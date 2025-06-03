Best energy efficient refrigerator June 2025: Top 10 picks to keep your food fresh and your bills low

A fridge is more than just a place to store your groceries; it’s a hardworking appliance that runs all day, every day. So, choosing one that uses less energy can make a big difference to your bills and the planet. Luckily, modern energy-efficient refrigerators do this without skimping on performance or style.
Brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and Godrej have been pushing the limits with smart, eco-friendly designs. Whether you want a sleek fridge for a small kitchen or a large model for a busy household, there’s an option that keeps your food fresh while saving power.
The LG 185 L 5 Star refrigerator is designed for modern, small families and couples seeking both efficiency and style. Its Smart Inverter Compressor ensures low energy consumption and quiet operation, while the direct-cool system keeps food fresh for longer. The refrigerator offers flexible storage with a spacious 185L capacity and a base stand drawer for extra convenience.
Advanced freshness technology and a sleek design make it a standout choice for compact kitchens. The 5-star BEE rating guarantees significant energy savings, and the 10-year compressor warranty adds peace of mind. The freezer-on-top configuration and fast ice-making feature further enhance its appeal.
Excellent energy efficiency and quiet operation
Advanced freshness technology and fast ice-making
Limited capacity for larger families
Direct-cool requires manual defrosting
LG 185 L, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201APZU.BPZZEBN, Shiny Steel, Base stand with drawer & Fast Ice Making)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the refrigerator’s design, storage, and energy-saving features, though some report cooling issues and increased noise over time.
Why choose this product?
A good-looking, spacious fridge with energy-efficient modes and easy installation, though long-term cooling and noise may vary by unit.
Samsung’s 183L 5 Star refrigerator combines style with efficiency, featuring a digital inverter compressor for low noise and energy savings. The direct-cool system is ideal for small families, offering reliable cooling and a spacious interior. Unique features include a base stand drawer, anti-bacterial gasket, and stabilizer-free operation.
The Himalayan Poppy Blue design adds a modern touch to any kitchen. With a 20-year compressor warranty and 5-star BEE rating, this model stands out for its durability and cost-effectiveness. The refrigerator is easy to clean and offers up to 15 days of fresh food storage.
20-year compressor warranty and stabilizer-free operation
Stylish design and easy-to-clean interior
Manual defrost required
Limited freezer space
Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the fridge’s energy efficiency, quiet operation, and floral design, though some report slow cooling and limited space for larger households.
Why choose this product?
A stylish, silent Samsung refrigerator with good energy efficiency and value, ideal for small families, though space and cooling speed may vary.
The Samsung 256L convertible refrigerator is designed for versatility, featuring frost-free technology and a digital inverter compressor for efficient operation. The convertible modes allow flexible storage, making it suitable for small to medium families. The external temperature control and digital display add convenience.
Despite a 3-star BEE rating, the digital inverter ensures long-term energy savings and quiet performance. The frost-free system eliminates the need for manual defrosting, and the durable design ensures long-lasting freshness. The 20-year compressor warranty provides added assurance.
Convertible modes for flexible storage
Frost-free and digital inverter technology
Lower energy efficiency (3-star)
Bulkier than single-door models
Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL, Luxe Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the refrigerator’s fast cooling, sturdy build, and spacious design, finding it great value and ideal for small families.
Why choose this product?
A reliable and stylish fridge with quick cooling, toughened glass shelves, and ample space—perfect for households of 2–3 members.
Godrej’s 180L 5 Star refrigerator is an economical choice for small families, offering turbo cooling technology for faster ice-making and bottle cooling. The direct-cool system and thick insulation ensure efficient cooling and energy savings. The base drawer provides extra storage for non-refrigerated items.
The refrigerator features a stylish design, toughened glass shelves, and a low starting voltage for reliable operation. The 10-year compressor warranty and 5-star BEE rating make it a reliable and cost-effective option for compact kitchens.
Turbo cooling for faster ice and bottle cooling
Thick insulation and low starting voltage
Manual defrost required
Fixed speed compressor may be noisier
Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator With Base Drawer (RD EDGENEO 207E TDF MP BL, Maple Blue)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers value the fridge’s appearance, energy efficiency, and storage, though opinions differ on cooling, noise levels, and overall build quality.
