Best chimneys under ₹15,000: Powerful, low-maintenance picks for cleaner and fresher kitchens

A kitchen chimney under ₹15,000 is a smart investment for keeping your cooking space cleaner, fresher and more comfortable. Many models in this price range feature powerful suction, filterless technology, auto-clean functions and intuitive controls, making them suitable for everyday Indian cooking. They effectively remove smoke, grease, odours and airborne particles, helping reduce stains on walls and cabinets while improving indoor air quality and minimising cleaning efforts.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallKAFF 60 cm 1400 m³/hr Curved BLDC Filterless Dry Heat Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney | Powerful Suction | Touch & Gesture Control | Low Noise | 2 Yr Product & 12 Yr Motor Warranty | Black | KEC 60A-DCView Details
₹15,290
Best for large kitchensHindware Smart Appliances | Nadia IN 90 cm Chimney | 1500 CMH |Curved Glass | Filterless | Auto Clean | Touch Control, Motion Sensor | 10 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black)View Details
₹14,829
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₹2,549x 6 months₹15,290
100% SecureFlexible EMI Tenure
Glen Hood RICA 60 Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney | 1500 m³/hr Suction | BLDC Motor | Filterless Thermal Auto Clean | Touch & Gesture Control |1 Year Comprehensive Warranty & 7 Year on Motor| BlackView Details
₹14,499
Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,BlackView Details
Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)View Details
₹12,890
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
While these chimneys deliver excellent value, they may not include advanced smart features or the highest suction capacities available in premium models. Some designs may also need periodic maintenance to ensure consistent performance. Choosing the right size and suction capacity for your kitchen can help you enjoy efficient ventilation, cleaner surroundings and reliable performance without exceeding your budget.
The KAFF 60 cm kitchen chimney is designed to keep your kitchen cleaner with efficient smoke, grease and odour extraction. Featuring a powerful 1400 m³/hr suction capacity, a BLDC motor and filterless dry heat auto-clean technology, it reduces maintenance while delivering reliable performance. Touch and gesture controls enhance convenience, while low-noise operation ensures a comfortable cooking experience. Its sleek black curved glass design complements modern kitchens.
Powerful suction performance
Energy-efficient BLDC motor
Premium price segment
No smart connectivity
Buyers appreciate its powerful suction, quiet performance, elegant design and easy maintenance.
Choose it for efficient ventilation, low maintenance and reliable everyday performance in modern kitchens.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The Hindware Nadia IN 90 cm kitchen chimney is built for efficient ventilation in larger kitchens. Its 1500 CMH suction capacity effectively removes smoke, grease and cooking odours, while the filterless auto-clean system reduces maintenance. Touch controls and a motion sensor offer added convenience during cooking. Finished with curved black glass, it combines modern styling with dependable performance, making it suitable for households that cook frequently.
Powerful 1500 CMH suction
Hands-free motion control
Large installation space
Higher power consumption
Buyers praise its strong suction, premium look and convenient motion sensor controls.
Ideal for large kitchens needing powerful suction, easy maintenance and convenient touch controls.
The Glen Hood RICA 60 kitchen chimney is designed to deliver efficient ventilation with its powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacity. Equipped with a BLDC motor and filterless thermal auto-clean technology, it helps minimise maintenance while ensuring consistent performance. Touch and gesture controls provide added convenience, and the curved black glass finish complements modern kitchens. Its low-noise operation makes everyday cooking more comfortable and hassle-free.
Powerful 1500 m³/hr suction
Energy-saving BLDC motor
Short product warranty
60 cm width only
Buyers appreciate its strong suction, quiet performance and stylish curved glass design.
Great for efficient ventilation, low maintenance and powerful everyday kitchen performance.
The Faber Hood Primus Plus Energy 60 cm kitchen chimney offers powerful ventilation with its 1500 m³/hr suction capacity, making it suitable for everyday Indian cooking. Its auto-clean function and baffle filter help maintain consistent performance, while touch and gesture controls add convenience. Featuring a stylish black finish with mood lighting, it enhances modern kitchens while effectively reducing smoke, grease and cooking odours with minimal effort.
