Best computer accessories on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 with up to 75% off

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is in full swing, bringing massive savings on top-rated computer accessories. With discounts reaching up to 75%, this sale is a golden opportunity for anyone looking to upgrade their setup. Whether you’re working, studying, or gaming, there’s something for everyone at incredible prices.

Our Picks Product Rating Price LG Ultragear 24GS65F, 24 inch (60.96 cm), IPS, Full HD 1920 X 1080, 180Hz, Black, 1ms, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Gaming Monitor View Details ₹9,799 Check Details Cosmic Byte CB-GK-33 Astra Hot Swappable 67 Key Wired + Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard, 1000Hz Polling Rate, Per Key RGB, Software Customization, Outemu Blue Switches (Black) View Details ₹3,799 Check Details ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 Cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black View Details ₹2,399 Check Details Sennheiser HD 560S Open-Back Audiophile Over Ear Wired Headphones,Neutral Reference Sound,Angled Transducers,Wide Soundstage,Detachable Cable,Lightweight,Natural Sound for Gaming,2Y Warranty View Details ₹10,990 Check Details View Details ₹3,995 Check Details View More

From high-resolution monitors to ergonomic keyboards, responsive mouse options, clear-sounding headphones, and feature-rich webcams, Amazon has lined up deals across all categories. These early offers ensure you don’t have to wait to find value-packed products at unbeatable prices. Now is the perfect time to shop and save big.

Top deals

Monitors at up to 76% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Monitors are now up to 76% off, giving you crystal-clear displays for work, study, or gaming at exceptional prices. With bigger screens and sharper resolution, you can finally upgrade your desk setup.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 also offers bank discounts, EMI choices, and cashback options, making it even easier to bring home the right monitor for your needs.

Keyboards are now at 67% off in the Amazon Sale Keyboards are listed with discounts of up to 67%, featuring both mechanical and membrane models perfect for productivity, casual use, or gaming. This is a great opportunity to upgrade your typing experience.

With the Amazon Sale, you can also enjoy extra perks such as bank card savings, cashback rewards, and flexible EMI plans that bring even more value to your purchase.

Mouse at up to 65% discount in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Computer mice are now up to 65% off, covering ergonomic designs, gaming models, and wireless options that combine comfort and precision. These deals make upgrading your accessories much more affordable.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, you can also take advantage of additional offers like bank card discounts, cashback, and EMI flexibility for extra savings on your purchase

External storage up to 63% off in the Amazon Sale External storage devices are up to 63% off, giving you ample space for backups, entertainment, or professional use at attractive prices. From HDDs to SSDs, there are plenty of choices available.

The Amazon Sale adds more value with bank card discounts, cashback offers, and EMI options, making it the perfect chance to boost your storage capacity without overspending.

Headphones at 60% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Headphones are currently 60% off, including options for casual listening, professional audio, and immersive gaming. With comfort and sound quality combined, these deals offer something for every kind of listener.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 also ensures extra benefits like bank card discounts, cashback rewards, and EMI availability, making your new pair of headphones even more affordable.

Webcams at up to 76% off in the Amazon Sale Webcams are now up to 76% off, providing sharper video quality for meetings, online classes, or streaming. With improved resolution and features, upgrading has never been this cost-effective.

The Amazon Sale also includes useful offers like bank discounts, cashback, and EMI support, ensuring that you can buy the perfect webcam for both work and personal use at a lower cost.

