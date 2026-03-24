Best convertible 6-in-1 ACs in India that offer powerful cooling and low electricity bills: Picks from LG, Carrier, more

Indian summers can be long and harsh. With temperatures soaring above 50-degrees Celsius, having a reliable air conditioner that cools efficiently is no longer a luxury but a necessity. That is where convertible 6-in-1 ACs step in. Convertible 6-in-1 ACs not only let users adjust the temperature of their ACs, but they also let them adjust their cooling capacities. Users can customize their ACs to run at six different capacities based on various factors such as size of the room, usage patterns and weather conditions. This not only helps in cooling a room effectively but it also helps users save up on the electricity bill with the ACs running on maximum capacity during the peak heat hours only. These convertible 6-in-1 ACs combine features such as inverter technology with intelligent sensors and filters to deliver effective cooling while maintaining cost efficiency.

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Whether you live in a small apartment or a spacious bungalow, a convertible 6-in-1 AC can easily adapt to all your cooling needs effortlessly. So, if you are planning to upgrade your home with a smarter cooling solution, here we have compiled a list of the best convertible 6-in-1 ACs that you can buy in India.

This 1 ton Split convertible 6-in-1 AC by LG is suitable for small sized rooms measuring up to 110 sq ft. They offer a four-way air swing feature and can cool a room even if the temperature outside soars to 55 degree Celsius. This AC comes with ocean black protection, which protects this appliance from rust and damage from salt, smoke, and pollutants, and HD filters. Users can set the AC to cool at six different capacities, which includes a VIRAAT mode that runs the AC at 114% of its capacity for maximum cooling.

Specifications Capacity 1 ton Energy rating 4 Star Noise level 21db Temperature Up to 55-degrees Celsius Special features DUAL Inverter Technology, VIRAAT Mode, HD filter Reason to buy - Low noise level - Quality - Energy efficiency Reason to avoid - Performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like its silent operations and power-saving features. However, the cooling performance has received mixed feedback.

Why should you choose this product? You should choose this product for low noise operations and energy efficiency.

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This 1 ton convertible 6-in-1 AC by Carrier features flexicool inverter compressor for efficient cooling and a smart energy display. It comes with two filters -- an HD filter and a PM 2.5 filter, which ensure that the air circulating in a room is free from any pollutants. Additionally, this AC comes with a hydro blue coating that protects this appliance from damages. Lastly, this AC comes with a refrigerant leakage detector and an auto cleanser for added safety and comfort.

Specifications Capacity 1 ton Energy rating 3 Star Noise level 32db Temperature Up to 52-degrees Celsius Special features HD and PM 2.5 filters, inverter technology Reason to buy - Cooling - Quality - Installation Reason to avoid - Noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers say that this AC cools a room quickly and is easy to install. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance and smart features.

This 1.5 ton convertible 6-in-1 AC by Godrej is ideal for cooling rooms up to 150 sq ft in size. It comes with a bunch of smart features for a more efficient cooling experience. For instance, the auto restart feature ensures that the AC automatically resumes operation with previous settings after a power cut. It also has a sleep mode, which auto-adjusts temperature to maintain a comfortable temperature throughout the night.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Energy rating 3 Star Noise level 48db Temperature Up to 52-degrees Celsius Special features Auto adjust, sleep mode Reason to buy - Cooling - Quality Reason to avoid - Noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its cooling performance. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance.

This 1.5 ton convertible 6-in-1 AC by Carrier is suitable for medium-sized rooms measuring between 111 sq ft and 150 sq ft in size. This air conditioner can cool a space even when the temperature rises to 52-degrees Celsius. It comes with several smart features such as an insta cool feature for faster cooling, a hydro blue coating for protecting the AC against damages, and a refrigerant leakage detector feature. In addition to this, this AC also includes an HD filter and a PM 2.5 filter that strips the air circulating in a room of all pollutants, making it safer to breathe.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Energy rating 3 Star Noise level 48db Temperature Up to 52-degrees Celsius Special features HD and PM 2.5 filters, leakage detector Reason to buy - Cooling - Quality Reason to avoid - Noise level

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its cooling performance. However, its noise levels have received mixed reviews.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling performance.

This 1.5 ton convertible 6-in-1 AC by LG is suitable for medium sized rooms measuring 111 sq ft to 150 sq ft in size and it can cool spaces even when the temperature outside soars to 55-degrees Celsius. It uses a four-way swing technology to maintain airflow. Additionally, this AC gets a VIRAAT mode that runs the AC at 116% capacity for maximum cool. It also gets an HD filter with an ADC sensor for maximum safety.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 ton Energy rating 5 Star Noise level 31db Temperature Up to 55-degrees Celsius Special features HD filter, VIRAAT Mode Reason to buy - Cooling efficiency - Quality - Noise levels Reason to avoid - Installation

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this AC to be of good quality. They also appreciate its low-noise performance. However, there have been mixed installation experiences.

Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this AC for its cooling capacity and low-noise performance.

Top 3 features of best convertible 6-in-1 ACs for Indian homes

NAME CAPACITY ENERGY EFFICIENCY SPECIAL FEATURES LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1 Tons 4 Star DUAL Inverter Technology, VIRAAT Mode, HD filter Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1 Tons 3 Star HD and PM 2.5 filters, inverter technology GODREJ 1.5 Ton 3 Star Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Insta Cool & Flexicool Split Air Conditioner 1.5 Tons 3 Star Auto adjust, sleep mode Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Flexicool Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 3 Star HD and PM 2.5 filters, leakage detector LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons 5 Star HD filter, VIRAAT Mode

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