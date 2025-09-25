Best Apple and Samsung tablets in 2025 for work, study and entertainment

Tablets from Apple and Samsung continue to dominate the market, offering premium designs, powerful performance, and versatile features. Whether you need a device for work, online classes, or streaming, these brands have reliable options.

In this list, we explore the best Apple and Samsung tablets of 2025 that deliver on speed, style, and value. With sharp displays, long battery life, and smart accessories, these picks cater to students, professionals, and entertainment lovers alike.

The Apple iPad 10th Gen features a vibrant 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with 2360x1640 resolution, perfect for students and multimedia use. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, it delivers smooth performance for everyday apps and creativity. Its dual 12MP cameras support 4K video, and Touch ID integrated into the power button adds security.

The device offers Wi-Fi 6 and optional 5G cellular connectivity, with a slim design weighing around 477g. While customers praise its display and design, some mention mixed feedback on battery life and occasional charging issues.

Specifications Display 10.9" Liquid Retina (2360x1640) Processor A14 Bionic chip (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU) Storage 256GB Cameras 12MP front and back, 4K video Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, Touch ID Reason to buy Sharp, vibrant display ideal for students Apple ecosystem integration and security Reason to avoid Some report battery and charging inconsistencies No headphone jack, requires adapters or wireless

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like the Retina display and sleek design, ideal for students. Some find battery life and charging to be inconsistent.

Why choose this product? Choose this iPad for its combination of smooth performance, sharp display, and solid Apple ecosystem compatibility.

The iPad Air 11” with the M3 chip brings Apple's powerful intelligence to a slim, portable device with an 11-inch Liquid Retina display. It balances performance and portability for professional and creative users alike, making multitasking efficient.

With Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, and 128GB storage, it is ideal for users who want a responsive, high-quality tablet. Customer feedback highlights the device’s exceptional build and processor power, although the battery life receives varied opinions.

Specifications Display 11" Liquid Retina Processor Apple M3 chip Storage 128GB Cameras 12MP front and back Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID Reason to buy Powerful M3 chip delivers smooth performance High-quality build and display Reason to avoid Battery life reported inconsistently Limited storage options

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise the M3 processor and build quality but share mixed feedback on battery life.

Why choose this product? Choose the iPad Air for top-tier performance in a lightweight, beautifully crafted design.

This 13-inch iPad Pro features an Ultra Retina XDR display ideal for detailed creative work and media consumption. Featuring the powerhouse M4 chip, it handles intensive apps and multitasking with ease.

With 2TB storage, 12MP cameras, LiDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6E + 5G, it’s built for professionals and creatives seeking versatility and speed. The large display and battery ensure productivity all day, making it a premium investment.

Specifications Display 13" Ultra Retina XDR Processor Apple M4 chip Storage 2TB Cameras 12MP front and back, LiDAR Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, eSIM Reason to buy Stunning large display with XDR technology Powerful M4 chip for pro tasks Reason to avoid Premium price point Large size may limit portability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users love its display and performance, ideal for reading and movies. It’s appreciated as a solid investment.

Why choose this product? Pick this iPad Pro for unmatched power, an expansive display, and professional-grade features.

Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro balances power and portability with the M4 chip and an Ultra Retina XDR display. Its compact size is perfect for productivity on the go without sacrificing performance. Equipped with 256GB storage, dual 12MP cameras, LiDAR, and Wi-Fi 6E plus 5G cellular with eSIM, it offers versatile connectivity and creative tools ideal for professionals and students alike.

Specifications Display 11" Ultra Retina XDR Processor Apple M4 chip Storage 256GB Cameras 12MP front and back, LiDAR Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, eSIM Reason to buy High performance in a compact form Advanced cameras with LiDAR scanning Reason to avoid Lower storage than larger Pro model Higher cost for mid-range storage

The iPad Mini offers a compact 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display powered by Apple’s A17 Pro chip, making it a “supercomputer” for users who want portability and power. Its 256GB storage and 5G connectivity let users stay connected anywhere.

Customers value its build quality and size, although there are some reports of early screen damage. It packs creative power in a small footprint, perfect for note-taking, reading, and casual gaming.

Specifications Display 8.3" Liquid Retina Processor Apple A17 Pro Storage 256GB Cameras 12MP front and back Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E + 5G, Touch ID Reason to buy Powerful chip in a pocket-sized body Premium build quality Reason to avoid Some reports of screen damage Battery life moderate for size

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise its compact size and build but mention mixed screen durability.

Why choose this product? Select this Mini for ultimate portability without sacrificing power and screen quality.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ features a large 12.4-inch 90Hz LCD display and 8GB RAM for smooth performance. It comes with an S Pen in-box, great for note-taking and drawing, and has IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

The tablet supports Wi-Fi connectivity, expandable storage, and delivers excellent battery life lasting up to two days. Customers enjoy its display and functional writing capabilities, despite some reports of occasional lag.

