Best LED multimedia projectors that could replace your home theatres: Portable, built-in streaming apps and more

LED projectors have quickly become the go-to choice for those wanting vivid visuals, portability, and ease of use. Unlike traditional bulky models, these portable projectors deliver bright, colourful images with high colour accuracy, making them ideal for movies, gaming, and presentations.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Portronics Beem 520 Smart LED Projector with Built-in Stand, Supports 1080p, 2200 Lumens, Ceiling Mountable, Bluetooth & Wi-Fi, Auto Keystone, 720p HD Native, 3W Speaker, Adjustable Height & AngleView Details
₹6,499
Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black)View Details
₹9,999
ZYNC T6 Android10 Smart Wi-Fi BT Projector, Portable 4KUltra Full HD LED Projector, Built-in Streaming Netflix, Prime , Hotstar, 1GB Ram,16ROM ,7000 lm,1Speaker, 1920*1080P,Support AV,HDMI,USB(Sliver)View Details
₹6,999
Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)View Details
₹6,599
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 63, Smart LED Projector, 5000 Lumens, 150 Inch Screen Size, 200° Tilt Mechanism, Auto Keystone Adaptation, Android, Built-in Speaker, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, WiFi, 1080p, MiracastView Details
₹8,999
From compact mini projectors that fit in your bag to feature-packed models with built-in streaming apps and speakers, there’s a perfect option for every need. These LED projectors combine convenience and quality, making them the best alternative to traditional home theatres.
In this guide, we’ll explore some of the Best LED multimedia projectors that blend portability, performance, and smart features for a seamless viewing experience.
The best LED multimedia projectors aren’t just about sharp visuals or wireless connectivity, they’re about how effortlessly they fit into your daily life. The Portronics Beem 520 does just that.
From late-night binge sessions to office presentations, this compact projector handles it all. Its built-in stand saves you the hassle of extra setup, while auto keystone correction lets you project without fiddling with angles.
Easy wireless streaming from smartphones and laptops
Auto keystone correction ensures aligned visuals every time
Native resolution is limited to 720p
Audio output may need external speakers for larger rooms
Portronics Beem 520 Smart LED Projector with Built-in Stand, Supports 1080p, 2200 Lumens, Ceiling Mountable, Bluetooth & Wi-Fi, Auto Keystone, 720p HD Native, 3W Speaker, Adjustable Height & Angle
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the projector value for money with clear visuals and easy setup, but sound, brightness, and fan noise divide opinions.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers effortless setup, great brightness, and wireless freedom at a budget-friendly price.
If you're looking for the best LED multimedia projectors that simplify your setup and let you stream your favourite shows right away, the Portronics Beem 470 hits the mark. With built-in apps like Netflix and Prime Video, this projector for home eliminates the need for external streaming devices.
Its 4500 lumens brightness keeps visuals crisp even in bright rooms, and the rotating design helps you get the right angle without shifting the entire projector.
Built-in OTT apps reduce the need for extra streaming devices
270° rotatable design makes setup flexible and hassle-free
Manual focus might need readjustment if the projector is moved
No native 4K support for ultra-high-definition content
Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the projector delivers clear visuals, easy setup, and good value, but opinions on sound, brightness, and fan noise vary.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it streams directly, adjusts effortlessly, and delivers bright Full HD visuals without extra gear.
The ZYNC T6 stands out among the best LED multimedia projectors for those who want an all-in-one entertainment system on a budget. With its built-in Android OS, it lets you stream directly from Netflix, Prime Video, or Hotstar without plugging in any external device.
It supports 4K playback and gives you smooth connectivity with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. If you're looking for reliable mini projectors with flexible use at home or on the go, this model is worth a look.
Direct streaming with built-in Android and Google Play Store
Lightweight and easy to carry between rooms or outdoors
Limited RAM may slow down heavy app usage
Average built-in speaker for larger spaces
ZYNC T6 Android10 Smart Wi-Fi BT Projector, Portable 4KUltra Full HD LED Projector, Built-in Streaming Netflix, Prime , Hotstar, 1GB Ram,16ROM ,7000 lm,1Speaker, 1920*1080P,Support AV,HDMI,USB(Sliver)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the projector’s clear picture, screen size, and brightness, but share mixed views on sound quality and overall functionality.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it’s compact, affordable, and ready to stream right out of the box.
