Best convertible 6-in-1 ACs in India that offer powerful cooling and low electricity bills: Picks from LG, Carrier, more

Indian summers can be long and harsh. With temperatures soaring above 50-degrees Celsius, having a reliable air conditioner that cools efficiently is no longer a luxury but a necessity. That is where convertible 6-in-1 ACs step in. Convertible 6-in-1 ACs not only let users adjust the temperature of their ACs, but they also let them adjust their cooling capacities. Users can customize their ACs to run at six different capacities based on various factors such as size of the room, usage patterns and weather conditions. This not only helps in cooling a room effectively but it also helps users save up on the electricity bill with the ACs running on maximum capacity during the peak heat hours only. These convertible 6-in-1 ACs combine features such as inverter technology with intelligent sensors and filters to deliver effective cooling while maintaining cost efficiency.
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Whether you live in a small apartment or a spacious bungalow, a convertible 6-in-1 AC can easily adapt to all your cooling needs effortlessly. So, if you are planning to upgrade your home with a smarter cooling solution, here we have compiled a list of the best convertible 6-in-1 ACs that you can buy in India.
This 1 ton Split convertible 6-in-1 AC by LG is suitable for small sized rooms measuring up to 110 sq ft. They offer a four-way air swing feature and can cool a room even if the temperature outside soars to 55 degree Celsius. This AC comes with ocean black protection, which protects this appliance from rust and damage from salt, smoke, and pollutants, and HD filters. Users can set the AC to cool at six different capacities, which includes a VIRAAT mode that runs the AC at 114% of its capacity for maximum cooling.
- Low noise level
- Quality
- Energy efficiency
- Performance
Buyers like its silent operations and power-saving features. However, the cooling performance has received mixed feedback.
You should choose this product for low noise operations and energy efficiency.
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This 1 ton convertible 6-in-1 AC by Carrier features flexicool inverter compressor for efficient cooling and a smart energy display. It comes with two filters -- an HD filter and a PM 2.5 filter, which ensure that the air circulating in a room is free from any pollutants. Additionally, this AC comes with a hydro blue coating that protects this appliance from damages. Lastly, this AC comes with a refrigerant leakage detector and an auto cleanser for added safety and comfort.
- Cooling
- Quality
- Installation
- Noise level
Buyers say that this AC cools a room quickly and is easy to install. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews.
Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and smart features.
This 1.5 ton convertible 6-in-1 AC by Godrej is ideal for cooling rooms up to 150 sq ft in size. It comes with a bunch of smart features for a more efficient cooling experience. For instance, the auto restart feature ensures that the AC automatically resumes operation with previous settings after a power cut. It also has a sleep mode, which auto-adjusts temperature to maintain a comfortable temperature throughout the night.
- Cooling
- Quality
- Noise level
Buyers appreciate its cooling performance. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews.
Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance.
This 1.5 ton convertible 6-in-1 AC by Carrier is suitable for medium-sized rooms measuring between 111 sq ft and 150 sq ft in size. This air conditioner can cool a space even when the temperature rises to 52-degrees Celsius. It comes with several smart features such as an insta cool feature for faster cooling, a hydro blue coating for protecting the AC against damages, and a refrigerant leakage detector feature. In addition to this, this AC also includes an HD filter and a PM 2.5 filter that strips the air circulating in a room of all pollutants, making it safer to breathe.
- Cooling
- Quality
- Noise level
Buyers appreciate its cooling performance. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews.
Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance.
This 1.5 ton convertible 6-in-1 AC by LG is suitable for medium sized rooms measuring 111 sq ft to 150 sq ft in size and it can cool spaces even when the temperature outside soars to 55-degrees Celsius. It uses a four-way swing technology to maintain airflow. Additionally, this AC gets a VIRAAT mode that runs the AC at 116% capacity for maximum cool. It also gets an HD filter with an ADC sensor for maximum safety.
- Cooling efficiency
- Quality
- Noise levels
- Installation
Buyers find this AC to be of good quality. They also appreciate its low-noise performance. However, there have been mixed installation experiences.
Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling capacity and low-noise performance.
|NAME
|CAPACITY
|ENERGY EFFICIENCY
|SPECIAL FEATURES
|LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC
|1 Tons
|4 Star
|DUAL Inverter Technology, VIRAAT Mode, HD filter
|Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC
|1 Tons
|3 Star
|HD and PM 2.5 filters, inverter technology
|GODREJ 1.5 Ton 3 Star Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Insta Cool & Flexicool Split Air Conditioner
|1.5 Tons
|3 Star
|Auto adjust, sleep mode
|Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC
|1.5 Tons
|3 Star
|HD and PM 2.5 filters, leakage detector
|LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC
|1.5 Tons
|5 Star
|HD filter, VIRAAT Mode
Top desert air coolers for homes that need steady cooling this season
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FAQs
Which are the popular brands for buying a convertible 6-in-1 AC in India?
Popular brands in this category include LG, Carrier and Godrej.
Do all AC brands offer convertible 6-in-1 ACs in India?
No, not all AC brands offer convertible 6-in-1 ACs in India. Some also offer 3-in-1 and 5-in-1 ACs.
What are factors to consider while buying a convertible 6-in-1 AC?
Factors to consider include the size of the room, type of installation space available and cooling requirements.
Do all convertible 6-in-1 AC come with PM 2.5 sensors?
No, not all convertible 6-in-1 ACs come with a PM 2.5 filter.
Do all convertible 6-in-1 ACs come with inverter technology?
Yes, most all convertible 6-in-1 ACs come with inverter technology.