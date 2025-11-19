Best PlayStation accessories to surprise him this International Men’s Day

Picking the right gift for the man in your life can feel like solving a small mystery. You want something that feels personal, something that brings a real smile instead of becoming just another unopened box. Once you finally find what truly makes him happy, the whole process suddenly becomes easy.

And if gaming is his go-to escape, or he has recently started exploring the PlayStation universe, you already have a head start. PS accessories are useful, fun and carry a charm of their own. They add comfort, style and a bit of excitement to his daily routine. These five PS accessories are sure to make him smile a little wider.

1. DualSense Charging Station A charging station fixes one of the most common gaming troubles: dead controllers at the wrong moment. It keeps the setup tidy and makes sure both controllers are always ready. For men who enjoy quick gaming breaks after work or long weekend sessions, this small add-on brings real convenience. It is thoughtful, practical and instantly makes his gaming routine smoother, which is why many people pick it as a safe yet impressive Men’s Day gift.

2. PS Gaming Headset A good headset changes everything for gamers who love story-heavy titles or online matches. Clear sound, deep bass and a comfortable fit make playing far more immersive. It also helps during co-op games where communication matters. Gifting a PS headset shows that you notice the little things he enjoys and want to make them even better. It adds comfort, improves gameplay and feels like a premium pick without being too over the top.

3. PS Media Remote If he uses his PS5 for OTT apps after a long day, this remote becomes one of the most underrated yet delightful upgrades. Scrolling through streaming platforms feels quicker and easier, with no need to turn on the controller for every small action. It is a simple gift, but one that he will use every single day. For Men’s Day, it feels thoughtful because it supports both his gaming and his relaxation time.

4. Cooling Stand with Organiser This is the kind of gift that instantly makes any gaming corner look better. A cooling stand keeps the console from heating up during long sessions and adds slots to store controllers, discs or cables neatly. Men who love a clean or stylish setup appreciate this more than you would expect. It shows care, attention to detail and an effort to make his space more organised. As a Men’s Day gift, it offers both function and a mini makeover for his desk or shelf.