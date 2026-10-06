Best noise-cancelling wireless headphones for travel and focus: 10 picks with long battery life and clear audio

The best noise-cancelling wireless headphones can make travel and focused work more comfortable by reducing background sounds and creating a quieter listening space. Whether you are on a flight, commuting, working from a busy café or settling down with music, a reliable pair can help minimise distractions. The options in this list combine wireless connectivity with over-ear designs, built-in microphones and rechargeable batteries. Many also offer active noise cancellation, adjustable sound settings and long battery life for extended use. From affordable models to premium headphones, there are choices for different budgets and listening needs. When choosing a pair, consider noise cancellation, comfort, battery backup, sound quality, call performance and connectivity to find headphones that suit your travel routine and everyday focus.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)View Details
₹4,999
boAt Rockerz 512 ANC,(~40dB) Hybrid ANC, 80H Battery, 40mm Drivers, 40ms Low Latency, ENx Tech, App Support, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Bold Blue)View Details
₹2,899
soundcore Q20i by Anker, Over Ear Headphones Bluetooth WirelessView Details
₹4,999
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Upto 70H Battery, Smart Ambient, Speed Charge, Customized EQ, Google Fast Pair, Multipoint Connect, BT 5.3 - BlackView Details
soundcore H30i by Anker, Over Ear Headphones Bluetooth WirelessView Details
₹3,699
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The soundcore Q20i is an over-ear wireless headphone designed for everyday listening, travel and focused work. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and features hybrid active noise cancellation to reduce surrounding sounds. The headphones offer a rechargeable battery with extended playback and include a built-in microphone for calls. Users can adjust sound preferences through the companion app. Its over-ear construction provides coverage around the ears, while Hi-Res Audio support and deep bass cater to varied listening preferences.
Effective noise reduction
Long battery life
Bulky for some
Limited wired flexibility
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the comfortable fit, noise cancellation, battery life and sound quality for everyday listening.
Why choose this product?
A practical over-ear option combining ANC, wireless connectivity, long playback and app-based sound personalisation.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The boAt Rockerz 512 ANC is an over-ear wireless headphone designed for travel, entertainment and everyday listening. It features hybrid active noise cancellation to help reduce surrounding sounds and supports Bluetooth connectivity for wireless playback. The headphones include 40mm drivers, a built-in microphone and low-latency performance for compatible content. With extended battery life and app support, this model offers adjustable listening options. Its over-ear construction provides coverage around the ears for regular use.
Extended battery backup
Hybrid noise cancellation
Bulky for travel
ANC varies by usage
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers mention good battery life, comfortable fit, sound quality and useful noise cancellation.
Why choose this product?
A feature-rich option with ANC, long battery life, low latency and app-based controls.
The soundcore Q20i is an over-ear wireless headphone designed for everyday listening, travel and focused activities. It uses Bluetooth connectivity for wireless audio and features active noise cancellation to help reduce surrounding sounds. The headphones have a built-in microphone for calls and support extended listening through a rechargeable battery. Its over-ear construction provides coverage around the ears, while the overall design suits music, podcasts, videos and calls at home, work or during travel.
Comfortable over-ear design
Effective noise reduction
Bulky for some users
Limited portability
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise its sound quality, comfort, battery life and noise cancellation for everyday use.
Why choose this product?
A practical wireless headphone offering over-ear comfort, ANC, Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in microphone.
The JBL Tune 770NC is an over-ear wireless headphone designed for travel, entertainment and everyday listening. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and features adaptive noise cancellation to help reduce surrounding sounds. The headphones include a built-in microphone for calls and support extended playback on a rechargeable battery. Smart Ambient allows users to stay aware of their surroundings when needed. Customised EQ settings and multipoint connectivity add flexibility for different listening preferences and devices.
Long battery backup
Multipoint device connectivity
Bulky for some
Bass may feel strong
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its battery life, comfortable fit, sound quality and effective noise cancellation.
Why choose this product?
A versatile option with adaptive ANC, extended battery life, multipoint connectivity and customised sound settings.
The soundcore H30i is an over-ear wireless headphone designed for everyday listening, travel and entertainment. It supports Bluetooth connectivity for wireless audio and includes a built-in microphone for calls. The rechargeable battery supports extended listening between charges. Its over-ear construction provides coverage around the ears, while the lightweight design is suited to regular use. The headphones can be used for music, podcasts, videos and calls across compatible Bluetooth devices at home or work.
Long listening time
Lightweight over-ear design
No active noise cancellation
Basic feature set
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its sound, comfort, battery life and value for everyday wireless listening.
