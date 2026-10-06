Best noise-cancelling wireless headphones for travel and focus: 10 picks with long battery life and clear audio

The best noise-cancelling wireless headphones can make travel and focused work more comfortable by reducing background sounds and creating a quieter listening space. Whether you are on a flight, commuting, working from a busy café or settling down with music, a reliable pair can help minimise distractions. The options in this list combine wireless connectivity with over-ear designs, built-in microphones and rechargeable batteries. Many also offer active noise cancellation, adjustable sound settings and long battery life for extended use. From affordable models to premium headphones, there are choices for different budgets and listening needs. When choosing a pair, consider noise cancellation, comfort, battery backup, sound quality, call performance and connectivity to find headphones that suit your travel routine and everyday focus.

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Our Picks Product Rating Price soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details ₹4,999 Check Offers boAt Rockerz 512 ANC,(~40dB) Hybrid ANC, 80H Battery, 40mm Drivers, 40ms Low Latency, ENx Tech, App Support, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Bold Blue) View Details ₹2,899 Check Offers soundcore Q20i by Anker, Over Ear Headphones Bluetooth Wireless View Details ₹4,999 Check Offers JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Upto 70H Battery, Smart Ambient, Speed Charge, Customized EQ, Google Fast Pair, Multipoint Connect, BT 5.3 - Black View Details Check Offers soundcore H30i by Anker, Over Ear Headphones Bluetooth Wireless View Details ₹3,699 Check Offers View More

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The soundcore Q20i is an over-ear wireless headphone designed for everyday listening, travel and focused work. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and features hybrid active noise cancellation to reduce surrounding sounds. The headphones offer a rechargeable battery with extended playback and include a built-in microphone for calls. Users can adjust sound preferences through the companion app. Its over-ear construction provides coverage around the ears, while Hi-Res Audio support and deep bass cater to varied listening preferences.

Specifications Wireless connectivity Wireless Bluetooth audio Bluetooth support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity Over-ear design Full-size over-ear cushions Built-in microphone Integrated calling microphone Active noise-cancellation Hybrid ANC technology Reasons to buy Effective noise reduction Long battery life Reason to avoid Bulky for some Limited wired flexibility

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the comfortable fit, noise cancellation, battery life and sound quality for everyday listening.

Why choose this product?

A practical over-ear option combining ANC, wireless connectivity, long playback and app-based sound personalisation.

2. boAt Rockerz 512 ANC,(~40dB) Hybrid ANC, 80H Battery, 40mm Drivers, 40ms Low Latency, ENx Tech, App Support, Bluetooth Headphones, Wireless Headphone with Mic (Bold Blue) Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The boAt Rockerz 512 ANC is an over-ear wireless headphone designed for travel, entertainment and everyday listening. It features hybrid active noise cancellation to help reduce surrounding sounds and supports Bluetooth connectivity for wireless playback. The headphones include 40mm drivers, a built-in microphone and low-latency performance for compatible content. With extended battery life and app support, this model offers adjustable listening options. Its over-ear construction provides coverage around the ears for regular use.

Specifications Wireless connectivity Wireless Bluetooth audio Bluetooth support Bluetooth wireless connectivity Over-ear design Full-size over-ear headphones Built-in microphone Integrated calling microphone Active noise-cancellation Hybrid ANC up to 40dB Reasons to buy Extended battery backup Hybrid noise cancellation Reason to avoid Bulky for travel ANC varies by usage

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers mention good battery life, comfortable fit, sound quality and useful noise cancellation.

Why choose this product?

A feature-rich option with ANC, long battery life, low latency and app-based controls.

The soundcore Q20i is an over-ear wireless headphone designed for everyday listening, travel and focused activities. It uses Bluetooth connectivity for wireless audio and features active noise cancellation to help reduce surrounding sounds. The headphones have a built-in microphone for calls and support extended listening through a rechargeable battery. Its over-ear construction provides coverage around the ears, while the overall design suits music, podcasts, videos and calls at home, work or during travel.

