Best MacBook alternatives from Lenovo in 2025

Apple’s MacBooks continue to dominate the premium laptop space, but not everyone wants macOS or Apple’s price tag. That’s where Lenovo steps in. With sharp designs, OLED displays, strong performance, and more flexible form factors, Lenovo has built an ecosystem that rivals Apple in almost every department.

Here are the best Lenovo laptops to consider if you’re eyeing a MacBook alternative this year.

1. Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Aura Edition (2025) – Best overall MacBook rival The Yoga 9i continues to set the standard for versatility. Its OLED 2-in-1 touchscreen is vibrant and fluid, making it a joy for creative work and binge-watching alike. The Bowers & Wilkins-tuned speakers are among the best in any Windows laptop. While Apple’s M4 MacBook Air edges it in raw CPU benchmarks, the Yoga’s flexibility with touch and tablet modes gives it the crown as the best all-round MacBook alternative.

2. Lenovo ThinkPad X9-15 Gen 1 Aura Edition – Best for business power users If productivity is your priority, the ThinkPad X9-15 is a beast. With up to 16 hours of battery life, a premium OLED screen, and Lenovo’s legendary keyboard, it checks all the boxes for professionals. You also get a wide port selection and serious security tools that Apple simply doesn’t match. CPU power trails the M4 Air slightly, but the superior connectivity and graphics make up for it.

3. Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 – Leader in battery life This one’s for road warriors. The T14s Gen 6 delivers more than 21 hours of use on a single charge, something even Apple can’t touch. It’s slim, durable, and perfect for long-haul travel. The Snapdragon X Elite processor handles mainstream tasks with ease, but keep app compatibility in mind if you rely on niche software. For most users, it’s the ultimate battery-first choice.

4. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 – Best for gaming and power creatives Apple still can’t compete in hardcore gaming, and the Legion Pro 7i proves why. Equipped with an RTX 4080 GPU, a responsive keyboard, and a stunning display, it chews through AAA games and demanding creative workloads. The downside? Bulk and a modest 4–5 hour battery life. But for sheer performance, this is the machine MacBooks wish they could be.