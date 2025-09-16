Best inkjet printers in September 2025 with high-quality printing and savings: Top printers for home and office use

When it comes to reliable printing, inkjet printers remain a popular choice for homes, offices, and even creative professionals. Known for their sharp text output and vibrant photo quality, today’s inkjet printers go beyond basic printing. They now come equipped with smart features like wireless connectivity, mobile app integration, duplex printing, and energy efficiency.
The market offers a wide range of options catering to different needs for students looking for budget-friendly printing, a small business needing high-volume efficiency, or a designer who values rich colours and precision. With advancements in ink-saving technology and refillable tanks, many of these printers also help cut down on long-term costs, making them an economical yet powerful investment.
To help you find the right fit, we’ve rounded up the 10 best inkjet printers in September 2025 that combine high-quality printing with cost savings.
Buying a printer is more than checking boxes on features—it’s about how it fits into your daily life. The Canon PIXMA MG3070S makes printing, scanning, and copying feel effortless while keeping costs in check. For families, students, or professionals who occasionally need crisp documents or quality color prints, this model provides reliable performance without weighing down your budget. Its Wi-Fi connectivity means no more fussing with cables, and auto power-on saves energy over time. As part of the best inkjet printers in September 2025, this is one of those devices that quietly supports your work and home needs without asking for much in return.
Affordable entry-level option with essential functions
Low energy consumption in standby and manual-off modes
Slower printing speeds compared to office-focused models
Higher per-page cost for frequent printing needs
Buyers like the ease of use but report mixed print quality, WiFi issues, fast ink depletion, and inconsistent long-term reliability.
You should choose this product because it balances affordability, essential functions, and energy savings for practical everyday printing.
The Canon Pixma TS207 is built for people who value simplicity—no fuss, just straightforward printing at a cost that makes sense. As one of the best inkjet printers in September 2025 for budget buyers, it’s perfect for households or students who occasionally need crisp documents or colour prints without investing in a bulky multifunction device.
Its borderless printing capability makes it especially useful for photo projects, while auto power-on helps cut down unnecessary energy usage, making it both practical and efficient.
Affordable entry-level printer for light usage
Borderless printing adds value for photos and projects
No scanning or copying functions
Higher per-page printing costs for frequent users
Buyers appreciate easy mobile printing and clear quality but complain about WiFi issues, fast ink drain, high costs, and mixed reliability.
You should choose this product because it delivers reliable, sharp prints at an affordable price with energy-saving convenience.
The Canon Pixma TS307a is designed for people who want the freedom of wireless printing without stretching their budget. As part of the best inkjet printers in September 2025, it’s an excellent fit for households, students, and small work setups that need occasional yet reliable prints. With Wi-Fi and app-based printing, you can easily send documents or photos straight from your phone, cutting down on the hassle of cables. Auto power-on and low standby consumption make it energy-efficient, while borderless printing adds a creative edge. It’s not just a printer—it’s a practical tool that quietly adapts to your everyday needs.
Wireless printing support for phones and laptops
Energy-saving auto power-on and low standby wattage
No scanning or copying features
Higher per-page cost for colour-heavy prints
Buyers value easy mobile printing, clear quality, and wireless use, but criticize ink drain, connectivity issues, costs, and mixed performance.
You should choose this product because it offers affordable wireless printing, low energy use, and reliable results for home needs.
The MY PRINT L8050 isn’t your average home printer—it’s built for those who want professional-grade photo prints and PVC card printing from the comfort of their desk. Positioned among the best inkjet printers in September 2025, this model caters to photographers, creators, and small businesses who need precise, long-lasting color output. The 6-color ink tank system delivers richer tones and sharper details, making it ideal for portfolios, event photos, or ID cards. Despite its professional capabilities, it’s simple to use with Wi-Fi and USB connectivity, while its refillable tanks help keep printing costs sustainable. For anyone serious about photos or specialized printing, this is a top printer that adds real value beyond basic documents.
Professional-quality photo and PVC card printing at home
Refillable ink tanks for cost-efficient long-term use
Slower print speed compared to regular office printers
Higher upfront cost than entry-level inkjets
Buyers praise high-quality, fast prints and versatile functionality, seeing good value, though cable connectivity receives mixed feedback.