Powerful suction capacity
Convenient gesture controls
Baffle filter cleaning
No filterless design
Buyers appreciate its powerful suction, elegant design and effective smoke extraction.
Ideal for efficient ventilation, stylish kitchens and reliable everyday cooking performance.
The Elica 60 cm kitchen chimney is designed to deliver efficient ventilation with its 1350 m³/hr suction capacity. Its filterless auto-clean technology helps reduce maintenance, while touch and motion sensor controls make operation more convenient. Finished in sleek black, it blends well with modern kitchens and effectively removes smoke, grease and cooking odours. The long motor and comprehensive warranties add peace of mind for everyday use.
Long warranty coverage
Filterless auto-clean system
Lower suction capacity
60 cm width only
Buyers praise its reliable performance, easy controls and low-maintenance filterless design.
Choose it for reliable ventilation, easy maintenance and excellent long-term warranty coverage.
The Livpure Fenix 60 cm kitchen chimney offers efficient ventilation with its 1400 m³/hr suction capacity, helping remove smoke, grease and cooking odours with ease. Its filterless design reduces maintenance, while touch and gesture controls provide convenient operation. The low-noise performance ensures a more comfortable cooking experience, and the sleek black T-shape design complements contemporary kitchens. It is well suited for everyday cooking needs.
Powerful 1400 m³/hr suction
Filterless low maintenance
No auto-clean feature
60 cm width only
Buyers appreciate its quiet operation, strong suction and stylish modern design.
A practical choice for efficient ventilation, quieter operation and hassle-free everyday maintenance.
The Glen Hood Kona 60 cm kitchen chimney is designed to provide reliable ventilation for everyday cooking. With a 1100 m³/hr suction capacity and a durable baffle filter, it effectively removes smoke, grease and cooking odours. Push-button controls make operation simple, while the T-shape black finish complements modern kitchens. Its easy-clean design helps simplify maintenance, making it a practical choice for regular household use.
Easy push controls
Durable baffle filter
Lower suction capacity
Manual filter cleaning
Buyers like its sturdy build, simple controls and reliable everyday performance.
A dependable chimney offering practical ventilation and straightforward operation at an affordable price.
Faber, Elica, Hindware, KAFF and Glen are among the best chimney brands, offering reliable performance, durable designs, efficient suction and after-sales support.
A 2-foot (60 cm) kitchen chimney typically costs between ₹6,000 and ₹20,000, depending on the brand, suction capacity and features.
A 3-foot (90 cm) kitchen chimney typically costs between ₹10,000 and ₹30,000, depending on the brand, suction capacity and features.
Choose the right size: A 60 cm chimney suits standard hobs, while a 90 cm model is ideal for larger cooktops.
Check suction capacity: Opt for 1200–1500 m³/hr for efficient smoke and odour removal.
Select the filter type: Filterless models need less maintenance, while baffle filters suit heavy Indian cooking.
Look for auto-clean technology: It reduces grease build-up and simplifies cleaning.
Consider noise levels: Quieter chimneys provide a more comfortable cooking experience.
Compare warranty and service: Longer motor warranties and reliable after-sales support offer better long-term value.
Match your kitchen layout: Ensure compatibility with your cooking space and installation requirements.
|Best chimneys under ₹15,000
|Voltage
|Number of Speeds
|Light Source
|Hindware Nadia IN 90 cm
|220–240 V
|3 speeds
|LED lamps
|Livpure Fenix 60 cm
|220–240 V
|3 speeds
|LED lamps
|Glen Hood Kona 60 cm
|220–240 V
|2 speeds
|LED lamps
|Elica WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO
|220–240 V
|3 speeds
|LED lamps
|Faber Hood Primus Plus Energy 60
|220–240 V
|3 speeds
|LED lamps
|KAFF KEC 60A-DC
|220–240 V
|3 speeds
|LED lamps
|Glen Hood RICA 60
|220–240 V
|3 speeds
|LED lamps
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