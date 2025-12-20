Best deals on 750 Watt mixer grinders on Amazon today with multi-purpose jars: Top 10 picks

You might be lacking efficiency in your kitchen if you are not using a powerful mixer grinder for quick food preparation. With 750 Watt motor capacity, these mixer grinders handle a wide range of tasks, from grinding spices to making smoothies, chutneys, and batters. Multi-purpose jars add versatility, allowing you to use one appliance for wet and dry grinding, blending, and even juicing.

Amazon offers a variety of options from trusted brands, making it easier to find the perfect fit for your cooking needs. Today’s deals on 750 Watt mixer grinders bring some of the most popular models at attractive prices, helping you save without compromising on quality. With features like durable stainless-steel jars, safety locks, and efficient motor performance, these mixer grinders promise convenience and long-lasting use. Explore our top 10 picks to find a reliable kitchen companion for daily cooking tasks.

The Preethi Diamond 750W mixer grinder is perfect for daily kitchen tasks, including grinding, blending, and liquidising. With three stainless-steel jars and a flexi lid, it adapts to different quantities, making cooking efficient and hassle-free. Its powerful motor ensures quick processing, saving time and effort.

Ideal for families, it supports chutneys, smoothies, and batter preparation. Available at ₹3,299 with 65% discount, it also comes with a 2-year warranty and lifelong free service.

Specifications Capacity 1.5L, 0.5L, 0.4L Power 750W Control Type Knob Safety Feature Overload protector & safety lock Material Stainless Steel Jars & Blades

The Prestige Iris 750W mixer grinder is designed for efficient grinding, blending, and juicing at home. It comes with four jars, including a 1.5L wet jar, 1L dry jar, 1.5L juicer jar, and 300ml chutney jar, making it ideal for small to medium families.

The Prestige Iris 750W mixer grinder is designed for efficient grinding, blending, and juicing at home. It comes with four jars, including a 1.5L wet jar, 1L dry jar, 1.5L juicer jar, and 300ml chutney jar, making it ideal for small to medium families.

Its powerful motor and super-efficient stainless-steel blades handle tough ingredients quickly. Ergonomic handles and safety features ensure ease of use. Available at ₹2,999 with 53% discount, it includes a 2-year warranty.

Specifications Capacity 1.5L, 1L, 1.5L, 300ml Power 750W Speeds 3 Material Stainless Steel Blades, Plastic Body Safety Feature Motor varnish protection & ergonomic handles

The Butterfly Smart 750W mixer grinder is perfect for home kitchens, offering efficient grinding, blending, and juicing. It comes with four jars: three stainless steel and one juicer jar, suitable for wet and dry grinding, chutneys, and beverages. Its heavy-duty motor, ABS body, and safety features ensure durable, hassle-free use.

With 3-speed control, LED power indicator, and anti-skid base, it boosts kitchen efficiency. Available at ₹2,999 with 41% discount and a 2-year warranty.

Specifications Capacity 1.5L Power 750W Speeds 3 Jar Material Stainless Steel & PC Juicer Jar Special Feature Anti-Skid, Auto Shut Off, LED Power Indicator

The Havells Unity 750W mixer grinder is a versatile all-in-one appliance for home kitchens. With four jars for grinding, juicing, blending, and mixing, it handles both wet and dry tasks efficiently. Its heavy-duty motor with ACS cooling ensures consistent performance, while compact design saves counter space.

Stainless steel blades, 3-speed control, and overload safety make cooking effortless. Ideal for daily use, it comes with a 2-year warranty and 40% discount at ₹5,999.

Specifications Capacity 1.75L Power 750W Speeds 3 + Pulse Jar Type Mixer, Grinder, Juicer, Chopper Special Feature Overload Protection, ACS Cooling Technology

The Wonderchef Vista 750W mixer grinder is perfect for everyday kitchen tasks. With four versatile jars for wet grinding, dry grinding, chutneys, and juicing, it handles tough ingredients with ease. Its heavy-duty stainless steel blades, 3-speed control with pulse, and overload protection ensure efficient, safe operation.

Compact and stylish with ABS body, it simplifies cooking while saving time. Ideal for small to medium households, it comes at ₹2,799 with 57% discount and 2-year warranty.

Specifications Capacity 1.5L Power 750W Speeds 3 + Pulse Jar Type Wet, Dry, Chutney, Juicer Special Feature Overload Protection, Anti-Skid Feet

The Philips HL7707/01 3-in-1 mixer grinder combines a mixer, juicer, and food processor in one compact unit. Powered by a 750W motor with Gear Drive technology, it handles tough grinding, chopping, slicing, and kneading efficiently. Four stainless steel jars, including a 2.2L ChefPro jar, ensure versatility for daily cooking.

Ideal for medium to large households, it offers leak-proof jars, multiple attachments, and 2-year product plus 5-year motor warranty, now at ₹7,699 with 36% discount.

Specifications Power 750W Capacity 2.2L (ChefPro Jar) Speeds 3 + Pulse Jar Material Stainless Steel Special Feature Gear Drive, Multipurpose Attachments

The Preethi Boltz Mixer Grinder is a powerful 1000W kitchen companion designed for fast and efficient grinding. Equipped with three stainless steel jars and one blender jar, it handles smoothies, purees, and tough ingredients effortlessly.

Its SIGMA W2 motor and 3D Air Cooling technology ensure superior performance and longer motor life. Ideal for busy kitchens, it features adjustable speed, overload protection, and auto shut-off. Available at ₹4,999 with 63% savings.

Specifications Power 1000W Jar Capacity 1.5L Jars 3 Stainless Steel + 1 Blender Special Features Overload & Overheat Protection, Auto Shut-Off Blade Material Stainless Steel

The Sujata Supermix Mixer Grinder is a heavy-duty 900W appliance designed for nonstop kitchen performance. Equipped with three versatile jars, including a 1.75L blender, 1L grinder, and 0.5L chutney jar, it handles shakes, masalas, and purees efficiently.

Its double ball bearing motor runs up to 22,000 RPM for 90 minutes nonstop, ensuring fast, consistent results. Ideal for households seeking durable, high-speed grinding. Available at ₹5,710 with up to 28% savings.

Specifications Power 900W RPM 22,000 Jars 1.75L Blender, 1L Grinder, 0.5L Chutney Continuous Run Time 90 Minutes Blade Material Stainless Steel

9. Longway Super Dlx 750 Watt Juicer Mixer Grinder

The Longway Super Dlx Mixer Grinder features a 750W high-speed motor for quick grinding, blending, and juicing. With four versatile jars and three-speed control, it handles masalas, chutneys, and juices efficiently.

Its rust-proof ABS body ensures durability, while safety lock and auto shut-off provide secure operation. Ideal for households seeking a compact, reliable, and energy-efficient kitchen appliance. Available at ₹1,499 with up to 62% discount.

Specifications Power 750W RPM 22,000 Jars 1.2L, 3 Additional Jars Speed Settings 3 Body Material ABS Plastic

The Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder combines power and precision for effortless grinding, blending, and juicing. Its high-performance 1000W motor and stainless-steel blades handle wet, dry, and chutney tasks efficiently.

Four versatile jars with ergonomic handles and a blunt PoundingBlade ensure authentic texture and consistent results. Safety features include overload protection, lid locks, and stable suction feet. Ideal for households seeking durable, hands-free, and high-speed performance.

Specifications Power 1000W Jar Capacity 1.4L RPM 22,000 approx. Body Material ABS Plastic Safety Features Overload Protection, Suction Feet, Lid Lock

