Best mobile game controller to master every gunfight in Red Dead Redemption

Mobile gaming keeps getting better, but nothing beats a proper controller for that real console feel. Especially with big titles like Assassin's Creed, Red Dead Redemption and Death Stranding hitting iPhones and Android. Touch controls just cannot cut it for precise aiming or immersive play. You will miss shots and fumble combos every time. Grab one of these five standout controllers to turn your phone into a handheld beast ready for anything on the go.

Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller Backbone One is the flagship gaming controller you can buy for your iPhone or Android. You get universal compatibility via plug-and-play USB-C or Lightning connection. The buttons, triggers, and thumbsticks are ultra-responsive for low-latency wired performance. With audio and charging passthrough, you can extend your game time and connect your favourite headphones. It can be used for remote gaming or cloud gaming via official apps.​

Razer Kishi V2 for iPhone Razer is a popular name in gaming peripherals that recently released its upgraded gaming controller for iPhone, making it a perfect choice for playing console games on the go. Easy telescoping mounting means you can quickly jump into the game anytime. Apart from all the traditional triggers, joysticks, and buttons, you also get a few programmable buttons to map specific actions to them.

With asymmetric thumbsticks and tactile bumpers, you get a console-like gaming experience on your iPhone. You get bypass charging for longer gaming sessions, while the Razer Nexus app allows you to remap the buttons or stream the games.​

GameSir G8 Galileo GameSir G8 Galileo boasts Hall effect analogue sticks and triggers with switchable hair-trigger mode for precision in shooting and racing games. It fits all sizes of smartphones with up to a 7-inch telescopic cavity. It offers a USB-C connection for zero latency and easy connection. The grips are more like a traditional controller, which gives you a nice, comfortable feel when playing your favourite games.​

iQOO Gamepad If you are looking for something compact to carry with you, then the iQOO Gamepad is the perfect choice. It is a small controller that clips to just one side of the phone and still offers a joystick and a D-pad. It is perfect for RPG and FPS games on Android or iPhone. You get Bluetooth connectivity, so it consumes very little battery of your smartphone, and its internal battery offers up to 150 hours of gameplay, which reduces the need to charge it every day.​​

Ant Esports MG15 Super Cube Wireless Game Controller This modular gamepad comes with a split design that attaches to either side of the phone, turning it into a gaming handheld console. It offers comprehensive controls, including a joystick, a D-pad, and triggers for precise gameplay. Wireless connection ensures a quick connection, and it also comes with a bypass charging feature. You get a nice case with the gamepad to carry it easily in your backpack.​