Turn any room into your personal cinema with the Portronics Beem 440. This compact smart projector features a 720p HD resolution and 2000 lumens brightness for sharp visuals, even in moderately lit settings.
Powered by Android 11, it gives you direct access to Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and YouTube, no extra devices needed. Its 180° rotatable design and wireless screen mirroring make it ideal for binge nights or quick presentations.
Built-in OTT platforms – no need for Fire Stick or laptop
Compact design with 180° rotation and auto keystone
Not Full HD, so better suited for casual viewing
Speaker output may need external audio for larger spaces
Portronics Beem 440 Smart LED Projector with 720p HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 2000 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 3 Watts Speaker (White)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the projector clear and easy to use, but opinions are mixed on sound, brightness, functionality, and fan noise.
Why choose this product?
Go for it if you want an easy, wireless entertainment setup with preloaded streaming apps and a budget-friendly price tag.
Transform your space into a cinema with the Zebronics Pixaplay 63. This smart LED projector offers a bright 5000-lumen output, native 1080p Full HD resolution, and an ultra-wide screen projection of up to 150 inches.
With built-in speakers, Android OS, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.4, enjoy wireless streaming from Netflix, YouTube, and more. Plus, its 200° tilt mechanism and auto keystone ensure optimal viewing angles without fuss.
Crisp Full HD visuals with high brightness
OTT-ready with built-in Android and Miracast/iOS screen casting
Auto keystone only for vertical correction
Speaker may not be loud enough for large rooms
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 63, Smart LED Projector, 5000 Lumens, 150 Inch Screen Size, 200° Tilt Mechanism, Auto Keystone Adaptation, Android, Built-in Speaker, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, WiFi, 1080p, Miracast
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the projector offers sharp visuals and works in lit rooms, but sound and overall quality receive mixed opinions.
Why choose this product?
Ideal for movie buffs and casual streamers alike, the Pixaplay 63 delivers a rich visual experience on a big screen, without the big price tag.
The Portronics BEEM 200 Plus brings big-screen entertainment to your home or office without hassle. Its multiple connectivity options and screen mirroring from Android and iOS devices let you easily share movies, presentations, or games.
The built-in 4W speakers offer clear sound, making it one of the best LED multimedia projectors for casual viewing or professional use. Portable and simple to set up, it fits perfectly as a reliable mini projector for your home or on-the-go needs.
Easy device mirroring from phones
Multiple input ports for versatile use
Lower brightness for very bright rooms
Not full 1080p resolution
Portronics BEEM 200 Plus Multimedia LED Projector with WiFi 200 Lumens Android/iOS Mirroring with 4W Inbuilt Speakers
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the projector’s screen size for its price but report issues with brightness and picture clarity.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers simple, portable big-screen viewing with flexible connectivity options at an affordable price.
The ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 67 offers a cinema-like experience at home with a huge 150-inch screen and sharp 1080p resolution plus 4K support. Auto-focus and keystone features make setup quick and hassle-free, while built-in speakers keep sound clear for movies or gaming. This versatile, portable projector fits perfectly in any home setup, making it one of the best LED multimedia projectors for users who want big-screen entertainment with easy connectivity.
Very bright display suitable for various lighting conditions
Easy setup with autofocus and keystone correction
Average customer ratings suggest some quality consistency issues
Larger size may affect portability compared to mini projectors
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 67, Smart LED Projector, 8000 Lumens, 4K Support, 150 Inches Screen Size, Auto [ Focus | Keystone ], BT v5.2, HDMI, USB, RJ45, WiFi, 1080p Native, APP Support, BT Remote, Miracast
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the projector’s clear picture, brightness, sound, and features like auto focus, but some report HDMI signal problems.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers bright, sharp visuals and easy setup for a premium home theatre experience.
The Ant Esports View 811 mini projector brings a powerful home theatre experience with up to 150-inch screen size and crisp 1080p resolution with 4K support. Auto-focus and a built-in cooling system ensure smooth, hassle-free use during long viewing sessions.
With Android 9.0 and built-in OTT apps like Netflix, this portable projector is perfect for streaming, gaming, or movie nights, making it a top choice among the best LED multimedia projectors.