Why choose this product?
An energy-efficient fridge with good looks and ample space, suitable for daily use—though performance and build quality may vary by experience.
Whirlpool’s 184L 5 Star refrigerator features an Intellisense Inverter Compressor for energy efficiency and quiet operation. The direct-cool system is ideal for small families, offering reliable cooling and a spacious interior. The refrigerator includes a base stand drawer, large vegetable crisper, and jumbo bottle storage.
The low starting voltage and 25-year compressor reliability (VDE certified) ensure durability. The 5-star BEE rating guarantees significant energy savings, and the 12-hour cooling retention adds convenience during power outages.
Intellisense inverter for quiet and efficient operation
12-hour cooling retention and large storage
Manual defrost required
Freezer capacity is relatively small
Whirlpool 184 L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Intellisense Inverter Compressor (205 WDE ROY 5S Inv SAPPHIRE SPRING-Z)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the fridge’s design and colour, finding it good value, though reviews on cooling, storage, and noise levels are mixed.
Why choose this product?
A visually appealing fridge with quick cooling and compact size—ideal for small families, though some may find noise and storage limiting.
The Samsung 215L 5 Star refrigerator offers a modern design and efficient cooling for small to medium families. The digital inverter compressor ensures low noise and energy savings, while the direct-cool system keeps food fresh. The base stand drawer and large vegetable crisper provide extra storage.
The 5-star BEE rating and 20-year compressor warranty make it a reliable and cost-effective choice. The refrigerator is stabilizer-free and features a stylish Paradise Bloom Blue finish.
Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the fridge’s look, storage, and value, though experiences with cooling, noise, and water leakage vary across users.
Why choose this product?
A good-looking, spacious refrigerator with decent performance, suitable for daily use—though side heating, noise, and water leakage may concern some buyers.
Whirlpool’s 236L 5 Star refrigerator stands out with its frost-free technology and inverter compressor for efficient, hassle-free operation. The single-door design offers ample storage for medium families, with spill-proof shelves and a large vegetable box. The 6th sense Intellifrost technology ensures automatic defrosting.
The 5-star BEE rating and 10-year compressor warranty guarantee energy savings and reliability. The refrigerator also features up to 12 hours of milk preservation and a magic chiller for added convenience.
Frost-free and inverter technology for convenience
Large storage and spill-proof shelves
Bulkier and heavier than smaller models
Higher price point
Whirlpool 236 L 5 Star Frost Free Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (Auto Defrost, 5 Star Rated, 260 IMPRO PLUS ROY 5S INV BLUE BREEZE-Z)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the fridge’s quality, energy efficiency, and storage, but note mixed cooling performance, water leakage, and disappointment with the actual colour.
Why choose this product?
An energy-saving, spacious fridge offering strong performance and value, though colour mismatch and occasional leakage may affect satisfaction for some users.
Samsung’s 653L 5 Star refrigerator is a premium, AI-enabled side-by-side model for large families. The convertible 5-in-1 modes allow flexible storage, while the digital inverter compressor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation. The frost-free system and smart features, including Wi-Fi and the SmartThings app, add convenience.
The refrigerator offers ample storage, durable shelves, and a fingerprint-resistant finish. The 20-year compressor warranty and 5-star BEE rating make it a reliable, high-end choice for modern kitchens.
Samsung 653 L, 5 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8115B1HL, Black Doi, Black Matte)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the fridge’s efficient cooling, large storage, and elegant design, though some are disappointed by the absence of an ice box.
Why choose this product?
A stylish, energy-efficient refrigerator with Twin Cooling Plus and ample space—ideal for freshness and value, but lacks a built-in ice box.
This Godrej 180L 5 Star refrigerator is nearly identical to model 4, offering turbo cooling technology for faster ice and bottle cooling. The direct-cool system and thick insulation ensure efficient cooling and energy savings. The refrigerator is suitable for small families and features a stylish Maple Wine finish.
The low starting voltage and 10-year compressor warranty make it a reliable and cost-effective choice. The toughened glass shelves and large vegetable tray add to its practicality.
