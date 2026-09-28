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Best power banks for laptops: 10 picks with high capacity, fast charging and USB-C Power Delivery support

Keep your laptop powered while travelling or during outages with these portable power banks offering useful capacity, versatile ports and efficient charging.

Nivedita Mishra
Updated28 Sep 2026, 04:19 PM IST
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Power banks for laptops: Portable power solutions for work, travel, commutes and unexpected power cuts.
Power banks for laptops: Portable power solutions for work, travel, commutes and unexpected power cuts.(AI Generated Image)

Power banks for laptops can be useful when you need extra battery life while travelling, working remotely or during power cuts. Unlike standard phone power banks, laptop-compatible models typically offer higher-capacity batteries and USB-C Power Delivery (PD) output to support laptops and other demanding devices. When choosing a power bank, check its capacity, maximum wattage, USB-C PD support, number of ports and charging speed.

Models offering 65W or more can work with many everyday laptops, while higher-wattage options may be more suitable for performance-focused machines. It is also worth checking your laptop’s charging requirements before buying. A compact, high-output power bank can provide added flexibility without relying on a wall socket, making it a practical accessory for mobile work and travel. We have put together a list of 10 best power banks for laptops. Check them here.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

boAt EnergyShroom PB600 PowerPulse 27000mAh Power Bank| 160W Total Output, 2xUSB-C (2-Way Port), 2xUSB-A Port, 100W Type-C to C Cable, Compatible w/Laptop, Smartphone, Tablets Earphone,Watch(Gunmetal)View Details...

₹5,499

...
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Portronics 65W Ignis 65 20000mAh Fast Charging Powerbank with in-Built Type C Cable for Android Smartphones, iPhones, ipads, Tablets & Macbooks, Type C PD Port, LED Display, Strong Lanyard (Black)View Details...

₹2,275

...
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URBN 27000 mAh 100W Super Fast Charging Compact Power Bank with Quick Charge & Power Delivery, Type C Input/Output, Made in India, Type C Cable Included (Blue)View Details...

₹3,999

...
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Amazon Basics 100W Fast Charging Power Bank for Type C Laptop & Mobile Charging, USB-A Output 27000mAh Battery, Fast Charging, Triple Output, Power Delivery & Quick Charge, BlackView Details...

₹3,699

...
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GRAVL Engine 240 Laptop Power Bank 27000mAh 240W 4-Year WarrantyView Details...

₹7,665

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View More...
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Research-Backed Choices

Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

The boAt EnergyShroom PB600 PowerPulse is a high-capacity power bank designed to charge laptops, smartphones, tablets and other compatible devices. It features two USB-C ports with two-way charging, two USB-A ports and 160W total output. A 100W Type-C to Type-C cable is included, while the compact design makes it suitable for carrying during travel, work or everyday use.

Specifications

USB-C PD
Up to 100W output
Fast charging
160W total output
High capacity
27,000mAh battery capacity
Laptop compatible
Supports compatible USB-C laptops
Multiple ports
2 USB-C, 2 USB-A

Reasons to buy

...

High 160W output

...

Four charging ports

Reason to avoid

...

Relatively bulky design

...

Higher price range

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its high output, multiple ports and ability to charge laptops and other devices.

Why choose this product?

It combines high capacity, multiple ports and powerful output for charging laptops and everyday devices.


2. Portronics 65W Ignis 65 20000mAh Fast Charging Powerbank with in-Built Type C Cable for Android Smartphones, iPhones, ipads, Tablets & Macbooks, Type C PD Port, LED Display, Strong Lanyard (Black)

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The Portronics Ignis 65 is a 20,000mAh power bank designed for charging smartphones, tablets and compatible laptops. It features a Type-C PD port, an in-built Type-C cable and an LED display for checking battery status. Its 65W output supports faster charging for compatible devices, while the strong lanyard adds convenience when carrying it during travel, work or everyday use.

Specifications

USB-C PD
Supports Type-C PD charging
Fast charging
Up to 65W output
High capacity
20,000mAh battery capacity
Laptop compatible
Supports compatible MacBooks
Multiple ports
Type-C port and cable

Reasons to buy

...

65W high output

...

Built-in Type-C cable

Reason to avoid

...

Limited port options

...

Moderate battery capacity

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its charging speed, built-in cable and convenient portable design.

Why choose this product?

It offers 65W charging, built-in connectivity and 20,000mAh capacity for compatible devices.

The URBN 27,000mAh power bank is designed to provide convenient backup power for compatible laptops, smartphones, tablets and other devices. It supports up to 100W output with Power Delivery and Quick Charge technology for faster charging. The Type-C input/output enables versatile connectivity, while the compact design makes it suitable for travel and everyday use. A Type-C cable is included for added convenience.