Specifications Wireless connectivity Wireless Bluetooth audio Bluetooth support Bluetooth wireless connectivity Over-ear design Full-size over-ear headphones Built-in microphone Integrated calling microphone Active noise-cancellation Hybrid active noise cancellation Reasons to buy Comfortable over-ear design Effective noise reduction Reason to avoid Bulky for some users Limited portability

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its sound quality, comfort, battery life and noise cancellation for everyday use.

Why choose this product?

A practical wireless headphone offering over-ear comfort, ANC, Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in microphone.

The JBL Tune 770NC is an over-ear wireless headphone designed for travel, entertainment and everyday listening. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and features adaptive noise cancellation to help reduce surrounding sounds. The headphones include a built-in microphone for calls and support extended playback on a rechargeable battery. Smart Ambient allows users to stay aware of their surroundings when needed. Customised EQ settings and multipoint connectivity add flexibility for different listening preferences and devices.

Specifications Wireless connectivity Wireless Bluetooth audio Bluetooth support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity Over-ear design Full-size over-ear headphones Built-in microphone Integrated calling microphone Active noise-cancellation Adaptive noise cancellation Reasons to buy Long battery backup Multipoint device connectivity Reason to avoid Bulky for some Bass may feel strong

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its battery life, comfortable fit, sound quality and effective noise cancellation.

Why choose this product?

A versatile option with adaptive ANC, extended battery life, multipoint connectivity and customised sound settings.

The soundcore H30i is an over-ear wireless headphone designed for everyday listening, travel and entertainment. It supports Bluetooth connectivity for wireless audio and includes a built-in microphone for calls. The rechargeable battery supports extended listening between charges. Its over-ear construction provides coverage around the ears, while the lightweight design is suited to regular use. The headphones can be used for music, podcasts, videos and calls across compatible Bluetooth devices at home or work.

Specifications Wireless connectivity Wireless Bluetooth audio Bluetooth support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity Over-ear design Full-size over-ear headphones Built-in microphone Integrated calling microphone Active noise-cancellation No active noise cancellation Reasons to buy Long listening time Lightweight over-ear design Reason to avoid No active noise cancellation Basic feature set

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its sound, comfort, battery life and value for everyday wireless listening.

Why choose this product?

A straightforward wireless option with over-ear comfort, extended battery life and Bluetooth connectivity.





The Noise Airwave Max 5 is an over-ear wireless headphone designed for travel, work and everyday entertainment. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and features adaptive hybrid active noise cancellation to help reduce surrounding sounds. The headphones include a built-in microphone for calls and offer extended playback between charges. Dual pairing allows connection with compatible devices, while the over-ear construction provides coverage around the ears. Its design suits music, podcasts, videos and calls.

Specifications Wireless connectivity Wireless Bluetooth audio Bluetooth support Bluetooth wireless connectivity Over-ear design Full-size over-ear headphones Built-in microphone Integrated calling microphone Active noise-cancellation Hybrid ANC up to 50dB Reasons to buy Extended 80-hour playback Strong noise cancellation Reason to avoid Bulky for some ANC varies by environment

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the battery life, comfort, sound quality and noise cancellation for everyday use.

Why choose this product?

A practical choice for long listening sessions, combining hybrid ANC, extended playback and dual-device pairing.

The Sennheiser Momentum 5 is an over-ear wireless headphone designed for music, travel, work and entertainment. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and adaptive active noise cancellation to help reduce surrounding sounds. The headphones feature a built-in microphone for calls and offer extended playback through a rechargeable battery. Additional features include Hi-Res Audio, sound personalisation and gaming support. Its over-ear construction provides coverage around the ears, making it suitable for extended listening sessions.

Specifications Wireless connectivity Wireless Bluetooth audio Bluetooth support Bluetooth wireless connectivity Over-ear design Full-size over-ear headphones Built-in microphone Integrated calling microphones Active noise-cancellation Adaptive active noise cancellation Reasons to buy Extended battery life Replaceable battery design Reason to avoid Premium price point Larger over-ear profile

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its sound quality, comfort, noise cancellation and battery performance for extended listening.

