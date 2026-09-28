Best power banks for laptops: 10 picks with high capacity, fast charging and USB-C Power Delivery support

Power banks for laptops can be useful when you need extra battery life while travelling, working remotely or during power cuts. Unlike standard phone power banks, laptop-compatible models typically offer higher-capacity batteries and USB-C Power Delivery (PD) output to support laptops and other demanding devices. When choosing a power bank, check its capacity, maximum wattage, USB-C PD support, number of ports and charging speed.
Models offering 65W or more can work with many everyday laptops, while higher-wattage options may be more suitable for performance-focused machines. It is also worth checking your laptop’s charging requirements before buying. A compact, high-output power bank can provide added flexibility without relying on a wall socket, making it a practical accessory for mobile work and travel. We have put together a list of 10 best power banks for laptops. Check them here.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
boAt EnergyShroom PB600 PowerPulse 27000mAh Power Bank| 160W Total Output, 2xUSB-C (2-Way Port), 2xUSB-A Port, 100W Type-C to C Cable, Compatible w/Laptop, Smartphone, Tablets Earphone,Watch(Gunmetal)View Details
₹5,499
Portronics 65W Ignis 65 20000mAh Fast Charging Powerbank with in-Built Type C Cable for Android Smartphones, iPhones, ipads, Tablets & Macbooks, Type C PD Port, LED Display, Strong Lanyard (Black)View Details
₹2,275
URBN 27000 mAh 100W Super Fast Charging Compact Power Bank with Quick Charge & Power Delivery, Type C Input/Output, Made in India, Type C Cable Included (Blue)View Details
₹3,999
Amazon Basics 100W Fast Charging Power Bank for Type C Laptop & Mobile Charging, USB-A Output 27000mAh Battery, Fast Charging, Triple Output, Power Delivery & Quick Charge, BlackView Details
₹3,699
GRAVL Engine 240 Laptop Power Bank 27000mAh 240W 4-Year WarrantyView Details
₹7,665
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The boAt EnergyShroom PB600 PowerPulse is a high-capacity power bank designed to charge laptops, smartphones, tablets and other compatible devices. It features two USB-C ports with two-way charging, two USB-A ports and 160W total output. A 100W Type-C to Type-C cable is included, while the compact design makes it suitable for carrying during travel, work or everyday use.
High 160W output
Four charging ports
Relatively bulky design
Higher price range
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its high output, multiple ports and ability to charge laptops and other devices.
Why choose this product?
It combines high capacity, multiple ports and powerful output for charging laptops and everyday devices.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
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The Portronics Ignis 65 is a 20,000mAh power bank designed for charging smartphones, tablets and compatible laptops. It features a Type-C PD port, an in-built Type-C cable and an LED display for checking battery status. Its 65W output supports faster charging for compatible devices, while the strong lanyard adds convenience when carrying it during travel, work or everyday use.
65W high output
Built-in Type-C cable
Limited port options
Moderate battery capacity
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its charging speed, built-in cable and convenient portable design.
Why choose this product?
It offers 65W charging, built-in connectivity and 20,000mAh capacity for compatible devices.
The URBN 27,000mAh power bank is designed to provide convenient backup power for compatible laptops, smartphones, tablets and other devices. It supports up to 100W output with Power Delivery and Quick Charge technology for faster charging. The Type-C input/output enables versatile connectivity, while the compact design makes it suitable for travel and everyday use. A Type-C cable is included for added convenience.
High 100W output
27,000mAh capacity
Limited port variety
Relatively heavy design
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its high capacity, charging speed and compact form factor.
Why choose this product?
It combines 100W Power Delivery with high capacity for convenient laptop and device charging.
The Amazon Basics 27,000mAh power bank is designed for charging compatible laptops, smartphones and other USB devices. It supports up to 100W output with Power Delivery and Quick Charge technologies for faster charging. The power bank features triple outputs, including USB-A connectivity, allowing multiple devices to be charged conveniently. Its high-capacity battery makes it suitable for travel, work and everyday backup power when mains electricity is unavailable.
High 100W output
Large 27,000mAh capacity
Bulky for carrying
Limited portability
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its high capacity, charging performance and multiple output options.
Why choose this product?
It offers high capacity, 100W output and versatile charging for compatible laptops and mobile devices.
The GRAVL Engine 240 is a high-capacity power bank designed for charging compatible laptops and other USB-C devices. Its 27,000mAh battery and 240W output support high-power charging for demanding devices. Multiple charging options make it suitable for use at home, work or while travelling. The included four-year warranty adds long-term support, while its portable design allows convenient access to backup power when required.
Exceptional 240W output
Four-year warranty
Relatively bulky design
Premium price range
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its powerful output, high capacity and suitability for demanding devices.
Why choose this product?