Turbo cooling for faster ice and bottle cooling
Thick insulation and low starting voltage
Manual defrost required
Fixed speed compressor may be noisier
Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGENEO 207E THF MP WN, Maple Wine)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the fridge’s stylish look, quick cooling, and low power use, though opinions on build quality are mixed.
Why choose this product?
A sleek and energy-efficient refrigerator with fast cooling and good value, though build durability may vary across units.
The Voltas Beko 183L 5 Star refrigerator is an economical, stylish choice for small families. The direct-cool system and quick freeze feature ensure efficient cooling and convenience. The refrigerator includes a fresh box with crisper humidity control, spill-proof shelves, and a chiller zone for added freshness.
The 5-star BEE rating and 10-year compressor warranty guarantee energy savings and reliability. The refrigerator is easy to use and maintain, with a modern design and practical storage options.
Quick freeze and fresh box technology
Spill-proof shelves and chiller zone
Manual defrost required
Limited freezer space
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 183 L 5 Star Single Door Direct Cool Refrigerator with Quick Frezze (RDC215A / W0BBRTM0000GO, Bonita Blue, Fresh Box Technology)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like the fridge’s build, design, and suitability for small families, though some raise concerns about cooling and the door mechanism.
Why choose this product?
A compact, well-designed fridge offering good value and build quality—ideal for small households, though door operation and cooling may not suit all.
Energy-efficient refrigerators use advanced technology like inverter compressors, which consume less electricity. This reduces your monthly energy bills significantly while maintaining optimal cooling, making them a cost-effective choice over time.
Yes, they often cost more initially due to better technology and materials. However, the long-term savings on electricity bills usually outweigh the higher purchase price, making them a smart investment for the future.
Prioritise features like inverter compressors, good insulation, adjustable thermostats, and eco-friendly refrigerants. These elements help improve efficiency, reduce energy use, and keep your food fresh longer.
|Energy efficient refrigerators
|Capacity
|BEE Star Rating
|Annual Energy Consumption (kWh)
|LG 185 L, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Direct-Cool Single Door (GL-D201APZU.BPZZEBN)
|185L
|5 Star
|131
|Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door (RR20D2825HV/NL)
|183L
|5 Star
|130
|Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter Frost Free (RT30C3733BX/HL)
|256L
|3 Star
|231
|Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling, Direct Cool Single Door (RD EDGENEO 207E TDF MP BL)
|180L
|5 Star
|131
|Whirlpool 184 L 5 Star, Intellisense Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door (205 WDE ROY 5S Inv SAPPHIRE SPRING-Z)
|184L
|5 Star
|Not specified
|Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door (RR23D2H359U/HL)
|215L
|5 Star
|133
|Whirlpool 236 L 5 Star Frost Free Inverter, Single Door (260 IMPRO PLUS ROY 5S INV BLUE BREEZE-Z)
|236L
|5 Star
|Not specified
|Samsung 653 L, 5 Star, Frost Free, Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI (RS76CG8115B1HL)
|653L
|5 Star
|Not specified
|Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling, Direct Cool Single Door (RD EDGENEO 207E THF MP WN)
|180L
|5 Star
|131
|Voltas Beko 183 L 5 Star, Direct Cool Single Door (RDC215A / W0BBRTM0000GO)
|183L
|5 Star
|125
Similar articles for you
Best 4 star refrigerators in 2025: Top 10 single door fridges with energy saving mode and low-noise daily use design
Best bottom mounted refrigerators in 2025 for easy access, space-saving, and keeping food fresh longer: Top 6 fridges
Best 3 star double door refrigerator with advanced cooling: Top 10 picks for every home to keep food and fruits fresh
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What is an energy-efficient refrigerator?
An energy-efficient refrigerator uses less electricity while keeping your food fresh, helping reduce your energy bills and environmental impact.
How do I know if a fridge is energy-efficient?
Check the energy star rating or label; higher stars mean better efficiency and lower power consumption.
Do energy-efficient fridges cost more to buy?
They may have a higher upfront cost but save money on electricity in the long run.
Can energy-efficient refrigerators maintain food freshness?
Yes, they use advanced cooling technology to keep food fresh without wasting energy.
Which brands make the best energy-efficient refrigerators?
Brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and Godrej are known for reliable, energy-saving fridge models.