Specifications

USB-C PD
Up to 100W output
Fast charging
100W super-fast charging
High capacity
27,000mAh battery capacity
Laptop compatible
Supports compatible USB-C laptops
Multiple ports
Type-C input/output port

Reasons to buy

...

High 100W output

...

27,000mAh capacity

Reason to avoid

...

Limited port variety

...

Relatively heavy design

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its high capacity, charging speed and compact form factor.

Why choose this product?

It combines 100W Power Delivery with high capacity for convenient laptop and device charging.

The Amazon Basics 27,000mAh power bank is designed for charging compatible laptops, smartphones and other USB devices. It supports up to 100W output with Power Delivery and Quick Charge technologies for faster charging. The power bank features triple outputs, including USB-A connectivity, allowing multiple devices to be charged conveniently. Its high-capacity battery makes it suitable for travel, work and everyday backup power when mains electricity is unavailable.

Specifications

USB-C PD
Up to 100W output
Fast charging
100W fast charging support
High capacity
27,000mAh battery capacity
Laptop compatible
Supports Type-C laptops
Multiple ports
Triple output connectivity

Reasons to buy

...

High 100W output

...

Large 27,000mAh capacity

Reason to avoid

...

Bulky for carrying

...

Limited portability

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its high capacity, charging performance and multiple output options.

Why choose this product?

It offers high capacity, 100W output and versatile charging for compatible laptops and mobile devices.


The GRAVL Engine 240 is a high-capacity power bank designed for charging compatible laptops and other USB-C devices. Its 27,000mAh battery and 240W output support high-power charging for demanding devices. Multiple charging options make it suitable for use at home, work or while travelling. The included four-year warranty adds long-term support, while its portable design allows convenient access to backup power when required.

Specifications

USB-C PD
Up to 240W output
Fast charging
240W high-speed charging
High capacity
27,000mAh battery capacity
Laptop compatible
Supports high-power laptops
Multiple ports
Multiple USB-C charging ports

Reasons to buy

...

Exceptional 240W output

...

Four-year warranty

Reason to avoid

...

Relatively bulky design

...

Premium price range

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its powerful output, high capacity and suitability for demanding devices.

Why choose this product?

It combines 240W output and 27,000mAh capacity for high-power laptop charging on the go.

The EVM Enlap Pro is a 30,000mAh power bank designed to provide backup power for compatible laptops, smartphones and other devices. It supports 65W Power Delivery for faster charging and features USB-C input and output for versatile connectivity. The dual-output design allows compatible devices to be charged conveniently. Its portable build and two-year warranty make it suitable for travel, work and everyday use.

Specifications

USB-C PD
Up to 65W output
Fast charging
65W PD fast charging
High capacity
30,000mAh battery capacity
Laptop compatible
Supports compatible USB-C laptops
Multiple ports
Dual-output charging support

Reasons to buy

...

30,000mAh high capacity

...

65W PD output

Reason to avoid

...

Bulky for travel

...

Limited output ports

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its large capacity, 65W charging and laptop compatibility.

Why choose this product?

It combines 30,000mAh capacity with 65W PD for convenient laptop and device charging.

The One Life Power 17 is a 20,000mAh power bank designed for charging compatible laptops, smartphones, tablets and other devices. It supports up to 100W fast charging and features two USB-C PD ports alongside a USB-A QC port. A digital display provides convenient battery status information. Its compact design makes it suitable for travel, work and everyday use when additional power is needed.

Specifications

USB-C PD
2 USB-C PD ports
Fast charging
Up to 100W output
High capacity
20,000mAh battery capacity
Laptop compatible
Supports Type-C laptops
Multiple ports
2 USB-C, 1 USB-A

Reasons to buy

...

100W fast charging

...

Digital battery display

Reason to avoid

...

Moderate 20,000mAh capacity

...

Bulky for pockets

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its fast charging, multiple ports and compatibility with laptops and smartphones.

Why choose this product?

It combines 100W output, dual USB-C PD and a digital display for convenient charging.

The GRAVL Forge 130 is a 20,000mAh power bank designed for charging compatible laptops and other USB-C devices. With up to 130W output, it supports high-speed charging for devices requiring higher power. Its portable design makes it suitable for work, travel and everyday use. The power bank also includes a four-year warranty, providing added coverage for long-term usage and convenience.

Specifications

USB-C PD
Up to 130W output
Fast charging
130W high-speed charging
High capacity
20,000mAh battery capacity
Laptop compatible
Supports compatible laptops
Multiple ports
Multiple charging ports

Reasons to buy

...