Auto-focus and built-in cooling system for uninterrupted viewing
Large 150-inch display with sharp 1080p clarity and 4K video support
Moderate RAM of 1GB may limit heavy multitasking
Sound quality decent but might need external speakers for audiophiles
Ant Esports View 811 Smart LED Multimedia Mini Projector for Room (Black) | 1080p HD & 4K Support, 6000 Lumens | 7W Speaker | WiFi, BT, Android 9 | 150" Screen & Built-in OTT (Netflix, Prime Video)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise the projector’s excellent picture, contrast, and brightness, but connectivity, HDMI, and sound quality receive mixed reviews.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers bright visuals, smart features, and large-screen entertainment in a compact, portable design.
The G.FIDEL 600 Lumens mini projector is a compact, budget-friendly option for casual movie nights or small gatherings. Its portable size makes it easy to carry outdoors or fit into tight spaces at home. Though best suited for dark environments due to its 600 lumens brightness, it delivers decent visuals with adjustable focus and keystone correction. The built-in speaker adds convenience for quick setups, making it a simple solution for those seeking affordable portable projectors without complex features.
Extremely lightweight and easy to carry anywhere
Adjustable focus and zoom for flexible viewing
Low brightness limits use to dark rooms only
Resolution is lower compared to other projectors in its price range
G.FIDEL 600 Lumens 1080 P Mini Portable Mini Projector Color LED LCD Video Multimedia Home Theater HDMI Projector for Video TV Movie Party Game Outdoor
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Since its a new product, buyers reviews are not available.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers portability and basic projection for casual use at a very affordable price.
Brightness, measured in lumens, is key to clear images. For dark rooms, 800–1500 lumens is usually enough. However, if you plan to use the projector in a well-lit room or during the day, look for 2000 lumens or more. Higher brightness ensures sharper images with vivid colors even in ambient light. LED projectors typically offer lower lumens than lamp projectors but compensate with better color accuracy. Consider your room’s lighting and screen size before choosing brightness to get the best viewing experience.
Resolution determines image sharpness. For casual home use, 720p HD might suffice, but for movies, gaming, and presentations, Full HD (1080p) is recommended. Some advanced LED projectors offer 4K support, providing ultra-clear visuals but at a higher price. Keep in mind that a higher resolution projector is worth the investment if you want crisp images, especially on larger screens. Also, check if the projector supports your device’s output resolution to avoid compatibility issues.
Portability is a major advantage of LED projectors, especially mini projectors. If you want to carry your projector for outdoor movie nights, business presentations, or travel, lightweight and compact design is essential. Portable projectors often have built-in batteries, wireless connectivity, and easy setup features. However, smaller size may limit brightness or speaker power, so balance portability with your usage needs. If your projector will mostly stay at home, portability is less critical, and you can focus on features like brightness and resolution.
|Best LED multimedia projectors
Resolution
Brightness
Audio
|Portronics Beem 520
|720p HD (supports 1080p)
|2200 Lumens
|Built-in 3W speaker
|Portronics Beem 470
|1080p Full HD
|4500 Lumens
|Built-in 5W speaker
|ZYNC T6
|1080p Full HD (4K supported)
|7000 Lumens
|Built-in speakers
|Portronics Beem 440
|1280 x 720 (HD)
|2000 Lumens
|Built-in 3W stereo speaker
|Zebronics Pixaplay 63
|1080p Full HD
|5000 Lumens
|Built-in speakers
|Portronics Beem 200 Plus
|1280 x 720 (HD)
|200 Lumens
|Built-in 4W speaker
|Zebronics Pixaplay 67
|1080p Full HD (4K supported)
|8000 Lumens
|Built-in speakers
|Ant Esports View 811
|1080p Full HD (4K supported)
|6000 Lumens
|Built-in 7W speaker
|G.FIDEL Mini Projector
|854 x 480 (supports 1080p input)
|600 Lumens
|Built-in speaker
Best Wi-Fi multimedia projectors in 2025: 10 standouts with crystal clear visuals and reliable Wi-Fi for home or office
Best 4K projectors in 2025 for immersive picture quality: Top 5 suggestions backed my buyer review and rating
Bigger screen, bigger thrill: Get up to 65% off on popular projectors for king size entertainment at home
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.