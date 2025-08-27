Best offers on smart projectors: Up to 70% off on top picks from renowned brands with the latest tech and features

Smart projectors have changed the way people enjoy movies, games, and presentations at home or in the office. Unlike traditional projectors, these come with built-in apps, wireless connectivity, and easy streaming options, giving you an all-in-one entertainment or work solution. The best projectors today are compact, portable, and powerful enough to deliver bright and clear visuals even in different lighting conditions.

Our Picks FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price E Gate K9 Pro-Max 6X, Automatic Android Projector | 600 ISO Lumens & 1200fc | Full HD 1080p Native | Auto (Focus + Keystone) | Netflix, Prime etc | 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual WiFi & BT | Egate View Details ₹13,990 Check Details WZATCO Yuva Go Pro Fully Automatic Native 1080P Android 13.0 Smart Projector, Auto Focus, Auto 4D Keystone, 4X Brighter, 4K HDR Support, Rotatable Design, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, Black View Details ₹12,990 Check Details XElectron Techno Android 13 Smart Projector, 3X Brighter, 4X Louder, Remote Focus, 1080P & 4K Support, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime, YouTube, etc, WiFi 6 & BT, 720P Native View Details ₹6,990 Check Details Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black) View Details ₹8,899 Check Details Lifelong Lightbeam 2 Pro, Android 11, Full HD 1080P Native, Super 2X Brightness, 4K Support, 4000 Lumens, Built-in Netflix, Prime, Dual WiFi/BT, Built, 150 Inch, 3W(×2) Speakers View Details ₹8,999 Check Details View More

Many also support voice controls, screen mirroring, and 4K resolution, making them versatile for every need. From family movie nights to professional meetings, a smart projector is now more than just a display device, it is a complete media hub. If you are looking for convenience and quality in one package, this is a great time to explore the best projectors available. With a variety of features and price points, there is something to suit every type of user.

Transform your viewing with the Egate K9 Pro-Max 6X, delivering Full HD 1080p clarity, 4K support, and ultra-bright 600 ISO lumens. Featuring dual WiFi, Bluetooth, and multiple connectivity options, it ensures seamless streaming from Netflix, Prime, or gaming consoles. Its automatic focus and keystone correction make setup effortless, while the inbuilt stereo speakers enhance immersion. Compact yet powerful, the K9 Pro-Max redefines home cinema with brilliant visuals, lifelike sound, and long-lasting performance for movies, gaming, or business presentations.

Designed for versatility, the WZATCO Yuva Go Pro offers native 1080p resolution with 4K HDR support and four times the brightness for crystal-clear visuals. Powered by Android 13, it provides direct access to popular apps, turning any space into a 300-inch cinema. Its 270° rotatable design and WiFi 6 connectivity ensure flexibility and smooth performance. Paired with Bluetooth 5.0 and powerful inbuilt speakers, this projector combines style, convenience, and high-end performance for home, education, and business use.

Compact yet powerful, the XElectron Techno projector blends native 720p resolution with 4K support for vibrant, high-contrast visuals. Powered by Android 13, it gives you direct access to Netflix, Prime, and YouTube on a massive 200-inch screen. Its WiFi 6 connectivity reduces lag, while the rotatable design allows ceiling or angled projections. Bluetooth 5.0 and enhanced speakers create immersive sound.

The Portronics Beem 470 is crafted for effortless entertainment, featuring 1080p Full HD visuals and 4500 lumens brightness for sharp, vibrant images in any lighting. Powered by Android 11, it comes preloaded with Netflix, Prime, and Hotstar, eliminating the need for extra devices. Auto keystone correction ensures distortion-free projection, while its adjustable 40–150-inch screen size adapts to different spaces.

The Lifelong Lightbeam 2 Pro is your all-in-one smart projector, offering Full HD 1080p clarity, 4000 lumens brightness, and seamless 4K support. With Android 11 built-in, stream directly from Netflix, Prime, or YouTube without external devices. Its compact design projects up to 150 inches, while dual WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity keep everything wireless and simple. Enhanced by dual 3W speakers, this projector combines sharp visuals, smart convenience, and reliable brightness for a modern, cinema-quality experience right in your living room.

Experience cinematic brilliance with the BORSSO BS40, boasting 2000 ANSI lumens and native 1080p resolution with 4K HDR support. Its short-throw design delivers a massive 100-inch display from just 9 feet away. Featuring dual HDMI with ARC/CEC, Bluetooth 5.2, and WiFi 6, it ensures next-level connectivity. The semi-closed engine enhances brightness and clarity, while the inbuilt Hi-Fi speakers deliver powerful audio.

Small in size, big in performance, the Egate Atom 3X brings native Full HD resolution, 4K HDR support, and 3X brightness in a compact body. Its rotatable design allows flexible viewing angles, while automatic focus and keystone correction make setup effortless. Powered by Android 13 with preloaded Netflix and Prime, it runs smoothly on the Amologic T950S chip. Dual WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and multiple ports ensure seamless connectivity.

The BIGASUO Android projector is designed for easy, portable entertainment, supporting Full HD 1080p and 4K content. With built-in YouTube and apps, it offers direct streaming without extra devices. Its 4000 lumens brightness ensures clear, vivid visuals even in well-lit rooms. Automatic keystone correction simplifies setup, while a 200-inch screen brings theater-like experiences home.

Elevate home cinema with the WANBO TT, a Netflix-certified projector offering native 1080p resolution, 4K HDR support, and a brilliant 650 ANSI brightness. Featuring auto focus, auto keystone, and a dust-proof engine, it ensures clarity and durability. Dual WiFi and Bluetooth 5.1 provide seamless connectivity, while the dual 5W speakers deliver immersive sound. With ARC support and multiple ports, it easily connects to external devices. Perfect for home or office use, the WANBO TT combines power, style, and convenience.

The BenQ TH575 is built for gamers and movie lovers alike, featuring Full HD resolution with 4K compatibility and 3800 ANSI lumens brightness for vibrant images. Its DLP technology delivers 1.07 billion colors with stunning accuracy, while ultra-low 16ms input lag ensures smooth gameplay. Project up to 200 inches with flexible installation options, and enjoy immersive sound from the 10W speaker.

Similar articles for you: Best projectors under ₹10000: Top 10 portable picks to consider