s a decent tablet for casual use with some caveats.
Solid audio and connectivity options
Good value for casual use
Screen flickering reported
Battery and charging issues
Mixed feedback for sound and screen, battery backup is problematic for some.
Choose it for budget-friendly connectivity with acceptable sound but expect some limitations.
The Galaxy Tab S9 features an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering stunning visuals for media and productivity. It comes with an S Pen and supports Wi-Fi connectivity.
Its sleek design and good sound quality impress users, though battery life and fingerprint sensor performance receive mixed reviews. Its premium features appeal to users wanting a high-end Samsung tablet experience.
Outstanding AMOLED display with smooth refresh
S Pen for note-taking/drawing included
User complaints on fingerprint sensor
Battery life varies by usage
Buyers praise the display and design, mixed reactions on battery and fingerprint sensor.
Choose it for a stunning AMOLED screen with stylus support and premium design.
The S10 Plus delivers a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It excels in media consumption and multitasking, offering battery life often compared favorably even against iPads.
With the S Pen and premium build, it provides a laptop alternative for many users seeking powerful yet portable computing. Mixed feedback on price reflects its premium positioning.
Large, brilliant AMOLED display
Strong multitasking and battery life
High price point
Not cellular compatible
Users praise battery and display, view it as a solid laptop alternative.
Choose for a premium large display and versatile productivity with long battery life.
The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite features a 10.9-inch TFT LCD display with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It includes S Pen support, suitable for casual users needing moderate performance and productivity on a budget.
Its stylish design and included stylus make it appealing, though the LCD display is less vibrant than AMOLED alternatives. It suits users who want Samsung features without premium costs.
Affordable S Pen tablet option
Good storage and moderate RAM
TFT LCD less vibrant display
Performance not for heavy multitasking
Choose it for affordable Samsung stylus-supported tablet use with moderate performance.
Apple’s iPads excel with powerful chipsets and optimised apps, while Samsung tablets stand out with multitasking features and S Pen support for creative professionals.
Yes, both Apple and Samsung tablets are excellent for learning. They offer online classes, note-taking with stylus support, and long battery backup for uninterrupted study sessions.
Yes, high-end models with keyboard accessories and multitasking capabilities can serve as laptop alternatives for work, study, and creative tasks.
