Best kitchen chimney under ₹5000: Top 6 models from Ruwa, Amplesta and more

Here are the best chimneys under 5000 that offer great performance, efficient suction, and value for money, perfect for smoke-free cooking on a budget!

Amit Rahi
Published1 Jul 2025, 05:54 PM IST
Breathe easy with the best chimneys under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5000 for a smoke-free kitchen
Breathe easy with the best chimneys under ₹5000 for a smoke-free kitchen

Finding a reliable kitchen chimney on a tight budget can be a challenge, but it's not impossible. With the right features and performance, even budget-friendly chimneys under 5000 can keep your kitchen smoke-free and fresh. Whether you’re a daily cook or use the kitchen occasionally, a good chimney makes all the difference.

Our Picks

In this article, we’ve rounded up the best chimneys under 5000 that combine efficiency, durability, and value. From compact designs for small kitchens to models with decent suction power, these picks prove you don’t have to spend a fortune for cleaner, healthier cooking. Let’s explore your options!

The Ruwa Kitchen Chimney Citrine model is designed to efficiently remove smoke, odors, and grease from your kitchen environment, making cooking more comfortable and healthier. Its compact and sleek design fits well in small to medium kitchens, and it offers easy wall-mounted installation, making it a practical choice for budget-conscious buyers.

This chimney features simple push-button controls that allow easy operation and maintenance. Although it is basic in terms of advanced features, it provides reliable suction power suitable for everyday cooking needs, ensuring your kitchen remains fresh and smoke-free without breaking the bank.

Specifications

Suction Power
Moderate
Installation
Wall-mounted
Controls
Push button
Filter Type
Baffle filter
Warranty
1 year

Reason to buy

Easy to install and operate

Affordable price point

Reason to avoid

Limited suction power for heavy cooking

Basic filter requiring frequent cleaning

Click here to buy

Ruwa 60cm 1100m3/hr Kitchen Chimney Model Citrine with installation Kit (Features Push Controls, Baffle Filter, 3watts led Lights)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its strong suction, quiet operation, and easy installation. Some mention concerns about material quality affecting long-term durability.

Why choose this product?

Delivers good performance, low noise, and easy setup at an affordable price—great value for budget-conscious buyers.

This Ruwa kitchen chimney is tailored for Indian cooking styles, offering effective smoke and odor suction with a compact design that fits seamlessly into most kitchens. It comes with a baffle filter that efficiently traps grease and other particles, ensuring a cleaner kitchen environment. The push-button control makes it simple to use.

The chimney provides moderate suction capacity, making it ideal for light to medium cooking activities. Its sturdy build and easy maintenance make it a reliable choice for those looking for a budget-friendly yet efficient kitchen chimney solution.

Specifications

Suction Capacity
Around 800 m³/hr
Filter
Baffle filter
Control Type
Push button
Installation
Wall-mounted
Warranty
1 year

Reason to buy

Efficient smoke removal for light to medium cooking

Durable build quality

Reason to avoid

No advanced features like auto-clean

Noise level can be slightly high

Click here to buy

Ruwa Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney 60cm 800m3/hr Model: Garnet (Features Push Controls, Baffle Filter, 3watts led Lights) with Installation Kit | 5 Year Warranty on Motor

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers love its performance, value for money, and hassle-free installation—making it a popular budget-friendly choice.

Why choose this product?

Offers great suction, easy setup, and affordability—perfect for small kitchens and first-time buyers.

The Amplesta EcoFlow kitchen chimney stands out for its energy-efficient motor that balances power consumption and suction performance. It is designed to provide comprehensive smoke removal while being gentle on your electricity bills. This chimney is well-suited for moderate cooking environments where energy efficiency is a priority.

With a baffle filter and push-button controls, the EcoFlow model ensures ease of use and maintenance. The comprehensive 1-year warranty adds peace of mind, making it a dependable choice for budget-conscious users who want a blend of efficiency and durability.

Specifications

Suction Power
Energy-efficient motor
Filter
Baffle filter
Controls
Push button
Installation
Wall-mounted
Warranty
Comprehensive 1 year

Reason to buy

Energy efficient motor reduces electricity consumption

Good warranty coverage

Reason to avoid

Filter maintenance can be frequent

Limited suction for heavy frying

Click here to buy

Amplesta EcoFlow 60 cm 1150 m3/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney with Elegant Look, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Efficient Dual LED Lamps, 1 Year comprehensive, 5 Years Warranty on Motor (AKHP 60 BK)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the stylish black finish and value for money, though some report motor issues affecting performance.

Why choose this product?

Attractive design and decent quality at a low price—suitable for light use and modern kitchen aesthetics.

The Ardnib wall-mounted kitchen chimney offers a reliable solution for smoke and odor extraction in small kitchens. Its straightforward design and push-button controls make it user-friendly and easy to maintain. The chimney is designed to fit most kitchen spaces without requiring complex installation.

With moderate suction power and a baffle filter, this model efficiently captures grease and smoke during everyday cooking. Backed by a 1-year warranty, it provides good value for money, especially for users looking for a budget-friendly chimney with basic but effective functionality.