Powerful 130W output

...

Four-year warranty

Reason to avoid

...

Premium price point

...

Moderate battery capacity

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its high output, laptop compatibility and warranty coverage.

Why choose this product?

It offers 130W output with 20,000mAh capacity for high-power laptop charging on the go.


The Lifelong 20,000mAh power bank is designed to provide backup charging for compatible laptops, smartphones, tablets and other devices. It supports 65W fast charging through two Type-C PD output ports and includes a USB output port for added flexibility. Its high-capacity battery makes it suitable for travel, work and everyday use, while its compact design allows convenient portability when access to a power socket is limited.

Specifications

USB-C PD
2 Type-C PD ports
Fast charging
Up to 65W output
High capacity
20,000mAh battery capacity
Laptop compatible
Supports compatible USB-C laptops
Multiple ports
2 USB-C, 1 USB

Reasons to buy

...

Dual USB-C PD

...

65W fast charging

Reason to avoid

...

Moderate battery capacity

...

Limited output variety

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its fast charging, dual Type-C ports and compatibility with laptops.

Why choose this product?

It offers 65W charging, 20,000mAh capacity and three output ports for versatile device charging.

The URBN MegaStack 25,000mAh power bank is designed to provide backup power for compatible laptops, smartphones, tablets and other devices. It supports up to 100W charging for faster power delivery to compatible devices. Its high-capacity battery makes it suitable for travel, work and everyday use. The compact design allows convenient portability, while its charging capabilities provide flexibility when access to a power socket is limited.

Specifications

USB-C PD
Up to 100W output
Fast charging
100W fast charging support
High capacity
25,000mAh battery capacity
Laptop compatible
Supports compatible USB-C laptops
Multiple ports
Multiple device charging ports

Reasons to buy

...

High 100W output

...

Large battery capacity

Reason to avoid

...

Relatively bulky design

...

Premium price range

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its charging speed, capacity and suitability for laptop charging.

Why choose this product?

It combines 100W output and 25,000mAh capacity for convenient laptop and device charging.

Is a power bank good for a laptop?

A power bank offers more than laptop charging. It provides portable power during travel, commutes and power cuts, supports mobile working, reduces dependence on wall sockets and can power compatible accessories or multiple devices through additional ports.

Can you power a laptop from a power bank?

Yes, you can power a laptop from a power bank if it supports USB-C Power Delivery and offers enough wattage. Check your laptop’s charging requirements before buying.

What is the best power bank for laptops?

The best power bank for laptops should offer high capacity, USB-C Power Delivery and sufficient wattage. Models with 65W or higher output suit many compatible laptops and mobile devices.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing best power banks for laptops

Wattage: Choose a power bank that meets or exceeds your laptop’s charging requirement.

Capacity: Higher mAh capacity can provide more backup power between charges.

USB-C PD: Look for USB-C Power Delivery support for compatible laptop charging.

Port selection: Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports can support different devices simultaneously.

Charging speed: Check the maximum input and output wattage for faster charging.

Laptop compatibility: Ensure the power bank supports your laptop’s voltage and charging requirements.

Portability: Consider size and weight if you plan to carry it regularly.

Safety features: Look for protection against overheating, overcharging, overcurrent and short circuits.

3 best features of top power banks for laptops

ProductLED displaySafety protectionPortable design
boAt EnergyShroom PB600 PowerPulse 27,000mAhYesYesYes
Portronics 65W Ignis 65 20,000mAhYesYesYes
URBN 27,000mAh 100W Super Fast ChargingNoYesYes
Amazon Basics 100W 27,000mAhNoYesYes
GRAVL Engine 240 27,000mAhNoYesYes
EVM Enlap Pro 30,000mAhNoYesYes
One Life Power 17 20,000mAhYesYesYes
GRAVL Forge 130 20,000mAhNoYesYes
Lifelong 65W 20,000mAhNoYesYes
URBN MegaStack 25,000mAh 100WNoYesYes

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HomeGadgets And AppliancesBest power banks for laptops: 10 picks with high capacity, fast charging and USB-C Power Delivery support
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FAQs
Yes. It can charge compatible laptops through USB-C Power Delivery with sufficient wattage.
A 65W power bank suits many laptops, while higher-powered models may need 100W or more.
A 20,000mAh or higher capacity provides useful backup for compatible laptops and other devices.
Yes. Most models can also charge smartphones, tablets, earbuds and other USB-compatible devices.
Check wattage, USB-C PD support, capacity, ports and compatibility with your laptop.

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