Why choose this product?

A premium option offering adaptive ANC, Hi-Res Audio, replaceable battery and personalised sound settings.





The Noise Master Buds Max is an over-ear wireless headphone designed for music, calls, travel and everyday listening. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and features adaptive active noise cancellation to reduce surrounding sounds. The headphones offer spatial audio, extended playback and a built-in microphone for calls. Wear detection can help manage playback, while fast pairing simplifies device connections. Its over-ear design provides coverage around the ears for regular listening sessions.

Specifications Wireless connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth audio Bluetooth support: Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity Over-ear design: Full-size over-ear headphones Built-in microphone: Integrated calling microphones Active noise-cancellation: Adaptive active noise cancellation

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its sound quality, comfort, battery life and noise cancellation for everyday listening.

Why choose this product?

A versatile over-ear option with adaptive ANC, spatial audio, long playback and convenient wear detection.

The Sony WH-CH720N is an over-ear wireless headphone designed for music, calls, travel and everyday listening. It supports Bluetooth connectivity and features active noise cancellation to help reduce surrounding sounds. The headphones include a built-in microphone for calls and offer up to 35 hours of battery life. Adaptive Sound Control adjusts listening based on surroundings, while customised EQ settings allow users to fine-tune audio preferences for different types of content.

Specifications Wireless connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth audio Bluetooth support: Bluetooth wireless connectivity Over-ear design: Lightweight over-ear headphones Built-in microphone: Integrated calling microphone Active noise-cancellation: Active noise cancellation Reasons to buy Lightweight over-ear design Long battery backup Reason to avoid Plastic-heavy construction Limited premium features

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its comfort, sound quality, battery life and noise cancellation for regular listening.

Why choose this product?

A lightweight wireless option with ANC, adaptive sound control, customised EQ and extended battery life.

What are the best noise-cancelling headphones for travel? The best travel headphones combine effective ANC, comfortable earcups, long battery life, clear calls and wireless connectivity. Choose a lightweight model that suits flights, commuting and extended listening.

Which is better, ANC or ENC? ANC is better for reducing continuous background sounds such as aircraft engines, while ENC primarily improves microphone clarity during calls. For travel listening, ANC is generally more useful.

What are the best headphones for travelling? The best headphones for travelling offer comfortable over-ear designs, effective noise cancellation, long battery life, reliable Bluetooth connectivity and clear audio. Consider portability and comfort for longer journeys.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing noise-cancelling wireless headphones for travel and focus Noise cancellation: Look for effective ANC that reduces aircraft engines, traffic and workplace distractions.

Comfort: Choose lightweight headphones with soft earcups and an adjustable headband for extended wear.

Battery life: Consider longer playback to avoid frequent charging during travel or work sessions.

Sound quality: Check for balanced audio, clear vocals and customisable equaliser settings.

Connectivity: Bluetooth support and multipoint pairing can make switching between devices easier.

Microphone: A clear built-in microphone is useful for calls and online meetings.

Portability: Foldable designs and compact construction are convenient for bags and travel.

Controls: Easy-to-reach buttons or touch controls simplify volume and playback adjustments.

Durability: Look for sturdy construction suitable for regular travel and everyday use.

Price: Choose a model offering the features you need within your budget.

3 best features of noise-cancelling wireless headphones for travel and focus

Product Rechargeable battery Wireless audio App support soundcore Q20i Yes Yes Yes boAt Rockerz 512 ANC Yes Yes Yes soundcore Q20i Yes Yes Yes Sony WH-CH720N – Black Yes Yes Yes JBL Tune 770NC Yes Yes Yes soundcore H30i Yes Yes Not stated Noise Airwave Max 5 Yes Yes Yes Sennheiser Momentum 5 Yes Yes Yes Noise Master Buds Max Yes Yes Yes Sony WH-CH720N – Blue Yes Yes Yes

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