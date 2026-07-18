Best chimneys under ₹15,000: Powerful, low-maintenance picks for cleaner and fresher kitchens

A kitchen chimney under ₹15,000 is a smart investment for keeping your cooking space cleaner, fresher and more comfortable. Many models in this price range feature powerful suction, filterless technology, auto-clean functions and intuitive controls, making them suitable for everyday Indian cooking. They effectively remove smoke, grease, odours and airborne particles, helping reduce stains on walls and cabinets while improving indoor air quality and minimising cleaning efforts.

Our Picks Best overall Best for large kitchens Best budget choice FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall KAFF 60 cm 1400 m³/hr Curved BLDC Filterless Dry Heat Auto Clean Kitchen Chimney | Powerful Suction | Touch & Gesture Control | Low Noise | 2 Yr Product & 12 Yr Motor Warranty | Black | KEC 60A-DC View Details ₹15,290 Check Offers Best for large kitchens Hindware Smart Appliances | Nadia IN 90 cm Chimney | 1500 CMH |Curved Glass | Filterless | Auto Clean | Touch Control, Motion Sensor | 10 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black) View Details ₹14,829 Check Offers Unlock Personalized

EMI Offers ₹2,549 x 6 months ₹15,290 Glen Hood RICA 60 Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney | 1500 m³/hr Suction | BLDC Motor | Filterless Thermal Auto Clean | Touch & Gesture Control |1 Year Comprehensive Warranty & 7 Year on Motor| Black View Details ₹14,499 Check Offers Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black View Details Get Price Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Motor & 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty (WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details ₹12,890 Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

While these chimneys deliver excellent value, they may not include advanced smart features or the highest suction capacities available in premium models. Some designs may also need periodic maintenance to ensure consistent performance. Choosing the right size and suction capacity for your kitchen can help you enjoy efficient ventilation, cleaner surroundings and reliable performance without exceeding your budget.

The KAFF 60 cm kitchen chimney is designed to keep your kitchen cleaner with efficient smoke, grease and odour extraction. Featuring a powerful 1400 m³/hr suction capacity, a BLDC motor and filterless dry heat auto-clean technology, it reduces maintenance while delivering reliable performance. Touch and gesture controls enhance convenience, while low-noise operation ensures a comfortable cooking experience. Its sleek black curved glass design complements modern kitchens.

Specifications Product Dimensions 60 cm chimney width Colour Black Special Feature 1400 m³/hr filterless auto-clean Finish Type Curved glass finish Noise Level Low-noise BLDC motor Reasons to buy Powerful suction performance Energy-efficient BLDC motor Reason to avoid Premium price segment No smart connectivity

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its powerful suction, quiet performance, elegant design and easy maintenance.

Why choose this product? Choose it for efficient ventilation, low maintenance and reliable everyday performance in modern kitchens.

BEST FOR LARGE KITCHENS 2. Hindware Smart Appliances | Nadia IN 90 cm Chimney | 1500 CMH |Curved Glass | Filterless | Auto Clean | Touch Control, Motion Sensor | 10 Yrs Warranty on Motor & 2 Yrs on Product (Black) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Hindware Nadia IN 90 cm kitchen chimney is built for efficient ventilation in larger kitchens. Its 1500 CMH suction capacity effectively removes smoke, grease and cooking odours, while the filterless auto-clean system reduces maintenance. Touch controls and a motion sensor offer added convenience during cooking. Finished with curved black glass, it combines modern styling with dependable performance, making it suitable for households that cook frequently.

Specifications Product Dimensions 90 cm chimney width Colour Black Special Feature 1500 CMH filterless auto-clean Finish Type Curved glass finish Noise Level Low-noise performance Reasons to buy Powerful 1500 CMH suction Hands-free motion control Reason to avoid Large installation space Higher power consumption

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its strong suction, premium look and convenient motion sensor controls.

Why choose this product? Ideal for large kitchens needing powerful suction, easy maintenance and convenient touch controls.

The Glen Hood RICA 60 kitchen chimney is designed to deliver efficient ventilation with its powerful 1500 m³/hr suction capacity. Equipped with a BLDC motor and filterless thermal auto-clean technology, it helps minimise maintenance while ensuring consistent performance. Touch and gesture controls provide added convenience, and the curved black glass finish complements modern kitchens. Its low-noise operation makes everyday cooking more comfortable and hassle-free.





Specifications Product Dimensions 60 cm chimney width Colour Black Special Feature 1500 m³/hr auto-clean Finish Type Curved glass finish Noise Level Low-noise BLDC operation Reasons to buy Powerful 1500 m³/hr suction Energy-saving BLDC motor Reason to avoid Short product warranty 60 cm width only

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its strong suction, quiet performance and stylish curved glass design.

Why choose this product? Great for efficient ventilation, low maintenance and powerful everyday kitchen performance.

The Faber Hood Primus Plus Energy 60 cm kitchen chimney offers powerful ventilation with its 1500 m³/hr suction capacity, making it suitable for everyday Indian cooking. Its auto-clean function and baffle filter help maintain consistent performance, while touch and gesture controls add convenience. Featuring a stylish black finish with mood lighting, it enhances modern kitchens while effectively reducing smoke, grease and cooking odours with minimal effort.