Specifications Display 12.4" 90Hz LCD RAM 8GB Storage 128GB (expandable) Features S Pen, IP68 Water/Dust Resistant Connectivity Wi-Fi Reason to buy Large, vibrant display with 90Hz refresh rate S Pen included for creative tasks Reason to avoid Some report lag during multitasking No cellular connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users love the display and S Pen, but some find lag and slower performance.

Why choose this product? Choose it for a big screen, stylus support, and durable water-resistant design.

The Tab A9+ offers an 11-inch display with 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. It supports Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity, making it versatile for mobile users on the go. Users find it offers good sound quality and value but criticize inconsistent screen quality and battery issues. Broken device seals have also been noted. It’s a decent tablet for casual use with some caveats.

Specifications Display 11" RAM 8GB Storage 128GB (expandable) Connectivity Wi-Fi + 5G Features Good audio quality Reason to buy Solid audio and connectivity options Good value for casual use Reason to avoid Screen flickering reported Battery and charging issues

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Mixed feedback for sound and screen, battery backup is problematic for some.

Why choose this product? Choose it for budget-friendly connectivity with acceptable sound but expect some limitations.

The Galaxy Tab S9 features an 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering stunning visuals for media and productivity. It comes with an S Pen and supports Wi-Fi connectivity.

Its sleek design and good sound quality impress users, though battery life and fingerprint sensor performance receive mixed reviews. Its premium features appeal to users wanting a high-end Samsung tablet experience.

Specifications Display 11" Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz RAM 8GB Storage 128GB (expandable) Features S Pen, Fingerprint Sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi Reason to buy Outstanding AMOLED display with smooth refresh S Pen for note-taking/drawing included Reason to avoid User complaints on fingerprint sensor Battery life varies by usage

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise the display and design, mixed reactions on battery and fingerprint sensor.

Why choose this product? Choose it for a stunning AMOLED screen with stylus support and premium design.

The S10 Plus delivers a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It excels in media consumption and multitasking, offering battery life often compared favorably even against iPads.

With the S Pen and premium build, it provides a laptop alternative for many users seeking powerful yet portable computing. Mixed feedback on price reflects its premium positioning.

Specifications Display 12.4" Dynamic AMOLED 2X RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Features S Pen Connectivity Wi-Fi Reason to buy Large, brilliant AMOLED display Strong multitasking and battery life Reason to avoid High price point Not cellular compatible

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Users praise battery and display, view it as a solid laptop alternative.

Why choose this product? Choose for a premium large display and versatile productivity with long battery life.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite features a 10.9-inch TFT LCD display with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It includes S Pen support, suitable for casual users needing moderate performance and productivity on a budget.

Its stylish design and included stylus make it appealing, though the LCD display is less vibrant than AMOLED alternatives. It suits users who want Samsung features without premium costs.

Specifications Display 10.9" TFT LCD RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Features S Pen Connectivity Wi-Fi Reason to buy Affordable S Pen tablet option Good storage and moderate RAM Reason to avoid TFT LCD less vibrant display Performance not for heavy multitasking

Why choose this product? Choose it for affordable Samsung stylus-supported tablet use with moderate performance.

Reasons to pick the best tablet for you Stunning displays with high refresh rates for smooth visuals.

Strong processors for multitasking, gaming, and productivity.

Wide range of models to fit budgets and preferences.

Support for stylus and keyboards to enhance usability.

Long battery life with fast charging for convenience. Which is better for productivity, Apple or Samsung tablets? Apple’s iPads excel with powerful chipsets and optimised apps, while Samsung tablets stand out with multitasking features and S Pen support for creative professionals.

Are these tablets good for students? Yes, both Apple and Samsung tablets are excellent for learning. They offer online classes, note-taking with stylus support, and long battery backup for uninterrupted study sessions.

Can these tablets replace a laptop? Yes, high-end models with keyboard accessories and multitasking capabilities can serve as laptop alternatives for work, study, and creative tasks.

Top 3 features of best tablets from Apple and Sasmung

Tablets Display RAM Storage Apple iPad 10th Gen 10.9" Liquid Retina 4GB 256GB Apple iPad Air 11" (M3) 11" Liquid Retina 8GB (typ.) 128GB Apple iPad Pro 13" (M4) 13" Ultra Retina XDR 16GB+ 2TB Apple iPad Pro 11" (M4) 11" Ultra Retina XDR 8-16GB 256GB Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro) 8.3" Liquid Retina 6GB 256GB Samsung Tab S9 FE+ 12.4" 90Hz LCD 8GB 128GB Samsung Tab A9+ 11" LCD 8GB 128GB Samsung Tab S9 11" Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz 8GB 128GB Samsung Tab S10 Plus 12.4" Dynamic AMOLED 2X 12GB 256GB Samsung Tab S10 Lite 10.9" TFT LCD 6GB 128GB