You should choose this product because it delivers professional-quality photos and PVC printing at home with efficient long-term ink use.
The SEZNIK MiniX-Blue is perfect for anyone who needs quick, portable printing on the go. As one of the best inkjet printers in September 2025, it redefines convenience with its inkless thermal technology, eliminating messy cartridges and reducing long-term costs.
Lightweight and pocket-sized, it fits seamlessly into daily life for students, travellers, or small business owners needing labels, receipts, or quick notes. It’s a top printer for efficiency and portability, turning everyday printing tasks into hassle-free experiences.
Completely ink-free, low-maintenance printing
Ultra-portable and lightweight for on-the-go use
Monochrome output only, not suitable for colour prints
Limited page size and professional document use
Buyers praise this thermal printer for clear prints, portability, easy app use, and ink savings, valuing it for school projects and notes.
You should choose this product because it offers portable, ink-free printing that is quick, affordable, and easy to carry anywhere.
The SONIC INDUSTRIES TIJ Thermal Handheld Mini Printer Pro is built for people who need reliable, on-the-go printing for labels, barcodes, or logos. Ranked among the best inkjet printers in September 2025 for portable applications, it combines thermal inkjet precision with wireless convenience, making it perfect for small businesses, warehouses, or retail setups. Its lightweight design and long-lasting battery mean you can print continuously without being tethered to a desk. Easy-to-use touch controls save time, while multi-surface compatibility ensures versatility. For anyone needing quick, professional prints outside an office, this top printer adds real efficiency to daily operations.
Portable and lightweight for mobile printing tasks
Multi-surface printing supports versatile applications
Monochrome only, not suitable for colour prints
Premium pricing compared to small home printers
Buyers have mixed reviews for this inkjet printer. A few loved this product, while a few complained about its performance.
You should choose this product because it delivers portable, professional-quality printing for labels and logos anywhere with ease.
Yes, inkjet printers are excellent for home use because they deliver sharp text and high-quality photo prints at affordable prices. They’re compact, easy to set up, and versatile enough to handle school assignments, office documents, and family photos. Modern inkjet models also support wireless printing, making them convenient for multiple devices. If you print occasionally but value quality, an inkjet printer is a practical choice. For heavy printing needs, look for refillable ink tank models to save costs.
Inkjet printers spray liquid ink directly onto paper, producing vibrant colours and detailed images, making them ideal for photos and graphics. They’re generally smaller and more affordable upfront. Laser printers, on the other hand, use toner and heat to fuse text or images onto paper, offering faster speeds and higher durability for bulk printing. While laser printers are better for large offices, inkjets excel in colour quality and versatility, especially for home, creative, or small business needs.
Traditional inkjet printers can be costly over time due to frequent cartridge replacements. However, newer ink tank or cartridge-free models significantly reduce expenses by offering thousands of pages per refill. These printers deliver the same high-quality output while keeping per-page costs low, making them budget-friendly for regular use. If you print often, choosing an ink tank inkjet ensures long-term savings. Occasional users may not notice big cost differences but still benefit from affordability and top-notch quality.
Up to 40% off on best-selling printers with high-speed printing and easy setup: Top 10 picks from HP, Canon and others
Wireless printers under ₹10000 for effortless printing at home and office: Top 7 picks from Canon, HP and others
These home printers starting at ₹3999 offer high-quality output: Top 7 picks from HP, Canon and other top brands
Top 10 compact size printers of 2025 from HP, Canon, Epson, and Brother for small desks and home offices
Printers for small offices in 2025: 10 efficient, cost-effective and feature-rich options for everyday business need
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Can inkjet printers handle bulk printing?
Standard inkjets are best for moderate use. For heavy daily printing, consider ink tank inkjets or a laser printer for speed and durability.
Do inkjet printers support wireless printing?
Yes, most modern inkjets support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and mobile app printing, making them convenient for multiple users and smart device connectivity.
How long does ink last in an inkjet printer?
This depends on usage. Traditional cartridges may last a few hundred pages, while ink tank printers can deliver thousands of prints per refill.
Can inkjet printers print on different paper types?
Yes, they can handle a range of paper sizes and finishes, including photo paper, labels, and card stock, depending on the model.