Specifications Product Dimensions 60 cm chimney width Colour Black Special Feature 1500 m³/hr auto-clean Finish Type Black premium finish Noise Level Low-noise operation Reasons to buy Powerful suction capacity Convenient gesture controls Reason to avoid Baffle filter cleaning No filterless design

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its powerful suction, elegant design and effective smoke extraction.

Why choose this product? Ideal for efficient ventilation, stylish kitchens and reliable everyday cooking performance.

The Elica 60 cm kitchen chimney is designed to deliver efficient ventilation with its 1350 m³/hr suction capacity. Its filterless auto-clean technology helps reduce maintenance, while touch and motion sensor controls make operation more convenient. Finished in sleek black, it blends well with modern kitchens and effectively removes smoke, grease and cooking odours. The long motor and comprehensive warranties add peace of mind for everyday use.

Specifications Product Dimensions 60 cm chimney width Colour Black Special Feature 1350 m³/hr filterless auto-clean Finish Type Black glass finish Noise Level Low-noise operation Reasons to buy Long warranty coverage Filterless auto-clean system Reason to avoid Lower suction capacity 60 cm width only

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its reliable performance, easy controls and low-maintenance filterless design.

Why choose this product? Choose it for reliable ventilation, easy maintenance and excellent long-term warranty coverage.

The Livpure Fenix 60 cm kitchen chimney offers efficient ventilation with its 1400 m³/hr suction capacity, helping remove smoke, grease and cooking odours with ease. Its filterless design reduces maintenance, while touch and gesture controls provide convenient operation. The low-noise performance ensures a more comfortable cooking experience, and the sleek black T-shape design complements contemporary kitchens. It is well suited for everyday cooking needs.

Specifications Product Dimensions 60 cm chimney width Colour Black Special Feature 1400 m³/hr filterless design Finish Type T-shape black finish Noise Level Low-noise operation Reasons to buy Powerful 1400 m³/hr suction Filterless low maintenance Reason to avoid No auto-clean feature 60 cm width only

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its quiet operation, strong suction and stylish modern design.

Why choose this product? A practical choice for efficient ventilation, quieter operation and hassle-free everyday maintenance.

The Glen Hood Kona 60 cm kitchen chimney is designed to provide reliable ventilation for everyday cooking. With a 1100 m³/hr suction capacity and a durable baffle filter, it effectively removes smoke, grease and cooking odours. Push-button controls make operation simple, while the T-shape black finish complements modern kitchens. Its easy-clean design helps simplify maintenance, making it a practical choice for regular household use.

Specifications Product Dimensions 60 cm chimney width Colour Black Special Feature 1100 m³/hr baffle filter Finish Type T-shape black finish Noise Level Moderate noise operation Reasons to buy Easy push controls Durable baffle filter Reason to avoid Lower suction capacity Manual filter cleaning

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers like its sturdy build, simple controls and reliable everyday performance.

Why choose this product? A dependable chimney offering practical ventilation and straightforward operation at an affordable price.

Which brand is best for chimneys? Faber, Elica, Hindware, KAFF and Glen are among the best chimney brands, offering reliable performance, durable designs, efficient suction and after-sales support.

What is the cost of 2 foot chimney? A 2-foot (60 cm) kitchen chimney typically costs between ₹6,000 and ₹20,000, depending on the brand, suction capacity and features.

What is the price of 3 foot chimney? A 3-foot (90 cm) kitchen chimney typically costs between ₹10,000 and ₹30,000, depending on the brand, suction capacity and features.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing chimneys under ₹ 15000 Choose the right size: A 60 cm chimney suits standard hobs, while a 90 cm model is ideal for larger cooktops.

Check suction capacity: Opt for 1200–1500 m³/hr for efficient smoke and odour removal.

Select the filter type: Filterless models need less maintenance, while baffle filters suit heavy Indian cooking.

Look for auto-clean technology: It reduces grease build-up and simplifies cleaning.

Consider noise levels: Quieter chimneys provide a more comfortable cooking experience.

Compare warranty and service: Longer motor warranties and reliable after-sales support offer better long-term value.

Match your kitchen layout: Ensure compatibility with your cooking space and installation requirements.

3 best features of chimney under ₹ 15,000

Best chimneys under ₹ 15,000 Voltage Number of Speeds Light Source Hindware Nadia IN 90 cm 220–240 V 3 speeds LED lamps Livpure Fenix 60 cm 220–240 V 3 speeds LED lamps Glen Hood Kona 60 cm 220–240 V 2 speeds LED lamps Elica WDFL 606 HAC LTW MS NERO 220–240 V 3 speeds LED lamps Faber Hood Primus Plus Energy 60 220–240 V 3 speeds LED lamps KAFF KEC 60A-DC 220–240 V 3 speeds LED lamps Glen Hood RICA 60 220–240 V 3 speeds LED lamps

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