Specifications

Suction Capacity
Moderate
Filter
Baffle filter
Control
Push button
Installation
Wall-mounted
Warranty
1 year

Reason to buy

Affordable and easy to maintain

Good customer support

Reason to avoid

Basic design without advanced features

May not handle heavy smoke efficiently

Click here to buy

Ardnib 60 cm 1050 m³/hr Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney (SUPREME BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black), 5 Years Motor Warranty | Proudly Made in India

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Many praise the chimney for its good quality, timely delivery, and strong performance, but some report poor quality and delayed installation service.

Why choose this product?

Offers excellent value with good finishing and reliable use for most buyers, though service and consistency may vary.

GreenSmoke kitchen chimney is designed to deliver strong suction power within an affordable price range, making it suitable for budget kitchens. Its robust construction ensures durability, while the baffle filter effectively traps grease and smoke, keeping your kitchen environment clean and odor-free.

The chimney operates with push-button controls for simple use and is wall-mounted for space-saving convenience. Though it may produce slightly higher noise levels, it compensates with efficient performance and reliable smoke extraction, making it a practical choice for everyday cooking needs.

Specifications

Suction Power
Strong for budget chimney
Filter
Baffle filter
Controls
Push button
Installation
Wall-mounted
Warranty
1 year

Reason to buy

Effective smoke and odor removal

Robust construction

Reason to avoid

Slightly noisier operation

Filter cleaning required often

Click here to buy

GreenSmoke 60 cm 1250 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (Suction Power Chimney, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black, 12 Years Warranty)

Why choose this product?

This chimney offers a powerful 1200 m³/hr suction capacity, ensuring efficient smoke and odor removal. Its filterless design and auto-clean feature minimize maintenance.

This Ardnib kitchen chimney model is designed to provide efficient smoke extraction for small kitchens at an affordable price. It features a wall-mounted design with push-button controls for straightforward operation, making it a convenient option for users seeking simplicity and functionality.

Equipped with a baffle filter, it effectively captures grease and smoke, though it lacks advanced features like auto-clean. The chimney is best suited for light to moderate cooking and comes with a 1-year warranty, ensuring reliability without a hefty investment.

Specifications

Suction Capacity
Moderate
Filter
Baffle filter
Control Type
Push button
Installation
Wall-mounted
Warranty
1 year

Reason to buy

Easy to install and operate

Good value for money

Reason to avoid

No auto-clean feature

Not ideal for heavy cooking smoke

Click here to buy

Ardnib 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney (BEETA BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black), 7 Years Motor Warranty | Proudly Made in India

Why choose this product?

This chimney offers efficient ventilation with its 6-inch diameter and 4-foot length, ensuring clean air in your kitchen. Its flexible aluminum design allows for easy installation, adapting to various setups.

Factors to consdier when buying a chimney under 5000

  • Suction Power: Choose a chimney with sufficient suction capacity to handle your cooking style and kitchen size.
  • Size and Design: Ensure it fits well in your kitchen layout and matches your cooking space.
  • Filter Type: Look for mesh or baffle filters that are easy to clean and maintain.
  • Build Quality: Opt for sturdy materials like stainless steel for longer durability.
  • Noise Level: Quieter chimneys offer a more comfortable cooking experience.

What features can I expect in a chimney under 5000?

Chimneys under 5000 typically offer basic features like decent suction power, mesh filters, and compact design. They may lack auto-clean or touch controls but are suitable for small kitchens and light to moderate cooking. They provide essential smoke and odor removal at an affordable price.

Are budget chimneys reliable for daily Indian cooking?

Yes, budget chimneys can handle daily Indian cooking if you choose one with good suction power and easy-to-clean filters. While they may not match premium models, many perform well for regular frying and tadka, especially in small to medium kitchens with limited smoke and oil output.

How do I maintain a low-cost chimney for long-lasting use?

To maintain a chimney under 5000, clean the filters regularly—ideally every 2–3 weeks. Avoid excessive oil buildup and wipe the exterior often. Check for unusual noise or reduced suction. Regular maintenance ensures consistent performance and extends the chimney’s lifespan, even with basic or manual models.

Top 3 features of best chimney under 5000

Chimney under 5000Suction PowerFilter TypeWarranty
Kitchen Chimney Citrine ModelModerateBaffle filter1 year
Kitchen Chimney Model B085P1Y2SWAround 800 m³/hrBaffle filter1 year
Amplesta EcoFlow Kitchen ChimneyEnergy-efficient motorBaffle filter1 year
Ardnib Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney (B0F87KJ1CP)ModerateBaffle filter1 year
GreenSmoke Kitchen ChimneyStrong for budgetBaffle filter1 year
Ardnib Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney (B0F87S8J61)ModerateBaffle filter1 year

FAQs

Can I get a good quality chimney under ₹5000?

Yes, several brands offer basic yet reliable chimneys under ₹5000, ideal for small kitchens and light to moderate cooking.

Which type of filter is best in this price range?

Mesh filters are most common under ₹5000. They work well but require regular cleaning for optimal performance.

Are these chimneys suitable for heavy frying or tadka?

They can handle occasional frying, but for heavy cooking, a higher-end chimney with better suction is recommended.

Do chimneys under ₹5000 come with auto-clean features?

Most chimneys in this range do not offer auto-clean. You’ll need to clean the filters manually.

How often should I clean a chimney in this price range?

Clean the filters every 2–3 weeks, especially if you cook frequently with oil or spices.