Why choose this product?
A straightforward wireless option with over-ear comfort, extended battery life and Bluetooth connectivity.
The Noise Airwave Max 5 is an over-ear wireless headphone designed for travel, work and everyday entertainment. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and features adaptive hybrid active noise cancellation to help reduce surrounding sounds. The headphones include a built-in microphone for calls and offer extended playback between charges. Dual pairing allows connection with compatible devices, while the over-ear construction provides coverage around the ears. Its design suits music, podcasts, videos and calls.
Extended 80-hour playback
Strong noise cancellation
Bulky for some
ANC varies by environment
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight the battery life, comfort, sound quality and noise cancellation for everyday use.
Why choose this product?
A practical choice for long listening sessions, combining hybrid ANC, extended playback and dual-device pairing.
The Sennheiser Momentum 5 is an over-ear wireless headphone designed for music, travel, work and entertainment. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and adaptive active noise cancellation to help reduce surrounding sounds. The headphones feature a built-in microphone for calls and offer extended playback through a rechargeable battery. Additional features include Hi-Res Audio, sound personalisation and gaming support. Its over-ear construction provides coverage around the ears, making it suitable for extended listening sessions.
Extended battery life
Replaceable battery design
Premium price point
Larger over-ear profile
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers highlight its sound quality, comfort, noise cancellation and battery performance for extended listening.
Why choose this product?
A premium option offering adaptive ANC, Hi-Res Audio, replaceable battery and personalised sound settings.
The Noise Master Buds Max is an over-ear wireless headphone designed for music, calls, travel and everyday listening. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and features adaptive active noise cancellation to reduce surrounding sounds. The headphones offer spatial audio, extended playback and a built-in microphone for calls. Wear detection can help manage playback, while fast pairing simplifies device connections. Its over-ear design provides coverage around the ears for regular listening sessions.
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its sound quality, comfort, battery life and noise cancellation for everyday listening.
Why choose this product?
A versatile over-ear option with adaptive ANC, spatial audio, long playback and convenient wear detection.
The Sony WH-CH720N is an over-ear wireless headphone designed for music, calls, travel and everyday listening. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and features active noise cancellation to help reduce surrounding sounds. The headphones include a built-in microphone for calls and offer up to 35 hours of battery life. Adaptive Sound Control adjusts listening based on surroundings, while customised EQ settings allow users to fine-tune audio preferences for different types of content.
Lightweight over-ear design
Long battery backup
Plastic-heavy construction
Limited premium features
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its comfort, sound quality, battery life and noise cancellation for regular listening.
Why choose this product?
A lightweight wireless option with ANC, adaptive sound control, customised EQ and extended battery life.
The best travel headphones combine effective ANC, comfortable earcups, long battery life, clear calls and wireless connectivity. Choose a lightweight model that suits flights, commuting and extended listening.
ANC is better for reducing continuous background sounds such as aircraft engines, while ENC primarily improves microphone clarity during calls. For travel listening, ANC is generally more useful.
The best headphones for travelling offer comfortable over-ear designs, effective noise cancellation, long battery life, reliable Bluetooth connectivity and clear audio. Consider portability and comfort for longer journeys.
Noise cancellation: Look for effective ANC that reduces aircraft engines, traffic and workplace distractions.
Comfort: Choose lightweight headphones with soft earcups and an adjustable headband for extended wear.
Battery life: Consider longer playback to avoid frequent charging during travel or work sessions.
Sound quality: Check for balanced audio, clear vocals and customisable equaliser settings.
Connectivity: Bluetooth support and multipoint pairing can make switching between devices easier.
Microphone: A clear built-in microphone is useful for calls and online meetings.
Portability: Foldable designs and compact construction are convenient for bags and travel.
Controls: Easy-to-reach buttons or touch controls simplify volume and playback adjustments.
Durability: Look for sturdy construction suitable for regular travel and everyday use.
Price: Choose a model offering the features you need within your budget.
|Product
|Rechargeable battery
|Wireless audio
|App support
|soundcore Q20i
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|boAt Rockerz 512 ANC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|soundcore Q20i
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sony WH-CH720N – Black
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|JBL Tune 770NC
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|soundcore H30i
|Yes
|Yes
|Not stated
|Noise Airwave Max 5
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sennheiser Momentum 5
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Noise Master Buds Max
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Sony WH-CH720N – Blue
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
Tired of background noise? We ranked the 6 best wireless headphones for work and commute
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.