It combines 240W output and 27,000mAh capacity for high-power laptop charging on the go.
The EVM Enlap Pro is a 30,000mAh power bank designed to provide backup power for compatible laptops, smartphones and other devices. It supports 65W Power Delivery for faster charging and features USB-C input and output for versatile connectivity. The dual-output design allows compatible devices to be charged conveniently. Its portable build and two-year warranty make it suitable for travel, work and everyday use.
30,000mAh high capacity
65W PD output
Bulky for travel
Limited output ports
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its large capacity, 65W charging and laptop compatibility.
Why choose this product?
It combines 30,000mAh capacity with 65W PD for convenient laptop and device charging.
The One Life Power 17 is a 20,000mAh power bank designed for charging compatible laptops, smartphones, tablets and other devices. It supports up to 100W fast charging and features two USB-C PD ports alongside a USB-A QC port. A digital display provides convenient battery status information. Its compact design makes it suitable for travel, work and everyday use when additional power is needed.
100W fast charging
Digital battery display
Moderate 20,000mAh capacity
Bulky for pockets
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its fast charging, multiple ports and compatibility with laptops and smartphones.
Why choose this product?
It combines 100W output, dual USB-C PD and a digital display for convenient charging.
The GRAVL Forge 130 is a 20,000mAh power bank designed for charging compatible laptops and other USB-C devices. With up to 130W output, it supports high-speed charging for devices requiring higher power. Its portable design makes it suitable for work, travel and everyday use. The power bank also includes a four-year warranty, providing added coverage for long-term usage and convenience.
Powerful 130W output
Four-year warranty
Premium price point
Moderate battery capacity
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its high output, laptop compatibility and warranty coverage.
Why choose this product?
It offers 130W output with 20,000mAh capacity for high-power laptop charging on the go.
The Lifelong 20,000mAh power bank is designed to provide backup charging for compatible laptops, smartphones, tablets and other devices. It supports 65W fast charging through two Type-C PD output ports and includes a USB output port for added flexibility. Its high-capacity battery makes it suitable for travel, work and everyday use, while its compact design allows convenient portability when access to a power socket is limited.
Dual USB-C PD
65W fast charging
Moderate battery capacity
Limited output variety
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its fast charging, dual Type-C ports and compatibility with laptops.
Why choose this product?
It offers 65W charging, 20,000mAh capacity and three output ports for versatile device charging.
The URBN MegaStack 25,000mAh power bank is designed to provide backup power for compatible laptops, smartphones, tablets and other devices. It supports up to 100W charging for faster power delivery to compatible devices. Its high-capacity battery makes it suitable for travel, work and everyday use. The compact design allows convenient portability, while its charging capabilities provide flexibility when access to a power socket is limited.
High 100W output
Large battery capacity
Relatively bulky design
Premium price range
What buyers are saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate its charging speed, capacity and suitability for laptop charging.
Why choose this product?
It combines 100W output and 25,000mAh capacity for convenient laptop and device charging.
A power bank offers more than laptop charging. It provides portable power during travel, commutes and power cuts, supports mobile working, reduces dependence on wall sockets and can power compatible accessories or multiple devices through additional ports.
Yes, you can power a laptop from a power bank if it supports USB-C Power Delivery and offers enough wattage. Check your laptop’s charging requirements before buying.
The best power bank for laptops should offer high capacity, USB-C Power Delivery and sufficient wattage. Models with 65W or higher output suit many compatible laptops and mobile devices.
Wattage: Choose a power bank that meets or exceeds your laptop’s charging requirement.
Capacity: Higher mAh capacity can provide more backup power between charges.
USB-C PD: Look for USB-C Power Delivery support for compatible laptop charging.
Port selection: Multiple USB-C and USB-A ports can support different devices simultaneously.
Charging speed: Check the maximum input and output wattage for faster charging.
Laptop compatibility: Ensure the power bank supports your laptop’s voltage and charging requirements.
Portability: Consider size and weight if you plan to carry it regularly.
Safety features: Look for protection against overheating, overcharging, overcurrent and short circuits.
|Product
|LED display
|Safety protection
|Portable design
|boAt EnergyShroom PB600 PowerPulse 27,000mAh
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Portronics 65W Ignis 65 20,000mAh
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|URBN 27,000mAh 100W Super Fast Charging
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Amazon Basics 100W 27,000mAh
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|GRAVL Engine 240 27,000mAh
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|EVM Enlap Pro 30,000mAh
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|One Life Power 17 20,000mAh
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|GRAVL Forge 130 20,000mAh
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Lifelong 65W 20,000mAh
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|URBN MegaStack 25,000mAh 100W
|No
|Yes
|Yes
Carrying an iPhone all day? These power banks offer different ways to keep your battery topped up
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